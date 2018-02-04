Big Bash League Final cricket live scores, blog: Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL

Match result:
The Adelaide Strikers have taken their first BBL title in what was ultimately a dominant, comfortable victory, defeating the Hobart Hurricanes by 25 runs at Adelaide Oval.
» Click here to read the full match report
Final score
Adelaide Strikers 2/202
Hobart Hurricanes 5/177
Match preview:
The BBL will crown a new champion when the Adelaide Strikers take on the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Final for 2017/18 – and both sides have plenty of big names back in the fray. Join The Roar for live scores, coverage and analysis from 4:30pm (AEDT).
With their spot in the finals only determined in the very last game, and heading in off the back of a humiliating loss to the last-placed Melbourne Stars, few pundits predicted the Hurricanes to put up much of a fight at the business end of the season.
But despite missing devastating opener D’Arcy Short on national duty, the men from Tasmania stunned the first-placed Perth Scorchers at the new Optus Stadium by a whopping 71 runs, with Matthew Wade a revelation at the top of the order and Ben McDermott smashing the usually tidy Scorchers’ bowling attack into the stands with disdain.
Short’s return after Cricket Australia released him from the T20I squad is a massive boost for the Hurricanes, and with disappointing English quick Tymal Mills not even making the squad of 13, it’s a sign the purple army have plenty of bowling options in their arsenal.
The Hurricanes might have eased through to their spot in the Big Final, but the same certainly can’t be said of the Adelaide Strikers after being pushed to the brink by the Melbourne Renegades in their semi-final.
Their thrilling one-run win was largely off the back of an unbeaten 85 from captain Travis Head and some miserly bowling at the death from talismanic leg-spinner Rashid Khan and the experienced Ben Laughlin, with the latter’s ice-cool final over sealing the result.
But while the Strikers welcome back in-form ‘keeper-batsman Alex Carey, and have been able to keep Head on their books as well, their bowling has been hit hard – express paceman Billy Stanlake has not been released by Cricket Australia owing to the heavier workload on bowlers than batsmen, while Rashid is unavailable due to commitments for Afghanistan.
The loss of the wily young leggie is a bitter pill to swallow for the Strikers, and without his unplayable googly and mastery of the middle overs, their bowling attack looks a little thin.
Prediction
The Strikers have built their season around their multi-pronged bowling attack, but with no Rashid and Stanlake, the onus is on Peter Siddle, Michael Neser and Laughlin to all pick up the slack and then some.
It’s going to be a close game, but the Hurricanes look settled, have what appears to be their best team on the park, and we’ve seen in the past what a difference that can make.
Hurricanes to take the title by 9 runs or 6 wickets.
With no Rashid to lead the spin bowling department, young fellow leggie Liam O’Connor is in line for a recall to the squad for the match, and having not played a BBL game in more than a year, it would be straight into the deep end for the West Australian.
Can the Strikers give the Adelaide Oval crowd something to celebrate with a maiden BBL title? Or will the Hurricanes continue their late-season surge and bring the trophy back to the Apple Isle?
Tune into The Roar’s live coverage of the 2017/18 BBL Big Final from 4:30pm (AEDT), and remember to leave us your thoughts in the comments section below.
8:09pm
Internal Fixation said | 8:09pm | ! Report
Congrats Strikers!
A slight shame that Khan and Big billy couldn’t play in the decider but what an awesome performance.
Won the comp despite only 4 home games and loss of the premier fast bowler this year in the BBL for the finals.
Plenty of home grown talent there as well.
I’m disappointed a bit for Richardson who served the Strikers well previously but Pollard finally did the job getting us to the final – poetic justice after the lazy performances in blue.
Well done Strikers!
7:51pm
Tim Miller said | 7:51pm | ! Report
Adelaide Strikers 2/202 (Weatherald 115, Head 44*) defeat Hobart Hurricanes 5/177 (Short 68, Bailey 46,
Siddle 3/17) by 25 runs at the Adelaide Oval.
7:50pm
Tim Miller said | 7:50pm | ! Report
Well, that’s it from me this evening! Congratulations, Strikers! A huge thanks to Scott Pryde too for filling in for me during the first innings while I was at cricket.
It’s been a great BBL07 with plenty of thrilling finishes, and in the end, we have a deserving champion. The Strikers now join the Perth Scorchers (3), the Sydney Sixers, the Brisbane Heat, and the Sydney Thunder as Big Bash victors. Now only the Hurricanes, the Melbourne Stars and the Melbourne Renegades haven’t climbed that mountain yet.
Well done, Strikers, congratulations, Strikers fans, and now we wait for the Sheffield Shield to restart again! Fun!
7:44pm
Tim Miller said | 7:44pm | ! Report
“We’ve had a few opportunities in the past that we haven’t been able to take, so it’s nice to win one for the fans and get them some silverware,” says victorious Strikers captain Travis Head.
At the start of the game, we asked for matchwinners. He [Weatherald] did that for us tonight. He’s teased a bit in the Big Bash this year, but tonight it all came together.”
7:42pm
Tim Miller said | 7:42pm | ! Report
“Now’s not the time to lament on it too much, I reckon,” says Hurricanes captain George Bailey.
“Credit to the Strikers, they’ve been the best team this tournament with their defensive bowling.”
7:41pm
Tim Miller said | 7:41pm | ! Report
D’Arcy Short is the Player of the Tournament for his record-breaking 572-run tournament, including four fifties and a century.
“The boys fought hard when we were batting. Credit to the Strikers, they bowled well and batted well. It’s been a good couple of months. I’m just trying to ride the wave.”
Was there any doubt? Jake Weatherald is the Player of the Match for his 70-ball 115 at the top of the order.
“I wasn’t feeling great walking out, just a few nerves there.”
7:38pm
Tim Miller said | 7:38pm | ! Report
the Adelaide Strikers are the champions for 2017/18, defeating the Hobart Hurricanes by 25 runs for their maiden BBL crown in front of a delighted crowd at the Adelaide Oval.
Going in, the cards were stacked against the Strikers. No Billy Stanlake, their premier fast bowler? No Rashid Khan, arguably the player of the tournament, to torment batsmen during the middle overs? No worries. Liam O’Connor, in his first game of the season, stepped up after the Hurricanes had got off to a bright start, conceding just 27 from his 4 overs. Peter Siddle, the wily veteran who crossed from the Melbourne Renegades in the off-season, was even better. Four overs, including a rare and hugely valuable maiden, and just seventeen runs conceded. That’s already brilliant, but when you consider he also took three wickets, and those of D’Arcy Short (68), George Bailey (46), and Ben McDermott, it’s just about the bowling performance of the tournament.
But, of course, the game was already firmly in the Strikers’ keeping before Siddle and co. ensured their would be no late hiccup. With Alex Carey and Travis Head at the top of the order, the former only behind Short in the runs tally this tournament and the latter coming off a match-winning 85 in the semi-final, you would have expected one of them to be leading the show. But instead, it was Jake Weatherald, the man who couldn’t buy a score in the first few rounds of the season, who took the game by the scruff of the neck. 9 fours, 8 sixes, and a spectacular 70-ball 115 that will live long in the memory of those who watched it. He’s become known in the Sheffield Shield as a crunch time player, and today, he made sure of it.
As for the Hurricanes, well, their weakness tonight was the same as it’s been all tournament, and what has made it a creditable effort for them to reach the final altogether: their bowling. Aside from Jofra Archer’s first few games and a superb team effort in the semi-final, it’s been very ordinary. Only Tom Rogers (0/30 off four) went below nine and a half runs per over, with Archer even leaking 46 runs from his allotment. But more importantly, they couldn’t even take wickets to build the pressure. No Tymal Mills or Cameron Boyce, regulars for much of the year, seemed to signify the Hurricanes were happy with their attack going in, but it hasn’t worked for them today.
7:29pm
Fairsuckofthesav said | 7:29pm | ! Report
Why is the Big Bash fairer than AFL? Home GF for the best performed team!
7:46pm
Tim Miller said | 7:46pm | ! Report
As a Victorian, I’m inclined to say that technically the AFL is our tournament, we just invited a lot of interstate teams in to make more money. 😉
7:28pm
Tim Miller said | 7:28pm | ! Report
Travis Head almost crying during his post-match interview. “It’s pretty special.”
Jake Weatherald: “You dream about it when you go to bed and stuff, but you never think it’s going to happen. Heady’s such a great supporter of me, they kept backing me in.”