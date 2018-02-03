How has Kwabena Appiah earned an overseas transfer?

Kwabena Appiah was one of the fastest players in the A-League and is from time to time skilful with on average one successful dribble a game, but is that enough to earn a move overseas?

A player moving abroad should require more than skills and pace, other qualities which Appiah unfortunately lacks.

The first attacking ability he lacks is goal scoring. It’s unfortunate he had to wait five seasons to get his first A-League goal, especially when he had numerous opportunities to do so. Surprisingly, Paul Okon often put him up the front. Someone who doesn’t score simply cannot put up the front, unless he’s a false nine like Thomas Muller. But he may not be suited to that, because…

The second attacking ability he lacks is assisting. He hasn’t had a single recorded A-League assist on the A-League website (which doesn’t include seasons 2013-14 or 2012-13). That makes him quite unsuitable for playing as a false nine or some kind of attacking midfielder.

Admittedly Appiah’s favoured position is on the wing, but he lacks an important aspect in that area as well, his third and final attacking ability, crossing. Last season, he had a crossing average of 0%, and it’s only risen to 6.6% this season. It’s very problematic to have a wide player who can’t cross or cut back, no matter how fast or skilful he is.

Appiah can run and dribble all he likes, but what’s he going to do when getting rid of the ball? It’s either blaze it over the bar, cross it straight into the opposition or play a simple pass back to a central defensive midfielder or on of the wing-backs.

The only thing I can see him doing is maybe winning a penalty, but that only worked on one occasion, against Sydney FC’s Josh Brilliante.

Well, although my criticism seems harsh statistically, I wish all the best for Kwabena Appiah as he goes abroad, but if I was Lee Ki-Hyung, statistically I would consider buying another winger, and if I were Paul Okon now, I’d give the Australian U23 substitute Trent Buhagiar a shot.