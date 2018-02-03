Australia vs New Zealand: Trans-Tasman T20 Tri-series cricket live scores

Match result:
Billy Stanlake announced himself on the international stage before Australia cruised to a seven-wicket victory against New Zealand in a rain-affected opener to the Twenty20 tri-series.
Final score
New Zealand 9/117
Australia 3/96 (win by DLS method)
Match preview:
Australia kick off their T20 Tri-series with a match against New Zealand. Join The Roar for live scores from the match at the SCG on Saturday night, starting from 7:30pm AEDT.
Let’s start with the thing that has so many fans scratching their heads – what on earth is this fixture doing awkwardly wedged in between the BBL semi-finals, which finished last night, and the final, which is played tomorrow night?
Yes, there’s a lot of cricket that needs to be packed into the summer schedule, but surely there was a day of the year – pretty much any other day of the year – where this match could have been played.
Luckily, it hasn’t made too much of a significant impact on the Big Bash final, with news coming through today that D’Arcy Short, Travis Head and Alex Carey will all be released to play in the big game.
They might all feel the impact of traveling around the country in quick fashion, but it’s good to know that the best of the best in the BBL will be available on its biggest night.
As for this match itself, well it’s safe to say that Australia’s batting lineup looks like it’s got a lot of teeth and how well they do could define the match.
Having two massive BBL starts in Short and Chris Lynn in the mix alongside the likes of David Warner, Head, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis is a batting line up built to score runs, plenty of them, and quickly too.
New Zealand being the world’s No.1 ranked T20 team will have plenty to say about that though, and Australia do face a significant challenge her if they’re going to turn around the poor form that plagued them during the recent ODI series.
10:50pm
Doctor Rotcod said | 10:50pm | ! Report
Lynn gone for 44. Carey to make 10 for the win,then to the BBL final,great for the Strikers
10:48pm
anon said | 10:48pm | ! Report
Maxi showing his worth.
What an innings. Commentators couldn’t stop talking up Lynn (he played a great innings) while Maxi scored at a higher strike rate.
All they could talk about was Maxwell’s unorthodox shots, questioning his shot selection — while Lynn looked to belt every ball out of the park. Not that there’s something wrong with that — it’s how you play T20 in 2018.
Warner still living off his T20 reputation he built in 2008. The guy looks completely out of sorts. Timing was all over the place.
Happy to see Maxi stick it to his critics. Team looked a lot more harmonious tonight with these group of guys.
10:20pm
anon said | 10:20pm | ! Report
Got to love how Slater and Healy are criticising Maxwell telling everyone how he should bat in T20s.
Maxwell’s style seems to be working well for him though. Can’t get a game for Australia, but one of the highest paid cricketers in the world.
9:57pm
Joe B said | 9:57pm | ! Report
Watching Tye and Agar, and just imagining what could have been. Hopefully next year CA will cut down the amount of international ODIs, and allow the BBL to be played at full strength.
Personally, I think BBL is the premier short form of the game during the Aussie summer, and CA need to stop trying to milk the fans dry. And the iT20s should start after BBL has concluded.
10:26pm
Bilbo said | 10:26pm | ! Report
Agreed
I think next summer they should shelve the odi’s and hold the tests in October and then have an expended bbl from November to February, perfect for pss and giggle cricket fans
During the rain delay they showed the ‘07 T20 between Aus and England, was pretty awesome to see Hayden and Gildchrist carving it up, I’d have paid to watch that and not some BBL players for $80 a ticket
9:50pm
anon said | 9:50pm | ! Report
How good is this replay from 2007?
Shows what monsters we had batting at the top of the order.
10:47pm
Jameswm said | 10:47pm | ! Report
Oh yeah. Gilly, Haydos and Punter with intent. Frightening.
9:24pm
gaba one said | 9:24pm | ! Report
Is it the weather ? Some of these odi & T20 pitches play more like a test pitch in the 1st hour or so.We pay good money to come & watch these matches,the toss should never be crucial !!!!!!!
9:12pm
Rellum said | 9:12pm | ! Report
So questions, when did black become our national colour. Clearly the marketing department was bored having to stick with the same old?
On the crowd, is it the price of tickets or or people really more passionate about a franchise than the national rep team?
9:19pm
Bellamorey said | 9:19pm | ! Report
It’s not really the national team though. I think the big bash seems more fun.
9:23pm
JoM said | 9:23pm | ! Report
We were going to go but after forking out for the Ashes and the ODI we weren’t prepared to pay just over $100 a ticket for a 3 hour game, cut it in half then maybe
10:37pm
Sandy said | 10:37pm | ! Report
Rellum, they are the colours of the T20 kit, black and gold, not new.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Australia_national_cricket_team
11:31pm
Rellum said | 11:31pm | ! Report
I am well aware of that. That gimmick has reached it’s used by date.
9:03pm
Rob said | 9:03pm | ! Report
The Australians looked like a very happy and confident Team in the field. Totally different to what we have seen under Smithy of late.