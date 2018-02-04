City hold on for 2-1 win over Brisbane

Melbourne City have defeated the Brisbane Roar at Suncorp Stadium in an enthralling encounter that swayed both ways over the course of the ninety minutes.

After a cagey start, Massimo Maccarone opened the scoring after fourteen minutes and the Roar dreamed of a third straight win.

Within the blink of an eye, Melbourne were level through Marcin Budzinski and the deflated emotions of the home fans was palpable.

Both teams had their moments from that time on yet neither was able to convert and the teams were locked at 1-1 at the break.

Both managers would have called for something resembling tight defence early in the second half and it started that way with a slow burn before things started to ramp up after sixty minutes.

Stefan Mauk slammed home the decisive goal from a Budzinski cross and City had clawed their way back again.

For many weeks their slow starts have hampered them yet they claw their way back with grit and determination.

Massimo had a chance to square the ledger with a penalty late in the game and put on a forgettable strike for a man of his quality.

Despite some late pressure, Brisbane couldn’t grab the equaliser and City hung on for the victory.

Brisbane Roar 1

Melbourne City 2