Another head-scratching decision by Cricket Australia

“You only need one or two players to come off to win in T20,” said Australian selector Mark Waugh. Travis Head was that individual on Friday night.

The Adelaide Strikers skipper arrived at the crease in the second over and was still there at the end of the innings, having crafted 85 runs off only 57 balls.

But the 24-year-old wasn’t done. He opted to bowl in the early stages of the Melbourne Renegades innings even after they had got off to an excellent start.

The Renegades were in control at 1/80 after eight overs. Marcus Harris looked ominous, having already whacked four boundaries and two sixes. But Head forced the error from Harris when he holed out to Jake Weatherald.

Ben Laughlin, the Strikers bowler, lauded Head’s leadership too. “It was a big psychological boost for us,” he said when learning of Head’s return to the side.

Head’s performance was matchwinning in every sense – with the bat, with the ball and in the field.

But why was it, then, that only a day earlier Adelaide was set to enter the clash without their captain?

Flawed fixtures

There would be no issue of player availability if the summer’s schedule weren’t so clogged up. How could anyone have thought that aligning the international limited-overs series with the peak of the Big Bash League season was a good idea?

Then, to confuse matters further, Cricket Australia made some interesting decisions about player availability. Head was let go, for example, while others were retained in the international squad.

Alex Carey and D’Arcy Short, both of whom made their international debuts on Saturday night, will also be free for the Big Bash League final on Sunday evening.

Pliable policies

Cricket Australia does have certain guidelines regarding when players can and can’t play. Billy Stanlake, the Adelaide Strikers fast bowler, has not been released for Sunday’s final.

This aligns with Cricket Australia’s fatigue management policy that aims to protect players with greater workloads from injury.

But Andrew McDonald, the Renegades coach, wasn’t convinced. Cricket Australia’s actions lack consistency, in his opinion.

“That probably goes against the travel-play policy that they’ve had that they’re not meant to travel and play on the same day,” McDonald said regarding Short, Carey and Head’s availability for Sunday.

Cameron White, the Melbourne Renegades captain, agreed. He was candid and blunt during his post-match interview and suggested that Cricket Australia were perhaps better off not communicating at all so they couldn’t go against their own word.

Langer’s fury

Justin Langer’s thoughts on player availability would be interesting, though it might be difficult to comprehend his opinion through all of his spittle and swinging fists.

How differently could Thursday’s semi-final have gone had the Perth Scorchers had Andrew Tye and Ashton Agar? They wouldn’t have had to stray from the tried-and-tested plan, for one.

Agar’s loss in particular stung. The Scorchers were left without a specialist spinner on a wicket where out-and-out pace proved ineffective.

To compound Langer’s rage, Agar had torched the Hobart Hurricanes in the regular-season game. The left-arm spinner was best on the ground after his miserly bowling performance of 2/14 off four overs.

Simple fix

The answer to this problem is not a well-conceived player management plan that allows players to be released from squads around tournaments; the answer lies in one small adjustment: Shorten the Big Bash season.

Have the BBL coincide with the Test series. Then when the limited-overs series arise there is no chance of a clash. The selectors know who the in-form players are and can have their pick.

How much longer do Cricket Australia hope to milk the Big Bash cash cow? This season proves she’s running dry.