Three big names released for BBL Final

D’Arcy Short, Travis Head and Alex Carey are free to play in Sunday’s Big Bash League final between Adelaide and Hobart after it was confirmed they will be released from the national Twenty20 camp.

The trio will leave Australian squad on Sunday morning to fly to Adelaide for the match, allowing Head and Carey to take their place in the Strikers’ line-up along with Short in the Hurricanes’ side.

The three players will then link with the rest of the Australian squad in Hobart on Monday morning, ahead of Wednesday’s second international Twenty20 against England.

It means Short and Carey will play two matches in the space of 20 hours, with both expected to make their Australian T20 debut against New Zealand on Saturday night at the SCG.

Strikers quick Billy Stanlake will not be released in line with CA’s preference to protect fast bowlers, and the fact he would have been required to play a second game in such a short time frame just hours after flying.

It will leave the Strikers without another key member of their attack, with Afghanistan legspinner Rashid Khan also set to leave their squad to return to his national team.

The additions represent significant boosts for both teams.

Head’s 85 was the difference between Adelaide and the Melbourne Renegades in Friday’s semi-final, while wicketkeeper Alex Carey is the team’s leading run-scorer this summer with 425 runs at 53.12.

Meanwhile Short has enjoyed the most prolific BBL season on record this summer, hitting a tournament-high 504 runs at a strike rate of 147 for Hobart.

Cricket Australia had originally planned for players to remain with the national Twenty20 squad during the BBL finals, robbing the competition of a number of its biggest stars.

They went back on that when they released Head for Friday night’s semi-final after he was told he wouldn’t play in Saturday’s tri-series opener against New Zealand.

“It was very proactive from the selectors and (coach) Darren (Lehmann) to give me the opportunity,” Head said after the semi-final win.

“I’m only young still, I’m still trying to learn my craft and there’s nothing better than playing in front of a full house in high-pressure games.

“I was able to be a match-winner which was fantastic.”