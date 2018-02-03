Australia, New Zealand, England T20 tri-series start time: Full fixtures, dates, venues, squads, broadcast information

Australia, New Zealand and England will square off in a T20 tri-series with the first game set for Saturday, February 3 at 7:20pm (AEDT).

The opening match of the tri-series will be played between Australia and New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Australia will host the first three matches, with one against New Zealand and two against England, before the tournament moves across the Tasman. From there, New Zealand host the final three round-robin matches – with one against Australia and two against England.

The final will be played on Wednesday, February 21 at Eden Park in Auckland from 5pm (AEDT).

Full tri-series fixtures

Match No. Date Time (AEDT) Home Away Venue TV (Aus) 1 Sat Feb 3 7:20 PM Australia New Zealand Sydney Cricket Ground Nine 2 Wed Feb 7 7:40 PM Australia England Blundstone Arena, Hobart Nine 3 Sat Feb 10 7:20 PM Australia England Melbourne Cricket Ground Nine 4 Tue Feb 13 5:00 PM New Zealand England Wellington Regional Stadium Fox Sports 5 Fri Feb 16 5:00 PM New Zealand Australia Eden Park, Auckland Fox Sports 6 Sun Feb 18 5:00 PM New Zealand England Seddon Park, Hamilton Fox Sports Final Wed Feb 21 5:00 PM TBC TBC Eden Park, Auckland Fox Sports

Games will take approximately three hours and ten minutes to complete. Each innings is scheduled to go for a maximum of 1 hour and 25 minutes, divided by a 20-minute innings break.

Squads

Australia

David Warner (c), Aaron Finch (vc), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, D’Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Billy Stanlake, Andrew Tye, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

England

Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan Dawid Malan, Liam Plunett, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, David Willey, Mark Wood

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee (vc), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult Tom Bruce, Colin de Granhomme, Martin Guptill, Anaru Kitchen, Colin Munro, Seth Rance, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Ross Taylor, Ben Wheeler

Broadcast information

The tournament will have a split broadcast structure. The first matches played in Australia will be broadcast exclusively on the Nine Network. Once the tournament moves to New Zealand, all matches will be shown by Fox Sports, which is only available on Fox Sports.

To stream the action, you will need to use the Cricket Australia Live Pass for the first games in Australia, then Foxtel Now or the Foxtel App for those games played outside of Australia.

Here at The Roar we will be covering every game of the tri-series with a live blog and highlights.