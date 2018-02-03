Lions get their revenge in AFLW Grand Final rematch

The Brisbane Lions have won back some pride with a Round 1 win over the Adelaide Crows in a rematch of 2017’s AFLW grand final.

The Lions suffered some serious accuracy issues in front of goal but still managed to get the win with a 4.7 (31) to 3.1 (19) victory on the road.

Although Adelaide had some patches where they looked very good, particularly the opening minutes of the game, Brisbane were in control for the most part.

They finished the game with +56 disposals, +16 inside 50s, +12 marks inside 50, and +12 contested possessions.

The Lions found a goal through Sophie Conway in the first term to take an eight point lead at the break, but Adelaide had a brief spurt of excellence in the third and took their opportunities when it came.

They kicked three goals in fairly quick succession, including one handed to them by a 50-metre penalty, and took the lead at the main change.

However the Lions still seemed to be a better side and they had all the momentum in the second half.

Poor form kicking for goal meant it took until late in the third term for them to get in front, but when they did they looked like there was no chance of them losing the lead.

Jess Wuetschner kicked a pair of goals in the third term and Kaitlyn Ashmore added another in the final term, leading to an eventual two goal win.

Sabrina Frederick-Traub had a mixed bag of results – she was marking everything, with ten for the game in the end, but missed three shots on goal.

However she set up two of the Lions’s goals by finding targets up forward, so could proudly say that she did her bit – some goalkicking practice may be on the schedule this week though.

Leah Kaslar and Kate Lutkins were excellent in defense and with Erin Phillips forced to miss the game late due to a quad injury, the Lions’ defense was well on top.

So, the Lions are winners – but questions over whether they can convert their opportunites more regularly, and how they would go against a Crows unit not missing their star player, will remain for now.

Adelaide Crows 3.1 (19)

Brisbane Lions 4.7 (31)