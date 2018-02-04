Crows sweat on scans for star AFLW skipper

Star Adelaide co-captain Erin Phillips will have scans on Monday on the injured quadriceps muscle that ruled her out of the Crows’ AFLW season opener.

Phillips suffered the injury at training on Friday and was unable to take her place in the side that suffered a 12-point loss to Brisbane at Norwood Oval on Saturday evening.

The 32-year-old took all before her in a stunning debut season with the Crows.

She won the the AFLW best and fairest medal, the AFLW Players’ most valuable player award and was the best player in Adelaide’s grand final win over the Lions.

The Crows can ill afford to be without her for an extended period, given the home-and-away season is only seven rounds long.

Adelaide take on Melbourne at Casey Fields on Saturday and Phillips remains in doubt.

“We haven’t had a scan, it only happened (Friday) night, so it’s too soon to say,” coach Bec Goddard said.

“But my understanding is it’s a strain, and we’ll do everything we can this week to get her back.

“She’ll be assessed and hopefully we’ll get her back.”

Adelaide went down to the Lions 4.7 (31) to 3.1 (19) after they were held scoreless in the first, third and final terms.

Following the game, Goddard conceded Phillips was an important player, but said her scratching was an opportunity for her teammates.

“One on one across the ground, I reckon we had one winner tonight and that was Chelsea Randall,” she said.

“So there’s a lot of work for the other girls to sort of lift up.”

Randall, a co-captain with Phillips, finished the match with 18 disposals and one goal – the other two went to debutantes Eloise Jones and Ruth Wallace.