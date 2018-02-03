 

Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory: A-League live scores, blog

Nicholas Rupolo Roar Guru

By , 3 Feb 2018 Nicholas Rupolo is a Roar Guru

    Newcastle Jets v Melbourne Victory

    McDonald Jones Stadium, 3 February, 2018

    		  
    Newcastle Jets Full Time Melbourne Victory
    2 0
    8 SHOTS 15
    4 SHOTS ON GOAL 3
    17 FOULS 15
    2 CORNERS 8
    2 OFFSIDES 2

    Match result:

    The Newcastle Jets are keeping the pressure on Sydney FC thanks to a 2-0 win over Melbourne Victory on Saturday.

    Final score
    Newcastle Jets 2
    Melbourne Victory 0

    Match preview:

    The Melbourne Victory are out to keep pace for third spot when they head to McDonald Jones Stadium to face the second-placed Newcastle Jets. Join The Roar for all the action from 5:35pm (AEDT).

    Newcastle visited AAMI Park last week, in a second versus third blockbuster against Melbourne City that didn’t disappoint.

    Taking the lead early through Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Newcastle were pegged back twice by Daniel Arzani and Dario Vidosic to draw 2-2.

    As for the Victory, their last match was a 3-1 loss to reigning champions Sydney FC on Australia Day.

    Besart Berisha gave the hosts the lead moments after the start of the second half, but the game was all but over for Kevin Muscat’s men after Jason Geria was sent off for a second yellow card, meaning Victory missed the chance to close the gap to City to one point.

    As for the last time these two sides met, Newcastle slammed a ten-man Victory 4-1.

    In welcome news for the Jets, striker Roy O’Donovan has recovered remarkably well from his groin injury has been included in the squad some five weeks before he was set to be fully fit.

    Victory are undermanned, following Geria’s suspension. However, the most prominent absence is that of marquee midfielder Mark Milligan, who has left for Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli, on a reported $1 million deal. Geria will likely be replaced by Stefan Nigro at right back, while January acquisition Terry Antonis will take over from the Socceroos vice-captain.

    Last week, the Melburnians had difficulty dealing with Adrian Mierzejewski and Milos Ninkovic’s creativity in behind the midfield. Patito Rodriguez and Dimi Petratos are similar players, so Melbourne may struggle to deal with the Jets’ pace transitioning into attack.

    Meanwhile, Newcastle must be wary of the returning Leroy George. With 12 assists this season playing wide left, the Dutchman has the ability to turn any match on its head. Daniel Georgievski has a hell of a job handling the livewire winger.

    Prediction
    Newcastle Jets to win 2-0.

    31' GOAL - Nigel Boogaard (Newcastle Jets)

    47' YELLOW CARD - Benjamin Kantarovski (Newcastle Jets)

    47' YELLOW CARD - Nikolai Topor-Stanley (Newcastle Jets)

    51' YELLOW CARD - Andrew Nabbout (Newcastle Jets)

    70' GOAL - Riley McGree (Newcastle Jets)

    • 8:03pm
      Yowzers said | 8:03pm | ! Report

      Duncan a deserved MoM. Topor was good too.

      Pato was quiet. Roy very rusty

      Reply

      • 10:42pm
        Kangajets said | 10:42pm | ! Report

        Yowzers

        Agree with that , thought Pato did some good things on the ball .
        Duncan best game of the season

        N t s and boogs and magree making a real impact again ,

        magree makes some very clever runs off the ball .

        Reply
    • Roar Guru

      7:37pm
      Nicholas Rupolo said | 7:37pm | ! Report

      Thank you for joining me tonight guys!

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      7:36pm
      Nicholas Rupolo said | 7:36pm | ! Report

      FULL-TIME

      Newcastle Jets reduce the gap between them and Sydney FC to nine points as they recorded their second win over Melbourne Victory this season in the Hunter. Nigel Boogard opened the scoring getting on the end of Dimi Petratos’ free-kick. Substitute Riley Mcgree doubled the advantage to the back post after Andrew Nabbout’s cross to beat Acton.

      Reply

      • 10:46pm
        Kangajets said | 10:46pm | ! Report

        Cheers mate

        Good prediction on the 2-0

        It wasn’t pretty for Newcastle, but never thought they looked like getting beat .

        Victory are not clinical, Newcastle are .

        Reply
    • Roar Rookie

      7:35pm
      Stevo said | 7:35pm | ! Report

      Happy with this result.

      Reply

      • 7:36pm
        Kangajets said | 7:36pm | ! Report

        Game set and match Newcastle

        Reply
    • Roar Guru

      7:34pm
      Nicholas Rupolo said | 7:34pm | ! Report

      SOMETHING HAPPENED

      LEIGH BROXHAM HIT THE CROSSBAR FROM THE HEADER

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      7:32pm
      Nicholas Rupolo said | 7:32pm | ! Report

      Not much happening unfortunately

      Reply
    • Roar Rookie

      7:31pm
      Stevo said | 7:31pm | ! Report

      How slow is the Albanian these days?

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      7:28pm
      Nicholas Rupolo said | 7:28pm | ! Report

      7 ADDED MINUTES

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      7:27pm
      Nicholas Rupolo said | 7:27pm | ! Report

      GREAT CHANCE!

      The ball falls to Berisha who should find the far corner but he drags it wide of the post.

      Reply
    More Comments »
