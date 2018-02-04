Best 22 analysis: GWS

All the AFL lists are finalised for 2018, and now is the time to start investigating what each club’s best team looks like.

This analysis won’t factor in injuries or early season suspension because it looks at the best team from the list each club has. This is my take on the Giants’ best 22.

Best 22

B: Heath Shaw, Phil Davis and Adam Tomlinson.

HB: Zac Williams, Nick Haynes and Ryan Griffen.

C: Stephen Coniglio, Callan Ward and Tom Scully.

HF: Brett Deledio, Jonathon Patton and Tim Taranto.

F: Toby Greene, Jeremy Cameron and Matt De Boer.

Foll: Rory Lobb, Dylan Shiel and Josh Kelly.

IC: Jacob Hopper, Lachie Whitfield, Aiden Bonar and Harrison Himmelberg.

Depth: Will Setterfield, Isaac Cumming, Sam Taylor, Brent Daniels, Zac Langdon, Matt Buntine, Lachlan Keeffe, Dawson Simpson, Matthew Flynn, Jeremy Finlayson, Lachlan Tiziani, Nick Shipley, Aidan Corr, Harry Perryman, Tim Mohr, Adam Kennedy, Zach Sproule, Daniel Lloyd, Jack Buckley, Jake Stein, Dylan Buckley and Sam Reid.

Defence

The Giants have talent on every line of the field, and that starts with the defence. Co-captain Phil Davis is underrated as one of the most courageous defenders for the Giants. He should definitely be rated with the like of Alex Rance, Michael Hurley, Jake Lever and Jeremy McGovern.

Heath Shaw had a down season last year, and all GWS fans will be hoping that he isn’t starting his slow, natural decline now that he’s on the wrong side of 30. Even if he doesn’t get back to his best, he still remains in the best 22 from the leadership he provides.

Nick Haynes is Davis’s partner in crime and will take the second-best key forward in opposition line-ups. Adam Tomlinson is able to play a flexible role in the team, having previously played both midfield and forward in the past, but defence is where he plays his best and makes the most impact.

Zac Williams was an important player last year, having been swung around the ground due to injuries. He was seen as a crucial part of the Giants’ best 22 following Nathan Wilson’s departure but has gone down with an Achilles injury, which will no doubt hurt their game and set-up. They have players, like Harry Perryman, Matt Buntine, Nick Shipley and Adam Kennedy, who can definitely come in and play the role the way he played it.

Ryan Griffen had the worst season of his career last year and will be hoping to rebound and play a key part in a potential premiership flag tilt despite his age and disrupted 2017.

Midfield

GWS have a giant (pun intended) ruck hole that needs filling due to Shane Mumford’s retirement, but they look better prepared to fill that role this time. Rory Lobb looks set to be the man to take on the number one ruck position, having successfully taken the challenge on in finals. Should he flop, though, they have other men, such as Dawson Simpson, Lachlan Keeffe, or Matthew Flynn who may be given a shot.

Co-captain Callan Ward has always led from the front for the Giants, and you’d expect him to continue that and continue with the captaincy for quite a few more seasons in the path to their maiden premiership. Dylan Shiel remains one of the best midfielders in the league, highlighting just another talent in this mighty Western Sydney team.

Josh Kelly had a breakout year, averaging 29.5 disposals per game and giving it his all in every game. He earnt the title of most disposals accumulated in a match in the Giants’ short history, with 43 disposals against the Eagles in Round 22, and he capped it off with All Australian selection.

Stephen Coniglio had an injury-disrupted season, playing only ten games. However, when he was available he was selected in the best 22. Tom Scully continued to be an aerobic beast, averaging 16.6 kilometres per game in 2017.

Attack

Last season debate raged over whether the Giants forward line was too top heavy, but Shane Mumford’s retirement solves that problem, with only two key forwards left in the line-up. Jeremy Cameron achieved All Australian selection in just his second season and has led the goalkicking in each of the Giants’ six seasons.

Jonathon Patton is a key forward who can pinch hit in the ruck, providing Leon Cameron some flexibility if Rory Lobb goes down with injury. Toby Greene will be a no-brainer following two seasons kicking over 40 goals. He will continue to announce himself as one of the premier small forwards of the competition.

Matt de Boer was a surprise packet last season, playing a crucial role as a defensive forward after being drafted as a mature-aged player with AFL experience at Fremantle.

Former Richmond player and 250-gamer Brett Deledio played only seven games last year due to injury, but his experience will be an important part of their line-up following Zac Williams’ major injury. Mid-forward Tim Taranto played 14 games in his debut and looks like continuing his imporvement in form in 2018.

Interchange

The interchange bench consists of two midfielders, a forward-midfielder and a key position player. Jacob Hopper has shown plenty of flashes of what he may be capable of in coming years and certainly looks like elevating his status providing he can stay injury free.

Lachie Whitfield played 18 games after missing the first seven games of the season due to a drug ban, but he will provide some spark as a player who can play all over the ground.

Pick 11 Aiden Bonar is one who I will likely be criticised by readers for having in best 22, but as long as he remains injury free and is fit and firing, I would pick him based on potential.

Harrison Himmelberg played 12 games as a forward-defender, and he played the role to perfection, highlighted by a four-goal haul against the Tigers in the losing preliminary final.

The unlucky

The Giants’ depth compared to two seasons ago looks pretty thin, but there are still some talented players who were unlucky not to be picked. Matt Buntine sat out 2017 with an ACL injury, which was revealed he may have played with for several years. He will be hoping that he can at the very least get back to near his best footy.

Lachlan Keeffe hasn’t played an AFL game for five years, which was his career-best year. He is a player who will be interesting to keep an eye on if injury strikes again.

Harry Perryman played eight games last year and looks like a player who is in contention of taking Zac Williams’s spot for 2018. Adam Kennedy is another contender for the spot but may not be able to fulfil it immediately due to his recovery from an ACL injury.

So, Roarers, what do you think of the Giants’ best 22? What changes would you make?