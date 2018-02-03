Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory: A-League live scores, blog

Match result:

The Newcastle Jets are keeping the pressure on Sydney FC thanks to a 2-0 win over Melbourne Victory on Saturday.

Final score

Newcastle Jets 2

Melbourne Victory 0

Match preview:

The Melbourne Victory are out to keep pace for third spot when they head to McDonald Jones Stadium to face the second-placed Newcastle Jets. Join The Roar for all the action from 5:35pm (AEDT).

Newcastle visited AAMI Park last week, in a second versus third blockbuster against Melbourne City that didn’t disappoint.

Taking the lead early through Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Newcastle were pegged back twice by Daniel Arzani and Dario Vidosic to draw 2-2.

As for the Victory, their last match was a 3-1 loss to reigning champions Sydney FC on Australia Day.

Besart Berisha gave the hosts the lead moments after the start of the second half, but the game was all but over for Kevin Muscat’s men after Jason Geria was sent off for a second yellow card, meaning Victory missed the chance to close the gap to City to one point.

As for the last time these two sides met, Newcastle slammed a ten-man Victory 4-1.

In welcome news for the Jets, striker Roy O’Donovan has recovered remarkably well from his groin injury has been included in the squad some five weeks before he was set to be fully fit.

Victory are undermanned, following Geria’s suspension. However, the most prominent absence is that of marquee midfielder Mark Milligan, who has left for Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli, on a reported $1 million deal. Geria will likely be replaced by Stefan Nigro at right back, while January acquisition Terry Antonis will take over from the Socceroos vice-captain.

Last week, the Melburnians had difficulty dealing with Adrian Mierzejewski and Milos Ninkovic’s creativity in behind the midfield. Patito Rodriguez and Dimi Petratos are similar players, so Melbourne may struggle to deal with the Jets’ pace transitioning into attack.

Meanwhile, Newcastle must be wary of the returning Leroy George. With 12 assists this season playing wide left, the Dutchman has the ability to turn any match on its head. Daniel Georgievski has a hell of a job handling the livewire winger.

Prediction

Newcastle Jets to win 2-0.