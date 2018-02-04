New-look Australia dominate Kiwis in T20 opener

Australia hammered New Zealand in the opening match of the T20 tri-series in Sydney yesterday on the back of star turns by Billy Stanlake, Glenn Maxwell, Andrew Tye and Chris Lynn.
New Zealand are the number two ranked Twenty20 team in the world while Australia are a lowly seventh, but the hosts produced one of their best performances in the shortest format for some time to beat the Kiwis by seven wickets.
Australia fielded a new-look line-up missing a host of regular Twenty20 players, including Mitchell Starc, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith and Pat Cummins. In their places were cricketers who were primed for the challenge, having been in hot form in the Big Bash League.
Stanlake made a major impression in his international Twenty20 debut, intimidating a strong New Zealand batting line-up with his searing pace and extreme bounce. The 204-centimetres quick was clocked at 151 kilometres per hour during a sensational three-over spell with the new ball.
With his first ball he comprehensively beat Colin Munro for pace as the fourth-ranked Twenty20 batsman in the world skied the bouncer to short fine leg where debutant wicketkeeper Alex Carey took the catch. Stanlake’s next ball was nigh-on unplayable. Elite T20 opener Martin Guptill was left flummoxed as Stanlake angled the ball in at him only to get it to straighten off the deck and clip the top of off stump.
By the time Stanlake took his third wicket – another lobbed hook shot from a nasty bouncer – New Zealand were 3/16 and their innings was in tatters. Stanlake has not been released by Cricket Australia to play in tomorrow’s Big Bash League final, unlike Carey, his Adelaide Strikers teammate, and Hobart Hurricanes opener D’Arcy Short, who made his international debut last night.
CA and Queensland have heavily restricted Stanlake’s workload since the 23-year-old made his state debut in 2015. After watching him terrorise New Zealand last night you can understand, even if you don’t agree with the policy, why they are so protective of him. A 204-centimetre cricketer who can bowl at more than 150 kilometres per hour with good accuracy is the rarest of commodities.
Tye, meanwhile, might not have the so-called x-factor that Stanlake possesses, but he is a consistent and crafty white ball bowler. He had struggled to this point of his international Twenty20 career, seemingly lacking in confidence – certainly he ad not looked the same payer for Australia that he had been for Perth in the BBL.
His fine performance in the ODIs against England may well have convinced him he can succeed at the highest level, as Tye yesterday bowled with the confidence and composure we’ve come to expect from him in the BBL. In stark contrast to Stanlake, who earned wickets through hefty force, Tye did it with trickery. His range of change-ups brought him success in the ODIs and did so again yesterday as the Kiwi batsmen struggled to read his variations.
With strong support from left-arm spinner Ashton Agar, who was miserly in taking 1/22 from four overs, Stanlake and Tye helped limit New Zealand to just 9/117 from their 20 overs. That target was revised to 95 from 15 overs due to a rain interruption.
This seemingly straightforward chase suddenly became much more difficult when Australia slumped to 2/10, losing Short and Warner. Instead of looking to steady the innings, Lynn and Maxwell decided to assault the Kiwi bowlers.
Lynn clubbed six fours and a six in his sprightly knock of 44 from 33 balls, but it was Maxwell who stole the limelight with a scintillating innings of 40 from 24 balls, including several gorgeous strokes. His lofted six down the ground from seamer Colin de Grandhomme was the shot of the match, played with traditional technique and pure timing, a stroke of graceful brutality.
Soon after, Maxwell opened up his body and laced a perfect cover drive through a tight infield to score a boundary off Mitchell Santner, the number one ranked Twenty20 bowler in the world. It was, again, a shot which reeked of class.
When Maxwell crunched a Tim Southee delivery straight over the central umpire’s head for four Australia had the victory and the Victorian had reminded the selectors of his great value.
Paul said | February 4th 2018 @ 9:10am | ! Report
Nice summary Ronan, though a lack of mention of the underwhelming effort from Zampa was telling.
I hope they persist with the same team especially in NZ where the pitches are obviously closer to those in England. Will be good to see how this side goes in those conditions.
Sava said | February 4th 2018 @ 9:17am | ! Report
Whats with the designers of our outfits for our Aussie Cricket teams,Off field they are wearing Blue outfits that are similar to at least three countries,and last night as they always do the Kiwis were in Black ,and guess what the Aussies were wearing” BLACK” as well ,surely we can get outfits made with our national colours Green and Gold or Yellow .Fair dinkum whats going on. Sava
Rellum said | February 4th 2018 @ 9:36am | ! Report
“CA and Queensland have heavily restricted Stanlake’s workload since the 23-year-old made his state debut in 2015. After watching him terrorise New Zealand last night you can understand, even if you don’t agree with the policy, why they are so protective of him. ”
He will be 24 next year. If you believe in the “you will be right after 24” thinking then Billy should be playing for QLD next season. If he doesn’t I am starting to question if he will ever play anymore FC cricket.
Rock said | February 4th 2018 @ 10:18am | ! Report
If he doesn’t play any first class cricket it will be a damn shame.
Ryan H said | February 4th 2018 @ 11:08am | ! Report
Would be a great waste if so.
Short-form specialist? Can his body even handle more than say 10 overs? I’m sure it can’t just at the moment sadly
peeeko said | February 4th 2018 @ 10:16am | ! Report
Did anyone see the announced crowd? looked very disappointing to me. With plenty of kiwis in sydney and nothing else on there were no excuses. the australian batting line up is massively exciting and thought the ground would be packed
Ronan O'Connell said | February 4th 2018 @ 10:27am | ! Report
I’d imagine many fans are a bit exhausted by T20 cricket right now after having it shoved down their gob night after night for the past 7 weeks.
The BBL is bloated.
Bob Sims said | February 4th 2018 @ 10:55am | ! Report
Cost of tickets was undoubtedly a major factor.
Geoff from Bruce Stadium said | February 4th 2018 @ 10:31am | ! Report
Interesting decision not to allow Stanlake to return and play for the Strikersin the BBL final today but allowing Carey and Short to return. I can imagine the Strikers will be spewing – particularly as they will be missing Yasir Shah as well. This decision must bring the Hurricanes in with a very good chance of winning.
I really like the look of this T20 team – they seemed to be playing with a lot more freedom and enjoyment last night compared with the one dayers where the atmosphere was pretty grim. No coincidence that this release took place with the absence of Steve Smith who was badly in need of a rest. Maxwell in particular looked very relaxed which showed in his performance as well.
And unlike other I really like the predominantly black strip for the Aussies. I’m a bit over canary yellow.
Sava said | February 4th 2018 @ 11:03am | ! Report
Geoff.And I am over black,stick to variations of our National Colours that should not be too hard,other than that Geoff I agree with your comments , And Billy Stanlake is a Star. And he doesn’t put that stupid snarl on the batsmen. I look forward to seeing more of him. Sava
qwetzen said | February 4th 2018 @ 11:22am | ! Report
There’s probably a medical justification for not releasing Stanlake. If you’re a Bruce Reid lookalike than the less flying you do the better.
Anyway, as I’ve written elsewhere, I too like the look of this XI. Just get rid of the underperforming pair of Warner & Zampa and we’ll be right. No NSW players at all! Let’s face it, you can get by in Test cricket with selfish average hunters, but the less overs the game has then the more willing the players have to be to play for the team.
jamesb said | February 4th 2018 @ 11:29am | ! Report
Your hatred of NSW players and anything associated with NSW is disturbing.
Don Freo said | February 4th 2018 @ 11:34am | ! Report
4 overs never hurt anyone.
Shorten the BBL to avoid compromising finals. The 10 games is a fail at a whole stack of levels.
8 games and Rashid Khan could have played too. Unfair that Rashid and Billy are both unavailable for the final just because of the 2 extra games.
Bob Sims said | February 4th 2018 @ 11:02am | ! Report
Great to see Lynn and Maxwell at their attacking best. Tye showed yet again that he is one to watch. Was concerned about Stanlake, given his previous exposure in national colours (ODI) was underwhelming, but very happy to be proven wrong.
Peter said | February 4th 2018 @ 11:56am | ! Report
He’s been bowling like this in the BBL. Pretty accurate and also too quick for many batsmen. He’s a better cricketer than he was last year. Dare I say, he’s been well managed.