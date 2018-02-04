How to fix the Australian one-day cricket team

One of my earliest cricketing memories is from 1995, when I woke at sparrow-fart to watch Steve Waugh bat Australia to world supremacy in the Caribbean.

Tugga standing toe to toe with the great Curtly Ambrose will live long in my memory.

For the next 15 years or so, Straya barely lost a Test. It was great. Come 2018, though, and Steve Smith’s baggy greens are struggling to forge a new identity after a period of mediocrity the length of which we haven’t seen since the dark old days of the 1980s.

The Test team appears to be settling. A shocking performance against South Africa in 2016 is now a distant memory, and the Aussies shouldn’t lose at home for the foreseeable future.

In ODI cricket, however, it’s a different story, as Eoin Morgan’s swashbuckling English have just finished putting the Canary Yellows to the sword, 4–1.

I’m not too worried. England are renowned for looking fantastic in the middle of a World Cup cycle; they often perfect whichever game style happens to be in-vogue a year or two after the rest of the world, while the other top-tier teams are tinkering around with a new style that will win the next Cup.

That said, Straya have had a terrible 12 months in the ODI format and are in need of a lick of paint. Here’s what I’d do. You’re welcome, Trevor Hohns.

Drop David Warner, pick Usman Khawaja

Every two minutes I read how Davey must be in need of a rest as he’s the only Australian currently playing all three formats at the top level. I’m not sure how he can be tired; it doesn’t take that much energy to hit four boundaries and then nick to slip.

Despite constant plaudits from the Channel Nine commentary box, I reckon Warner has a bit of work to do to join the greats; his match-winning performances in tough conditions are few and far between.

Usie (or is it Oozzy?) on the other hand, is crying out to be given an extended run in both the Test and ODI formats. He has dominated the Big Bash for a number of years, where he scores top order runs at will and at a true strike rate of 2.4 – one of the best in the league.

Dropping Warner doesn’t mean he won’t play the next World Cup, but he needs to earn his place, stop giving his wicket away and come back refreshed.

Play Glenn Maxwell, Chris Lynn and D’Arcy Short

Okay, Lynn was injured for the England series, Short is the new kid on the block and Maxwell appears to be working his way back to favour after going the tonk one too many times in the nets, but Australia have played it too safe as of late.

What on earth were they thinking picking a greying Cameron White in Brisbane, and then batting him at seven? Lynn, Maxwell and Short are the envy of world cricket – give them a decent crack in the national team, and tell them if one fails, the other two must protect their wickets.

Treat them like adults, give them responsibility and they’ll pay back the selectors in spades.

Pick Nathan Lyon

Adam Zampa has had a decent chance to make the spinner’s spot his own and has failed to stamp his authority on it. He hasn’t been helped by defensive field positioning from Steve Smith, who appears to have a disdain for tweakers, which probably developed from his own failed attempt at the craft.

Lucky he can bat a bit.

Jokes aside, “Garry” Lyon is now the best offie Australia has ever produced and deserves a shot at winning a World Cup for his side. What’s more, he is one of the best fielders in the country and has developed a sledging repertoire the great S.K. Warne would be proud of.

Stick him at point and he’ll help the lead the team home in 2019.