Three big names released for BBL Final

D’Arcy Short, Travis Head and Alex Carey are free to play in Sunday’s Big Bash League final between Adelaide and Hobart after it was confirmed they will be released from the national Twenty20 camp.
The trio will leave Australian squad on Sunday morning to fly to Adelaide for the match, allowing Head and Carey to take their place in the Strikers’ line-up along with Short in the Hurricanes’ side.
The three players will then link with the rest of the Australian squad in Hobart on Monday morning, ahead of Wednesday’s second international Twenty20 against England.
It means Short and Carey will play two matches in the space of 20 hours, with both expected to make their Australian T20 debut against New Zealand on Saturday night at the SCG.
Strikers quick Billy Stanlake will not be released in line with CA’s preference to protect fast bowlers, and the fact he would have been required to play a second game in such a short time frame just hours after flying.
It will leave the Strikers without another key member of their attack, with Afghanistan legspinner Rashid Khan also set to leave their squad to return to his national team.
The additions represent significant boosts for both teams.
Head’s 85 was the difference between Adelaide and the Melbourne Renegades in Friday’s semi-final, while wicketkeeper Alex Carey is the team’s leading run-scorer this summer with 425 runs at 53.12.
Meanwhile Short has enjoyed the most prolific BBL season on record this summer, hitting a tournament-high 504 runs at a strike rate of 147 for Hobart.
Cricket Australia had originally planned for players to remain with the national Twenty20 squad during the BBL finals, robbing the competition of a number of its biggest stars.
They went back on that when they released Head for Friday night’s semi-final after he was told he wouldn’t play in Saturday’s tri-series opener against New Zealand.
“It was very proactive from the selectors and (coach) Darren (Lehmann) to give me the opportunity,” Head said after the semi-final win.
“I’m only young still, I’m still trying to learn my craft and there’s nothing better than playing in front of a full house in high-pressure games.
“I was able to be a match-winner which was fantastic.”
February 3rd 2018 @ 2:13pm
Brett McKay said | February 3rd 2018 @ 2:13pm | ! Report
Sanity prevails…
February 3rd 2018 @ 2:53pm
Rellum said | February 3rd 2018 @ 2:53pm | ! Report
They don’t think Stanlake can handle two days in a row of 4 one over spells. I am thinking I will never see him in the maroon every again.
February 3rd 2018 @ 5:10pm
ThugbyFan said | February 3rd 2018 @ 5:10pm | ! Report
Cricket Australia dug itself into a hole and their pathetic excuses still do not explain why was Travis Head allowed to travel and play in the semi-final, but no-one from Scorchers, Hurricanes or Renegades was released to play in their semifinals? Is Cricket Australia stupid or was there some other reason?
Adelaide Strikers got a massive leg-up by having T.Head (named by CA as IamNotGlennMaxwell) whereas Scorchers were put at a huge disadvantage, as were the Renegades. Both teams were not allowed to play their gun T20 fast bowler, and strangely enough both teams lost. And CA’s weak excuse is they may hurt themselves bowling 4 overs. And it still doesn’t explain why Darcy Short wasn’t released or does CA consider bowling weak legbreaks is dangerous now?
Questions need to be asked, considering the Australian coach was OK to release Head to help out folks from his old stomping grounds, but it seems there were no planes available to fly to Melbourne, Perth or Hobart for others. What an absolute farce?
After a Twitter rant direct to CA and the ABC Cricket Broadcasters asking this very question, lo and behold CA quickly announced more players will be released for the final. As an Irishman would say as the England T20 captain hits another 6, “Whale Oil Beef Hooked”!
February 3rd 2018 @ 6:00pm
Rellum said | February 3rd 2018 @ 6:00pm | ! Report
I think CA has only just become aware of a thing called an airplane.
Despite what some have said all the Aus players should be well rested as they have played very little cricket in the last month. We should be going back to the old days when if there was no international cricket on then players went back to their States, or in this case franchises. There is no reason when there is a week between one days when international players couldn’t go back to the BBL.
February 3rd 2018 @ 6:41pm
Bob said | February 3rd 2018 @ 6:41pm | ! Report
It’s ok to play in 45c heat for 90 overs in the Sydney test, but apparently not ok to bowln4 over spells two days in a row! Some might call it a double standard.
Hope Travis Head is OK after bowling 4 overs and batting for 18 overs last night. Maybe he needs to be pulled out from the BBL final?
February 3rd 2018 @ 9:14pm
Rellum said | February 3rd 2018 @ 9:14pm | ! Report
Stanlake is in the cotton wool phase of his development. Dizzy was calling for them to let him loose the other day. It does him no favors to limit him so much.
February 3rd 2018 @ 8:11pm
DaveJ said | February 3rd 2018 @ 8:11pm | ! Report
Yes it’s true farce. It’s not as if the full Aus team is available for the T20s anyway so why treat it as life or death. They rest bowlers for the ODIs so why not for these silly games. Everyone agrees Stanlake should be available for BBL final except CA it seems.