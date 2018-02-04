Captain Phillips injury opens door for new Crows

The withdrawal of Adelaide Crows captain Erin Phillips opens the door for other players, coach Bec Goddard says.

The Crows went down to the Brisbane Lions 4.7 (31) – 3.1 (19) in their AFLW clash on Saturday night after Phillips was ruled out with a quad strain an hour before the first bounce.

But for an impressive second quarter from the Crows, the Lions kept control for most of the match and proved more willing to attack.

Following the game, Goddard conceded Phillips was an important player, but said her scratching was an opportunity for her teammates.

“One on one across the ground, I reckon we had one winner tonight and that was Chelsea Randall,” she said.

“So there’s a lot of work for the other girls to sort of lift up.”

Randall, a co-captain with Phillips, finished the match with 18 disposals and one goal – the other two went to debutantes Eloise Jones and Ruth Wallace.

Lions coach Craig Starcevich said his side focused their attention on other players after Phillips pulled out.

“It’s always a bit of a relief, but then you think about who’s going to step up next, you know, your Chelsea Randall and Ebony Marinoff and those sort of people,” he said.

“They’ve got an abundance of talent.”

Goddard said Phillips has not yet had scans on her injury did not know when she will return.

“I haven’t spoken to the doctor tonight to find out, but she’ll be assessed and hopefully we’ll get her back,” she said.

The Crows will travel to Melbourne to face the Demons next week.