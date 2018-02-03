Reds in top four after 2-1 win over Perth

Adelaide United will finish the weekend inside the top 4, having capitalised on the Victory’s loss against Newcastle earlier in the evening.

While it was Perth who opened the scoring through Keogh, that was good as it got for Perth in the opening half.

It was Adelaide who took the game by the scruff of the neck through wide pace, and a strong midfield, and while they equalised with an own goal by Dino Djulbic, the play had deserved the equal scoreline.

Adelaide continued to take the game to Perth, as the pace in Ryan Kitto, Ben Garuccio, Ryan Strain, and this writer’s man of the match Nikola Mileusnic, ran rings around Perth.

It was then no surprise that Isaias took the ball in the midfield, and from his own half sent a through ball perfectly weighted for a rampaging Mileusnic to run onto. He used a couple of touches perfectly to get in position, and nail the ball past the keeper and into the net, giving Adelaide the lead.

Perth never really looked like finding a way of countering Adelaide’s pace, and while Jacob Italiano and Mitch Nichols came onto the park to add a bit of pace themselves, it just wasn’t enough for Perth.

Perth would finish the game stronger against a tiring Adelaide unit, but they never really found the killer blow.

Perth may feel like they deserved something, but for all the chances Adelaide had, Perth could have lost by a fair bit more.

A fascinating encounter in the City of Churches, and while the season is not yet over for Perth, it certainly is slipping away. Adelaide on the other hand can enjoy a solid run of winnable games and good form, after managing to get their second set of back to back wins for the season.

Just short of 8,000 in the crowd, who for the majority, left the ground happy with the outcome.

Adelaide United 2

Perth Glory 1