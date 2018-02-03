 

Australia vs New Zealand: Trans-Tasman T20 Tri-series cricket live scores

By , 3 Feb 2018

    Australia v New Zealand

    Sydney Cricket Ground, February 3, 2018

    Match 1 - Tri-Series in Australia/New Zealand 2018

    		  
    New Zealand 1st Inn 9/117
    Australia 1st Inn 3/96
    Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.
    Australia win by 7 wickets (DLS Method)
    Australia Over: 11.3  RR: 7.48
    Batsmen Runs B 4s 6s SR
    G.J. Maxwell* 40 24 5 1 166.67
    A.T. Carey 0 0 0 0 0.00
    New Zealand
    Bowlers O M R W Econ
    T.A. Boult 3.0 0 14 2 4.67
    T.G. Southee* 2.3 0 27 1 10.80
    Last Wicket: C.A. Lynn, 44 (c. Sodhi b. Boult) - 3/87

    Match result:

    Billy Stanlake announced himself on the international stage before Australia cruised to a seven-wicket victory against New Zealand in a rain-affected opener to the Twenty20 tri-series.

    » Click here to read the full match report

    Final score
    New Zealand 9/117
    Australia 3/96 (win by DLS method)

    Match preview:

    Australia kick off their T20 Tri-series with a match against New Zealand. Join The Roar for live scores from the match at the SCG on Saturday night, starting from 7:30pm AEDT.

    Let’s start with the thing that has so many fans scratching their heads – what on earth is this fixture doing awkwardly wedged in between the BBL semi-finals, which finished last night, and the final, which is played tomorrow night?

    Yes, there’s a lot of cricket that needs to be packed into the summer schedule, but surely there was a day of the year – pretty much any other day of the year – where this match could have been played.

    Luckily, it hasn’t made too much of a significant impact on the Big Bash final, with news coming through today that D’Arcy Short, Travis Head and Alex Carey will all be released to play in the big game.

    They might all feel the impact of traveling around the country in quick fashion, but it’s good to know that the best of the best in the BBL will be available on its biggest night.

    As for this match itself, well it’s safe to say that Australia’s batting lineup looks like it’s got a lot of teeth and how well they do could define the match.

    Having two massive BBL starts in Short and Chris Lynn in the mix alongside the likes of David Warner, Head, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis is a batting line up built to score runs, plenty of them, and quickly too.

    New Zealand being the world’s No.1 ranked T20 team will have plenty to say about that though, and Australia do face a significant challenge her if they’re going to turn around the poor form that plagued them during the recent ODI series.

    Join The Roar for live scores from the match between Australia and New Zealand at the SCG on Saturday night, starting from 7:30pm AEDT.

    The Crowd Says (29)

    • 10:50pm
      Doctor Rotcod said | 10:50pm | ! Report

      Lynn gone for 44. Carey to make 10 for the win,then to the BBL final,great for the Strikers

    • Roar Pro

      10:48pm
      anon said | 10:48pm | ! Report

      Maxi showing his worth.

      What an innings. Commentators couldn’t stop talking up Lynn (he played a great innings) while Maxi scored at a higher strike rate.

      All they could talk about was Maxwell’s unorthodox shots, questioning his shot selection — while Lynn looked to belt every ball out of the park. Not that there’s something wrong with that — it’s how you play T20 in 2018.

      Warner still living off his T20 reputation he built in 2008. The guy looks completely out of sorts. Timing was all over the place.

      Happy to see Maxi stick it to his critics. Team looked a lot more harmonious tonight with these group of guys.

    • Roar Pro

      10:20pm
      anon said | 10:20pm | ! Report

      Got to love how Slater and Healy are criticising Maxwell telling everyone how he should bat in T20s.

      Maxwell’s style seems to be working well for him though. Can’t get a game for Australia, but one of the highest paid cricketers in the world.

    • 9:57pm
      Joe B said | 9:57pm | ! Report

      Watching Tye and Agar, and just imagining what could have been. Hopefully next year CA will cut down the amount of international ODIs, and allow the BBL to be played at full strength.
      Personally, I think BBL is the premier short form of the game during the Aussie summer, and CA need to stop trying to milk the fans dry. And the iT20s should start after BBL has concluded.

      • 10:26pm
        Bilbo said | 10:26pm | ! Report

        Agreed

        I think next summer they should shelve the odi’s and hold the tests in October and then have an expended bbl from November to February, perfect for pss and giggle cricket fans

        During the rain delay they showed the ‘07 T20 between Aus and England, was pretty awesome to see Hayden and Gildchrist carving it up, I’d have paid to watch that and not some BBL players for $80 a ticket

    • Roar Pro

      9:50pm
      anon said | 9:50pm | ! Report

      How good is this replay from 2007?

      Shows what monsters we had batting at the top of the order.

      • 10:47pm
        Jameswm said | 10:47pm | ! Report

        Oh yeah. Gilly, Haydos and Punter with intent. Frightening.

    • 9:24pm
      gaba one said | 9:24pm | ! Report

      Is it the weather ? Some of these odi & T20 pitches play more like a test pitch in the 1st hour or so.We pay good money to come & watch these matches,the toss should never be crucial !!!!!!!

    • Roar Guru

      9:12pm
      Rellum said | 9:12pm | ! Report

      So questions, when did black become our national colour. Clearly the marketing department was bored having to stick with the same old?

      On the crowd, is it the price of tickets or or people really more passionate about a franchise than the national rep team?

      • 9:19pm
        Bellamorey said | 9:19pm | ! Report

        It’s not really the national team though. I think the big bash seems more fun.

      • 9:23pm
        JoM said | 9:23pm | ! Report

        We were going to go but after forking out for the Ashes and the ODI we weren’t prepared to pay just over $100 a ticket for a 3 hour game, cut it in half then maybe

      • 10:37pm
        Sandy said | 10:37pm | ! Report

        Rellum, they are the colours of the T20 kit, black and gold, not new.
        https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Australia_national_cricket_team

        • Roar Guru

          11:31pm
          Rellum said | 11:31pm | ! Report

          I am well aware of that. That gimmick has reached it’s used by date.

    • 9:03pm
      Rob said | 9:03pm | ! Report

      The Australians looked like a very happy and confident Team in the field. Totally different to what we have seen under Smithy of late.

