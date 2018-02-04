City hold on for 2-1 win over Brisbane

Melbourne City have defeated the Brisbane Roar at Suncorp Stadium in an enthralling encounter that swayed both ways over the course of the ninety minutes.
After a cagey start, Massimo Maccarone opened the scoring after fourteen minutes and the Roar dreamed of a third straight win.
Within the blink of an eye, Melbourne were level through Marcin Budzinski and the deflated emotions of the home fans was palpable.
Both teams had their moments from that time on yet neither was able to convert and the teams were locked at 1-1 at the break.
Both managers would have called for something resembling tight defence early in the second half and it started that way with a slow burn before things started to ramp up after sixty minutes.
Stefan Mauk slammed home the decisive goal from a Budzinski cross and City had clawed their way back again.
For many weeks their slow starts have hampered them yet they claw their way back with grit and determination.
Massimo had a chance to square the ledger with a penalty late in the game and put on a forgettable strike for a man of his quality.
Despite some late pressure, Brisbane couldn’t grab the equaliser and City hung on for the victory.
Brisbane Roar 1
Melbourne City 2
February 4th 2018 @ 11:04pm
Kangajets said | February 4th 2018 @ 11:04pm | ! Report
Arzani is the brightest prospect in 20’years. Send him to Russia
February 4th 2018 @ 11:36pm
Lionheart said | February 4th 2018 @ 11:36pm | ! Report
At the ground it seemed to me that Kristensen set up City’s first goal and tried to assist with others. Some extremely clumsy defence let in their second. Maccarone is not marquee striker standard. I was at the other end of the ground and it was obvious which way the keeper was going. In fairness, City defence was all over him all game, with their hands and all ok by the ref. I don’t get it, but he goes down far too easily and invites the ref to overlook the real fouls.
Talking about going down easily, Arzani needs to tidy up that aspect of his game too. Hard to tell from the stands, but he seems to have some issues with his temperament.
Disappointing for Roar fans. I thought they played ok in the first half and would go on in the second, but they were poor after the break. Really need to sort out the midfield.
But let’s hear it for the Roar women. Premiers and deservedly so. Great team with a great attitude.