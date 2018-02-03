The cricket itinerary for next summer looks worse

If you thought this summer was badly organised by Cricket Australia, sit back and take in what looms for the 2018-2019 season.

After playing away in June and July with five ODIs, and a T20 against England, plus one Test with an ODI against Zimbabwe, the Australians return home.

From October to January, the Australians will play:

Bangladesh at home for two Tests and three ODIs.

Pakistan away for five ODIs, and a T20.

South Africa at home for five ODIs, and three T20s.

India at home for four Tests.

And Sri Lanka at home for two Tests, and three ODIs.

In February and March, it’s India away for five ODIs, and two T20s.

And Pakistan away for three Tests.

Without doubt, that’s the weirdest, most unwieldy program that’s far from riveting. Sending the Australians away for a Pakistan tour when the local summer has already started beggars belief.

Then Cricket Australia has to slot in 31 Sheffield Shield games, 23 interstate limited-over games, and the most successful format of them all – the Big Bash League of 43 games.

From the start of October to the end of March it’s 182 days.

Total up the scheduled games in three formats for next summer, and there are 227 days play.

There are obvious short cuts like three Sheffield Shield games on at the same time translates to 12 playing days, but only three games.

Ten Shield games are 40 playing days, so the gap keeps diminishing between playing days and games.

But it’s a chockers itinerary.

There are two things Cricket Australia must not do, under any circumstances.

Totally scrub any idea to incorporate T10 tournaments into the program.

Hullo, have the inmates taken over the asylum even contemplating such a move into such a crowded itinerary?

And the second must not do is enlarge the Big Bash. The only reason Cricket Australia would suggest such a move is pure greed.

Sure the MCG will attract as many as 80,000 for a BBL clash, Perth 50,000, Adelaide 45,000, the SCG 35,000, and the Gabba 30,000 – massive numbers for a hugely successful tournament.

But there’s such a thing as overkill, so stop being greedy and accept it’s success where countless thousands of BBL fans are parting with their hard-earned who would never ever click the turnstiles for a Test, or a 50-over game, under any circumstances.

On the other side of the coin, what Cricket Australia must do is strike an itinerary where Australia’s internationals can play a high percentage of Big Bash games.

And make sure no international of any description ever clashes with the semis and finals of the Big Bash as it has this weekend, so all the best cricketers in the best teams can be on duty at the business end.

It’s not an easy job trying to slot in so many games in three formats throughout an Australian summer.

One thing for sure, Cricket Australia can only improve on this season’s shambles.