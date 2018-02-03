How to watch the Six Nations in Australia: live stream or watch international rugby union online or on TV

The Six Nations are about to kick-off for another year and if you want to watch the tournament from Australia, you’re in luck. Here is The Roar‘s guide to streaming every match online or watching it on TV.

The 2018 Six Nations is set to get underway on Sunday, February 4 at 1:15am (AEDT) with Wales and Scotland set to clash in the opening match at Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Round 1 will also see France hosting Ireland and Italy hosting England.

In total, the Six Nations will last for five rounds with each team set to face each other team once. Teams will play either two or three home games.

England are the defending champions, winning four of their games in 2017, only dropping the final game of the tournament to Ireland 13-9.

How to watch the tournament on TV

Here in Australia, there will be only one way you can watch every minute of the Six Nations. BeIN Sports have live and exclusive coverage of each match, with a short pre-game show set to be shown before each game.

All games in the first two weeks of the competition are scheduled to be broadcast on BeIN Sports three. While information for the final three rounds is yet to be released, it’s expected they will be on the same channel.

There are a number of ways to watch BeIN Sports in Australia. The first of those is through Foxtel.

To watch the coverage through Foxtel, you will need to make sure you have a valid Foxtel TV subscription with the sports package included.

Fetch TV will not be an option, because it only has access to BeIN Sports 1 and matches are being shown on BeIN Sports 3.

You can also subscribe to BeIN Sports directly for $19.99 per month for $199.99 for an annual subscription.

How to live stream the matches online

One way to watch the Six Nations online will be through one of Foxtel’s streaming applications.

If you don’t already have a TV subscription to Foxtel, you should use Foxtel Now. This allows you too stream the channels of Foxtel directly to your device.

For those with a TV subscription, it’s best to use the Foxtel App, which allows you to stream what you see on your TV for free with a valid username and password.

You can also stream the action directly through BeIN Sports connect.

Full tournament draw