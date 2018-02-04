Bulldogs take top spot in convincing AFLW win

The Western Bulldogs have begun their 2018 AFLW campaign in style with an emphatic 26-point win over the Fremantle Dockers at VU Whitten Oval.

The Bulldogs were led by Ellie Blackburn (23 disposals), Emma Kearney (18 disposals) and Katie Brennan (3 goals) to be in command at every change to win 7.7 (49) to the Dockers’ 3.5 (23).

After a sluggish start by both teams, the Bulldogs scored three goals — including two from captain Brennan (one from the boundary) — in the back half of the first quarter to take control. A breeze blowing across the ground caused havoc for both sides with wayward kicking playing a part in the match.

Coming into the halftime break, Fremantle remained scoreless as the Bulldogs took a commanding 34 point lead in what was looking to be a lopsided victory.

After halftime, the Dockers came out a completely different side and took the game on, showing resistance by scoring the first three goals for the half.

Amy Lavell scored two goals in successive minutes, but unfortunately for Fremantle, it wasn’t enough as the Dogs regained ascendancy.

Asta O’Connor and Brennan both scored long-range goals to bring the match back on their terms.

The Bulldogs recorded a 201-145 disposal advantage going at 65 per cent disposal efficiency (up from Fremantle’s 50 per cent), but the real story was the telling statistic of 70 marks to 17, showcasing the Bulldogs new style of gameplay and leaving behind their handball-happy game of 2017. They also led inside 50s by 30 to the Dockers 20, and marks inside 12-3.

The Dogs ended up with eight players amassing double figures in disposals, while Kara Donnellan and Dana Hooker provided relief for the Dockers with 12 disposals each. Forward pressure was another count, with the Dogs leading 14 to 5 tackles inside 50.

Both sides suffered significant injuries with Ebony Antonio coming off the ground, and Nicole Callinan being stretchered off for the Bulldogs.

Looking to next week, the Dockers will be hoping to turn up in front of a massive record attendance at Optus Stadium, while the Bulldogs to maintain their top of the ladder position in a tough Sunday fixture in Brisbane.

Western Bulldogs 7.7 (49)

Fremantle Dockers 3.5 (23)