Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory: A-League live scores, blog

The Newcastle Jets are keeping the pressure on Sydney FC thanks to a 2-0 win over Melbourne Victory on Saturday.
Newcastle Jets 2
Melbourne Victory 0
The Melbourne Victory are out to keep pace for third spot when they head to McDonald Jones Stadium to face the second-placed Newcastle Jets. Join The Roar for all the action from 5:35pm (AEDT).
Newcastle visited AAMI Park last week, in a second versus third blockbuster against Melbourne City that didn’t disappoint.
Taking the lead early through Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Newcastle were pegged back twice by Daniel Arzani and Dario Vidosic to draw 2-2.
As for the Victory, their last match was a 3-1 loss to reigning champions Sydney FC on Australia Day.
Besart Berisha gave the hosts the lead moments after the start of the second half, but the game was all but over for Kevin Muscat’s men after Jason Geria was sent off for a second yellow card, meaning Victory missed the chance to close the gap to City to one point.
As for the last time these two sides met, Newcastle slammed a ten-man Victory 4-1.
In welcome news for the Jets, striker Roy O’Donovan has recovered remarkably well from his groin injury has been included in the squad some five weeks before he was set to be fully fit.
Victory are undermanned, following Geria’s suspension. However, the most prominent absence is that of marquee midfielder Mark Milligan, who has left for Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli, on a reported $1 million deal. Geria will likely be replaced by Stefan Nigro at right back, while January acquisition Terry Antonis will take over from the Socceroos vice-captain.
Last week, the Melburnians had difficulty dealing with Adrian Mierzejewski and Milos Ninkovic’s creativity in behind the midfield. Patito Rodriguez and Dimi Petratos are similar players, so Melbourne may struggle to deal with the Jets’ pace transitioning into attack.
Meanwhile, Newcastle must be wary of the returning Leroy George. With 12 assists this season playing wide left, the Dutchman has the ability to turn any match on its head. Daniel Georgievski has a hell of a job handling the livewire winger.
Newcastle Jets to win 2-0.
8:03pm
Yowzers said | 8:03pm | ! Report
Duncan a deserved MoM. Topor was good too.
Pato was quiet. Roy very rusty
10:42pm
Kangajets said | 10:42pm | ! Report
Agree with that , thought Pato did some good things on the ball .
Duncan best game of the season
N t s and boogs and magree making a real impact again ,
magree makes some very clever runs off the ball .
7:37pm
Nicholas Rupolo said | 7:37pm | ! Report
7:36pm
Nicholas Rupolo said | 7:36pm | ! Report
FULL-TIME
Newcastle Jets reduce the gap between them and Sydney FC to nine points as they recorded their second win over Melbourne Victory this season in the Hunter. Nigel Boogard opened the scoring getting on the end of Dimi Petratos’ free-kick. Substitute Riley Mcgree doubled the advantage to the back post after Andrew Nabbout’s cross to beat Acton.
10:46pm
Kangajets said | 10:46pm | ! Report
Good prediction on the 2-0
It wasn’t pretty for Newcastle, but never thought they looked like getting beat .
Victory are not clinical, Newcastle are .
7:35pm
Stevo said | 7:35pm | ! Report
Happy with this result.
7:36pm
Kangajets said | 7:36pm | ! Report
Game set and match Newcastle
7:34pm
Nicholas Rupolo said | 7:34pm | ! Report
SOMETHING HAPPENED
LEIGH BROXHAM HIT THE CROSSBAR FROM THE HEADER
7:32pm
Nicholas Rupolo said | 7:32pm | ! Report
7:31pm
Stevo said | 7:31pm | ! Report
How slow is the Albanian these days?
7:28pm
Nicholas Rupolo said | 7:28pm | ! Report
7 ADDED MINUTES
7:27pm
Nicholas Rupolo said | 7:27pm | ! Report
GREAT CHANCE!
The ball falls to Berisha who should find the far corner but he drags it wide of the post.