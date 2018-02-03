Matthew Ebden and John Peers vs Peter Gojowczyk and Tim Puetz: Australia vs Germany doubles Davis Cup live scores, blog

Match result:

Germany has taken a 2-1 lead against Australia in their Davis Cup battle thanks to a five-set victory in the doubles match on Saturday.

Final score

Peers/Ebden 4 7 2 7 4

Puetz/Struff 6 6 6 6 6

Match preview:

With Australia and Germany locked at 1-1 after Day 1 of their Davis Cup first-round tie, the doubles on Saturday afternoon shapes as pivotal to the overall result. Join The Roar for a live blog of the match starting from 2pm AEDT.

It is perhaps then surprising that both Australia and Germany have gone for teams that have never played together before. So, if past form normally guides you to a winner, you can stop searching.

Although Matt Ebden and Peter Gojowczyk are ranked in the top 100 in singles, the undoubted doubles star of the show is John Peers.

The No.4 ranked doubles player has amassed a 3-2 Davis Cup record so far, including a five-set loss to the Bryan Brothers when partnered with Lleyton Hewitt. He will be at home in Brisbane, winning three Brisbane International doubles titles.

Matthew Ebden is one from one in Davis Cup doubles and will be full of confidence after defeating John Isner in the first round of last month’s Australian Open.

As far as Germany is concerned, Gojowczyk has never played Davis Cup doubles while Tim Puetz has won at his only doubles appearance. Gojowczyk has the better singles form, having his highest ranking of 60 after winning a French hardcourt tournament in September.

Prediction

To be honest, there’s very little to go on here. We are leaning towards Australia, with the home crowd, Peers’ doubles class and Ebden’s good form being enough to get Australia to a 2-1 lead and a stranglehold on this first round match up.

Australia in four sets.

Join The Roar for a live blog of the match between Matthew Ebden and John Peers for Australia against Peter Gojowczyk and Tim Puetz for Germany in the Davis Cup doubles starting from 2pm AEDT.