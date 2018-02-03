Thuggish behaviour of ‘the enforcer’ is the A-League’s biggest problem

The A-League’s detractors cite plummeting crowds, non-existent TV ratings, and the ineptitude of the FFA to run a functioning game. But the real problem is ‘the enforcer’.
The A-League has played host to many wonderfully skilled and creative players.
The early days featured the attacking brilliance of Dwight Yorke, Nick Carle, Fernando Rech, a young Alex Brosque, Joel Griffiths and (who could forget?) Fred.
Then came along the step up, with the likes of Carlos Hernandez, Song Jin-Hyung, Henrique, Marcos Flores, Thomas Broich, Kosta Barbarouses, Marco Rojas, Shane Smeltz and a relatively uninjured Robbie Kruse.
Before long, Shinji Ono, Allesandro Del Piero, and Emile Heskey decided to try a footballing holiday, gracing our pitches with the likes of Dario Vidosic, Aaron Mooy, Tom Rogic, Craig Goodwin, and Bernie Ibini.
Now we have the likes of Pato Rodriguez, Diego Castro, Ross McCormack, Bobo, Leroy George, Ronny Vargas, and Bruno Fornaroli (when fit). They play with the likes of Daniel Arzani, Bruce Kamau, Joey Champness, Jacob Italiano, Lachlan Wales, and Riley McGree.
Subjectively, there has never been a more talented group of attacking players on our shores. They play with flair, purpose, intent, and finesse. They make defenders back away, and lift the hopes of fans whenever they pick up the ball.
They cause headaches for managers around the league, who delve into their tactic bag to find ways to shut down this creativity. Sadly, many managers around the league don’t delve far, and pull out the oldest tactic: just hack ‘em down.
To carry out this tactic, teams require an enforcer.
Football Videos See more »
The enforcer is a big, burly, holding midfielder or marauding centre-half. Their mere presence strikes fear into creative types, their challenges are as callous as they are meticulous, and they have been around the A-League, and world football, for a while.
The original spine-remover doesn’t mess around, lets you know they’re there, and doesn’t want you to do your thing.
Then you have your more refined, subtle enforcers. Players like Mile Jedinak, Mark Milligan, and Matt McKay – known as ‘midfield generals’ – bossing their areas, shutting down attacks, and then moving the ball out of danger.
Modern football has undergone multiple overhauls, showing us different looks. We started with the 4-4-2 diamond, then came the 3-5-2, and the current craze is the 4-5-1. Different players have thrived in these systems, however the enforcer has been part of all of them.
When the likes of Rodriguez and Arzani find space and take off, Osama Malik and Ben Kantarovski are charged with bringing them down, which is exactly what we saw last Thursday at AAMI Park.
Rodriguez spun and weaved his way through City’s midfield, while Malik hung off him when he could catch him. Arzani would dive in off the right wing, past a tired Ivan Vujica and would be met by Kantarovski.
Wout Brama was brought in by Paul Okon to solidify a shaky Mariners defensive unit that lacked grit and grunt. With over 300 Eredivisie games and three matches for his country to his name, Brama’s decorated career is blotted by his actions towards Corey Gameiro.
The Dutchman’s decision to take out his late-game frustrations on Gameiro’s leg was immediately rebuffed by football pundits and fans alike. Even most Mariners fans were disgusted by the stamp on an injury-plagued Gameiro, drawing comparisons to Kevin Muscat’s infamous flying scythe-tackle on Adrian Zahra.
What Brama did on Saturday was not enforcing, nor was it in the spirit of football. All it did was underscore one of the main issues we are seeing in the A-League and one that if addressed, would see the league thrive again.
A fortnight off for this tackle is an insult to the repeated recoveries that Gameiro has been through to get to where he is now, an insult to every attacking-minded player in the league, and an insult to fans.
Condemnation of incidents like this is paramount and the response has been immense – Mariners fans have said they will boo their own player when he touches the ball in a fortnight’s time. However, we need to encourage players and managers to find a new way to deal with the attacking brilliance of players. We need to move away from just hacking players down.
The City-Jets game I referred to above was littered with needless fouls, where players were just hauled down. The challenges we saw that night are not present in the top echelons of football. Those players are forced to actually use their skills and dispossess the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo of the ball.
Sure, we see them scythed and grabbed and mugged to the ground plenty of times, but the times where they are truly countered are when they meet a player who stops them by removing the ball and not their kneecaps.
I’m not calling for every mere touch of a player to be blown up, simply for a move to the centre. Malik committed five fouls on Thursday night but did not receive a yellow card. No single foul was seemingly malicious, more cynical, and after numerous attempts at bringing attacking efforts to a halt, surely he would be told enough is enough? Not in the A-League.
At times, defending in the A-League looks more like an NRL team inside their own 20 – bend, don’t break, if you feel that you’re going to lose the battle, then end the battle and begin a new one. It’s a sound tactic in the Canberra men’s State League Div 5, but not in our top flight.
Repeated fouling detracts from our game, and discourages the likes of Arzani and Petratos from showing us their full arsenal.
If the FFA cracked down on these tactics, we’d see a more free-flowing, entertaining, attractive game, which would encourage crowds to return.
Give the people a reason to spend their money. Let the attacking players create, weave, entertain, and excite. Force teams to actually defend, force defenders to use skill rather than brawn, and make managers create tactics that nullify these players via intricate gameplans.
Most importantly, instruct refs to crack down. That Brama was initially shown a yellow for his challenge says much about the prism in which the A-League is officiated.
The fact that a similar incident occurred earlier in the season, where Wout Brama required the VAR to step in and send him off, gives the A-League an unwanted reputation, one which will mean soon we’ll have a league of enforcers rather than Rodriguezs and Adrians.
February 3rd 2018 @ 6:58am
Paul said | February 3rd 2018 @ 6:58am | ! Report
The A-league referees are to blame.
They pull up petty fouls, yet fail to appropriately punish serious foul play.
You only have to look at the scissor tackle by Rhys Williams that deserved a red card, the non-punishment of Adrian for the elbow, the failure of the referee to issue red cards to Brama and other CCM players.
I heard on an overseas podcast dicussion of the VAR and Australia was specifically mentioned. The belief in Europe is that the A-league referees are poor and this is obvious.
Who in Europe would take ANY of our A-league referees. NOBODY.
February 3rd 2018 @ 7:47am
Nemesis said | February 3rd 2018 @ 7:47am | ! Report
Utter nonsense about the ALeague refs. In the English FA Cup match last week, a Cardiff City player attacked Man City’s, Leroy Sane with a tackle as bad as Brama’s tackle on Gameiro. The ManCity player was badly injured.
The referee was Lee Mason, a full-time professional referee in the most expensive football league on the planet.
He gave the Cardiff player a Yellow Card.
Thuggish tackles happen in the English Premier League and the previous version, English Division 1, since I’ve been watching for the past 40 years.
If you think thuggish tackles only happen in ALeague, you obviously don’t watch much football.
February 3rd 2018 @ 9:48am
Fadida said | February 3rd 2018 @ 9:48am | ! Report
Agree, English refs are no better
February 3rd 2018 @ 7:40am
Waz said | February 3rd 2018 @ 7:40am | ! Report
“But the real problem is ‘the enforcer’” … well, I don’t think “the” problem is the enforcer but agree it is a problem.
Paul sums it up above, referees blow up for the slightest challenge where a player tumbles to the ground but often fail to referee stronger tackles effectively. Either – rather bizarrely – letting them go or blowing up for a foul but not awarding a yellow or red card accordingly.
The enforcer exists because the referees are failing. Simple as that.
February 3rd 2018 @ 8:02am
Paul said | February 3rd 2018 @ 8:02am | ! Report
Thanks Waz.
There are bad tackles in all leagues.
If i remember rightly, the French guy at the Roar complained about the A-league referees.
If we want to see skillful players play skillfully then the referees need to punish appropriately. Isaias comes to mind. He fouls routinely but is not carded as regularly as he should. Others include Brillante and O’Neill. Plus there are others.
And if anyone criticises a referee Ben Wilson and the FFA defend them to the hilt instead of acknowledging that referee could have performed better.
February 3rd 2018 @ 9:03am
Waz said | February 3rd 2018 @ 9:03am | ! Report
After I finished playing I did several seasons running the line and refereeing, it’s hard work and players/coaches are unforgiving – even at the relative low level I was at.
So I will defend referees and it’s important to acknowledge that we’re only 13 years old in terms of referees, allowing a bit for what was inherited from the NSL of course, and that’s not enough time to create a solid core of excellent referees, not with one division and such short seasons, but we are getting/heading there.
But although I will defend refs that doesn’t mean they don’t deserve criticism when due; and on this issue they’re getting it wrong and Ben Wilson seems to be part of the problem imo
February 3rd 2018 @ 9:33am
Paul said | February 3rd 2018 @ 9:33am | ! Report
The A-League referees and assistant referees are meant to pass beep tests for fitness.
The issue that I have is that are clearly looking at incidents from 10-20 metres and ignoring obvious serious fouls.
In the 2015-16 season, I went to two Wanderers games with the Japanese exchange referees and they were absolutely Brillant, head and shoulders over what we have here. Called fouls correctly, ignored time wasting incidents, awarded cards correctly.
February 3rd 2018 @ 9:40am
j,binnie said | February 3rd 2018 @ 9:40am | ! Report
Waz – It is a simple situation to observe and pass comment on.
‘Attack” can only be accomplished when a team has possession of the ball.
“Defence” can only be accomplished when seeking to regain possession of the ball.
Those simple definitions have over-ruled former observations on our game when “tackling” was seen as an absolute necessity in a player’s make up,so that big,strong ,hard tacklers became part and parcel of every game,in every team, in every league.
Today the work done by the “chessmasters” has negated the importance of tackling as a talent ,and clever positioning has seen terms like,”jockeying” and “cover defending” come more and more into the “coaching language” of the game. As this has occurred we have seen the actual “good tackles” almost disappear from a game, leaving what is being talked about here ,which is simply “bad” tackling,which could more accurately be described as “mistimed” tackling, for I refuse to believe that in our game we have players who deliberately go out with the aim of maiming an opponent.
If one goes to the coaching manuals to find a description of a successful tackle we find it described as a physical coming together between two players with the aim of challenging for ,and winning, the ball , the success factor being measured by who has timed and executed the “clash” to perfection and emerged with the ball.
Coaching ,and the resultant deployment of players into defensive triangles, has seen the “tackle” almost disappear from the execution of play,and as a result we see more and more “crude”,”sliding” and “diving in” attempts at winning a ball ,many of them mistimed ,and, as a result ,we are getting debates like the one we are having here. Cheers jb.
February 3rd 2018 @ 7:46am
Buddy said | February 3rd 2018 @ 7:46am | ! Report
Australian football has long held a reputation as being very physical or over physical with players relying on physicality and aggression more than mobility and skill. The occasional viewer of the Socceroos deems them to be a physically fit and aggressive team that many teams don’t enjoy playing against.
I am not sure whether the reputation is just a longtime myth or simply gained by the odd miscreant that gets included in the team. I confess to having a lasting memory of Kevin Muscat appearing to try and maime Zinedine Zidane in a friendly when Playing for France at the MCG. However, it was Dugarry that felt the full force of Muscat’s brutality. All we wanted at the time, was to be entertained by a very attacking and attractive french side of the time. The style of KM had no place anywhere near a football pitch.
There are undoubtedly still elements from a bygone era in the game but in the main I’d say we spend more time watching players using a mixture of skill, pace and trickery rather than brute force. Even so, whatever nasty elements are still in the A League, could be driven out by a more concerted effort from match officials and a strong line by the governing body. They don’t want bad behaviour and violence off the field, that much is clear, now get rid of it on the field.
February 3rd 2018 @ 8:23am
Nemesis said | February 3rd 2018 @ 8:23am | ! Report
Interesting comment about “Australian” football having an overly physical reputation.
From recent memory, some of the most physical players in the ALeague have been foreigners: Brama, Isiais, O’Donovan, Schenkeveld, La Rocca, Rossi
Can even add these guys who are Aussies, but played significant football overseas: Gulum, Georgievski,
February 3rd 2018 @ 9:19am
Midfielder said | February 3rd 2018 @ 9:19am | ! Report
Nem
something you have been predicting … interesting from the MLS
this seems to be a team choosing streaming over TV…
http://deadline.com/2018/01/youtube-tv-soccer-rights-mls-la-1202275534/
YouTube TV Nets Soccer Rights To New L.A. MLS Team
YouTube TV has secured exclusive rights to games from the new Major League Soccer team in Los Angeles, marking the first time a professional sports team elected to forego a television deal for a streaming service.
The online video giant will carry 18 games on the Los Angeles Football Club’s YouTube TV channel, with viewing restricted to subscribers in the Southern California market. YouTube TV will also carry all 18 of the team’s nationally televised matches via its ESPN, Fox and FS1 channels. The service boasts more than 50 channels since launching in April 2017.
YouTube also nabbed naming rights on LAFC jerseys as part of the multiyear deal.
“LAFC is reimagining the sports landscape in the same innovative way we strive to reimagine the live TV experience,” YouTube Director of Sports Partnerships for the Americas Tim Katz said in a statement today. “We couldn’t be more excited to partner with LAFC to be the exclusive home for all locally televised matches and to share our name on the front of their jerseys.”
The deal marks a milestone in live sports programming. Typically, professional sports teams would negotiate a lucrative carriage agreement with local television affiliates or regional sports networks. That’s still the case for leagues that draw sizable television audiences, like the NFL, which just reached a five-year agreement with Fox for Thursday Night Football.
But the MLS’ deal with YouTube signals a potential sea-change for the owners of professional sports teams, especially those with passionate but niche followings, who’ve contemplated going direct to consumers, via Internet streaming services.
YouTube’s deal also may be a sign of greater willingness on the part of technology companies to pay top dollar to obtain the exclusive rights to carry live sports, as these budding media players seek to build out subscription streaming services.
“We are at the forefront in engaging our fans on a digital, cable-free platform such as YouTube,” LAFC owner and president Tom Penn said. “We are also committed to making our matches accessible everyone throughout Los Angeles, and our upcoming broadcast announcements will provide comprehensive coverage of our club all over Southern California.”
The team begins its inaugural season March 4 and will play its home games at the nearly completed Banc of California Stadium downtown.
February 3rd 2018 @ 9:46am
Kangajets said | February 3rd 2018 @ 9:46am | ! Report
Great article
Time to get rid of the cynical players like
Ryan grant last season was unbelievable
Josh Brillante this season
Ben Kantarovski has been a repeat offender
Nigel boogard
Carl Valeri
Leigh broxham
Etc
There’s a few culprits above that get away with it , I’m sure there are others
As a neutral attending last season grand final , both Sydney and Melbourne kicked the skilled players all game
I’ve no doubt imo Sydney and victory are coached to be cynical. There fans won’t agree .
Watch Pato Rodriguez get chopped down tonight for Newcastle.
Will players get early yellows and follow up reds ??? Doubt it
The crowd figures are reflected in people in Australia don’t want to watch cynical football.
February 3rd 2018 @ 9:51am
Leonard said | February 3rd 2018 @ 9:51am | ! Report
“The A-League’s detractors cite plummeting crowds, non-existent TV ratings, and the ineptitude of the FFA to run a functioning game. But the real problem is ‘the enforcer’.” Substitute “The sport’s detractors” and “ineptitude of the sport’s HQ”, and it could be applied to any and every sport which is even vaguely a contact one.
The implied priorities are back-to-front: if on-field thuggery is out of control, the “the real problem” is an off-field one, belonging to the sport’s administration – players and their coaches will always test limits and cross ‘red lines’, and will keep doing so until HQ finds the spine to call “Hold! Enough!”
Look at bodyline in Test cricket, so-called ‘king hits’ in Australian Football, and spear tackles in rugby: they did not stop because the perps had fits of remorse, did they? Read the late nineteenth century history of American Football and its increasing annual death-rate – it took decisive off-field action, and in this case it came from the White House and Congress.
As another US president said “The buck stops here” – and in our top-tier Association Football, ‘here’ = the FFA..