Matthew Ebden and John Peers vs Peter Gojowczyk and Tim Puetz: Australia vs Germany doubles Davis Cup live scores, blog

 

Matthew Ebden and John Peers vs Peter Gojowczyk and Tim Puetz: Australia vs Germany doubles Davis Cup

David Holden Roar Guru

By David Holden, 3 Feb 2018

      s1 s2 s3 s4 s5
    Ebden and Peers, Australia 4 7 2 7 4
    Gojowczyk and Puetz, Germany 6 6 6 6 6

    Match result:

    Germany has taken a 2-1 lead against Australia in their Davis Cup battle thanks to a five-set victory in the doubles match on Saturday.

    Final score
    Peers/Ebden 4 7 2 7 4
    Puetz/Struff 6 6 6 6 6

    Match preview:

    With Australia and Germany locked at 1-1 after Day 1 of their Davis Cup first-round tie, the doubles on Saturday afternoon shapes as pivotal to the overall result. Join The Roar for a live blog of the match starting from 2pm AEDT.

    It is perhaps then surprising that both Australia and Germany have gone for teams that have never played together before. So, if past form normally guides you to a winner, you can stop searching.

    Although Matt Ebden and Peter Gojowczyk are ranked in the top 100 in singles, the undoubted doubles star of the show is John Peers.

    The No.4 ranked doubles player has amassed a 3-2 Davis Cup record so far, including a five-set loss to the Bryan Brothers when partnered with Lleyton Hewitt. He will be at home in Brisbane, winning three Brisbane International doubles titles.

    Matthew Ebden is one from one in Davis Cup doubles and will be full of confidence after defeating John Isner in the first round of last month’s Australian Open.

    As far as Germany is concerned, Gojowczyk has never played Davis Cup doubles while Tim Puetz has won at his only doubles appearance. Gojowczyk has the better singles form, having his highest ranking of 60 after winning a French hardcourt tournament in September.

    Prediction
    To be honest, there’s very little to go on here. We are leaning towards Australia, with the home crowd, Peers’ doubles class and Ebden’s good form being enough to get Australia to a 2-1 lead and a stranglehold on this first round match up.

    Australia in four sets.

    Join The Roar for a live blog of the match between Matthew Ebden and John Peers for Australia against Peter Gojowczyk and Tim Puetz for Germany in the Davis Cup doubles starting from 2pm AEDT.

    The Roar Live Blog:

    The Roar Live Blog: Latest comments displayed at the top of the page | Click here to jump to leave a comment

    • Roar Guru

      5:55pm
      Scott Pryde said | 5:55pm | ! Report

      Well, ouch. Here’s to hoping it’s a long day tomorrow.

      Reply

    • 5:39pm
      David Holden said | 5:39pm | ! Report

      Your thoughts on the match, Roarers?

      Reply

      • 7:22pm
        Fionn said | 7:22pm | ! Report

        Disappointing to lose a rubber that we were probably favourites in.

        Nick should beat Zverev, but we will need de Minaur to pull an upset win now to progress.

        Reply

    • 5:38pm
      David Holden said | 5:38pm | ! Report

      Thats a terribly disappointing result for Australia but Germany deserved the doubles win in the end. They had more chance to break the Australians’ serve and, in the end, simply took their opportunities.

      Australia had done remarkably well to level the match after two tie break set wins. The pivotal moment occurred in the latter stages of the match where Australia couldnt take their break chances and Germany did. From there, Puetz, who was the best player on court in the 5th set, held strong to deliver Germany the rubber and 2-1 lead.

      Nick Kyrgios will be first out on court tomorrow against Alex Zverev, trying to get back on level terms at 2-2. If that happens, Alex de Minaur will play the biggest match of his short career. You’d expect his opponent will be Struff, but that will depend on how he backs up from the doubles this afternoon.

      So, Australia are down but not out. Please join us tomorrow for the concluding stages of this Davis Cup tie.

      Reply

    • 5:29pm
      David Holden said | 5:29pm | ! Report

      Puetz wins his service game to love after strong serving. GAME SET MATCH Germany.

      Peers/Ebden 4 7 2 7 4
      Puetz/Struff 6 6 6 6 6

      Reply

    • 5:23pm
      David Holden said | 5:23pm | ! Report

      Backhand miss from Struff and its 30-0 on Peers serve.

      Short serve leads to a volley miss. 30-15.

      Forehand down the line from Struff and its 30-30.

      Backhand just long from Struff, 40-30. Smash from Ebden finishes the game. Germany will serve for the match.

      Peers/Ebden 4 7 2 7 4
      Puetz/Struff 6 6 6 6 5

      Reply

    • 5:20pm
      David Holden said | 5:20pm | ! Report

      Forehand just wide from Peers and Struff is at 15-15.

      Great volleying from Australia and 15-30. Deep backhand from Peers forces the error and two break back points.

      Struff saves one with a first serve. Another big serve and Australia can’t convert. Its deuce.

      Puetz crosses and puts the volley away for game point. First service holds for Struff and Australia in all sorts of trouble.

      Peers/Ebden 4 7 2 7 3
      Puetz/Struff 6 6 6 6 5

      Reply

    • 5:16pm
      David Holden said | 5:16pm | ! Report

      Backhand volley winner from Puetz and Ebden in trouble at 0-30. Forehand crosscourt from Puetz and three break points for Germany.

      Great defensive volley from Ebden and 15-40. He saves another with a forehand volley. Big first serve forces the error and deuce.

      Crosscourt forehand from Puetz again forces a volley error and advantage to Germany which they take following a Struff forehand. That’s a massive momentum swing in those last 2 games.

      Peers/Ebden 4 7 2 7 3
      Puetz/Struff 6 6 6 6 4

      Reply
