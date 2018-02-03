Melbourne Demons vs GWS Giants: AFLW live scores, blog

Match result:

Premiership favourites Melbourne have narrowly escaped with a win over the GWS Giants in the first round of AFLW 2018, thanks to a late goal from Richelle Cranston, her third of the day.

Final score

Melbourne Demons 7.3 (45)

GWS Giants 6.3 (39)

Match preview:

The Melbourne Demons host the Greater Western Sydney Giants at Casey Fields to kick off their AFLW seasons. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 5:05pm (AEDT).

This is something of a grudge match, the Demons having suffered a shock loss to the Giants last season, which cost the former a spot in the grand final, opening the door for eventual winners Adelaide to sneak above them.

GWS won the wooden spoon, with Melbourne the only scalp they took in 2017. The Giants simply weren’t able to hit the scoreboard last season, only averaging 3.3 goals per game.

Melbourne, on the other hand, managed 5.3, thanks to spearhead Alyssa Mifsud – who kicked nine goals for the season – and a damaging midfield that punished teams on the scoreboard.

That said, Mifsud has been named as an emergency, the Demons having opted for draftee Tegan Cunningham instead. Cunningham, a veteran WNBL basketballer, starred in the club’s practice match against Collingwood, booting three goals.

This will be a battle of the midfields, however, as Melbourne roll out their ‘big three’ in captain Daisy Pearce and prolific ball-winning duo Karen Paxman and Elise O’Dea. The Demons averaged 24 more disposals per game than the next best team last season and that trio were a big reason for that.

GWS will be able to go toe-to-toe with them, with marquee Renee Forth back after missed the 2017 season with an ACL tear, while they’ve also signed Collingwood star Alicia Eva.

These two, along with best and fairest winner Jess Dal Pos, number one draft pick Nicola Barr, and marquee Emma Swanson should provide an entertaining battle.

Prediction

Melbourne are favourites to win the flag, with a line-up that doesn’t have many flaws.

While the Giants should improve this season, lightning won’t strike twice and the Demons should get a comfortable win.

Melbourne Demons by 16 points.

Join The Roar for all the action from 5:05pm (AEDT).