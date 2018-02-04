Six Nations Championship – Round 1 preview: North powerhouses go head to head

Panic not: top-tier rugby is back, and while the time zones of the Northern Hemisphere’s premium rugby competition might not be overly friendly, there should be some good games over the next few weeks.
It’s also an opportunity to reignite the ‘road to Japan’ discussions as we get to see how the best in Europe are travelling and maybe even to touch on how three of the four top nations – England, Ireland and Wales – are led by Southern Hemisphere coaches.
Over the coming weeks we’ll review each weekend’s performances and follow the stories of the championship. For now, though, let’s look at the first round’s matches. As a reminder, here’s how the teams ended up last year.
- England – 4 wins, 1 loss
- Ireland – 3-2
- France – 3-2
- Scotland – 3-2
- Wales – 2-3
- Italy – 0-5
Round 1, 2018
Wales vs Scotland
Scotland had a good 2017 and improved in a lot of areas. However, they go into this weekend’s game against Wales with some serious injury problems. Their front row has been decimated and their overall desire to attack is going to be severely hampered if their backs can’t get good, quick, clean ball.
Coach Gregor Townsend has carried his attacking style from his playing days, through his coaching time at Glasgow and into his time in charge of the national side. It’s going to be interesting to see what he has in store for the Welsh. His team will likely look to attack in new and unusual ways that keep the home side guessing.
Warren Gatland is threatening that Wales will unleash an attacking force in this tournament as they try to move on from the years of Warren Ball. But Wales too are suffering from a number of injuries to first-choice players, including Dan Biggar, Sam Warburton, Jonathan Davies, Rhys Webb and Taulupe Faletau. That’s a huge amount of talent missing.
Gatland has responded by selecting ten players from Welsh club side Scarlets (first place in Conference B of the Pro 14) in the hope one assumes that their combinations and familiarity with one another will fill some of the gaps his team are suffering.
One of the youngsters worth keeping an eye on is Reece Patchell at number ten. He’s an exciting player and arguably fits the vision that Gatland has for how he wants Wales playing in the future.
Scotland will be keen to build on the successes of 2017. If they stumble now and go back to the bottom of the Six Nations ladder, last year will have meant nothing. But if they can keep the momentum going, they could be setting themselves up for an exciting 2019.
This really is going to be a very tight game. While the Welsh have the home advantage, the Scots have momentum and a growing belief that they can win the tight games.
Scotland to win by three.
France vs Ireland
It’s unusual to say that a French side playing at home is the underdog, but in this match they most certainly are. Long gone are the days of destructive French teams giving their opponents nightmares; the current side are low on confidence and their domestic league is earning a reputation for being a well-paid but brutal experience that beats the energy and creativity from too many of its players.
Jacques Brunel takes charge for his first match as French coach and is entrusting his hopes to the 19-year-old Matthieu Jalibert, who he used to coach at Bordeaux-Begles. The teenager has a whole lot of potential, and if he can get some good ball from his forwards, then his free-spirited attacking flair could make for an exciting afternoon.
Ireland are in an interesting position. They are one of the form sides in world rugby at the moment and had a clean sweep against their Southern Hemisphere opponents in November. However, they have lost some serious experience, and of the 36 players in the current squad, almost half of them have less than ten international caps.
In those lesser experienced players there are some exciting up-and-comers, however. Jacob Stockdale, who has scored four tries in his four appearances so far, gets to start and has some serious gas the Irish will be looking to use to exploit the bigger but arguably slower French backs.
It’s going to be exciting to see some fresh talent in this match, especially the French number ten in his debut, but Ireland should have too much for the home side.
Ireland to win by 10.
Italy vs England
In many ways this match is quite simple. If England play at their best or near their best, they will win. Italy simply cannot match them. However, if Italy can disrupt England’s rhythm and take their opportunities – and get lucky – then there could be some intrigue in this match.
Last year the Italians brought us ‘ruckgate’ when they confused England to a standstill with their non-compete approach at the tackle and lack of an offside line, but things have changed since then and Italy have continued to struggle at the international level.
Going into the tournament as favourites is not a surprise for England. Their good run continued under Eddie Jones in the recent internationals, with good wins over South Africa and Australia the highlights from November 2017.
Against Samoa, while there wasn’t evidence of the exciting attacking rugby that their fans crave, there were signs of a side that were getting smarter. After a poor first half Eddie Jones apparently left the team to figure it out for themselves, which they did well in the second half. This wisdom and insight is going to be critical if they want to keep the momentum going into next year’s big dance.
Through a combination of injuries and a desire to develop more depth Jones is likely to start a number of less experienced players in this year’s championship. Zach Mercer, a star in last year’s under-20s World Cup, sadly misses out due to illness, but 24-year-old loose head Alec Hepburn is likely to make his debut.
For the Italians there are definite signs of improvement at the club level, which is critical for the future success of the game, but the national side continue to struggle and have won just once in the Six Nations since 2014.
Sergio Parisse will lead the team, like he always does, with passion and determination. He needs his team to go with him for the full 80 minutes and keep fighting. Coach Conor O’Shea knows that his team are starting as huge underdogs, but he’s commented recently that he’s excited about the tournament and sees it as another chance for the team to make progress. Of course eventually progress has to turn into wins, otherwise it just doesn’t matter.
England to win by 14.
Tournament predictions
It’s clear that there are plenty of injuries impacting all teams at the start of this year’s championship. This further strengthens England’s run at the title – their depth gives them a real advantage when players are dropping like flies.
That being said, there is a lot of expectation on the up-and-coming players who will be taking the field over the coming weeks. It’ll be interesting to see how these less experienced men look to stamp their name on the competition, but at this point it’s hard to look past another England Six Nations title.
February 4th 2018 @ 8:20am
Fionn said | February 4th 2018 @ 8:20am | ! Report
I think Ireland are being intelligent and ensuring that they have experience in most key positions, while continuing to build depth so that they cannot be decimated by injuries like in the 215 WC. The final play leading to Sexton’s drop goal was fantastic.
It was a little disappointing to see Scotland put on such a tepid display, but Wales played with intent and were very dangerous. I think Garland will have some selection headaches when his first choice guys start coming back from injury.
February 4th 2018 @ 11:26am
Fiji said | February 4th 2018 @ 11:26am | ! Report
Good to see the Australian/Samoan rugby league player Ben Te’o in the England starting side. What a globalised world we live in.
February 4th 2018 @ 8:26am
Poth Ale said | February 4th 2018 @ 8:26am | ! Report
Oops.
February 4th 2018 @ 8:33am
Fionn said | February 4th 2018 @ 8:33am | ! Report
Were you surprised by the result?
February 4th 2018 @ 8:34am
Poth Ale said | February 4th 2018 @ 8:34am | ! Report
Nope Fionn. Not with the injuries they had. Underestimating Wales at home has shown up a few coaches.
February 4th 2018 @ 8:37am
Fionn said | February 4th 2018 @ 8:37am | ! Report
Wales seemed to have a fair few injuries too, and their new guys did alright.
They’re really due a win or 3 against the Wallabies.
Although I did read somewhere that Scotland had lost two entire front rows, so I guess it is pretty difficult to do well from that point.
Congrats on the W. Fantastic composure building up to that drop goal with 40 odd phases.
February 4th 2018 @ 9:17am
Taylorman said | February 4th 2018 @ 9:17am | ! Report
True, just not the southern ‘based’ ones, well, two of em…😂
February 4th 2018 @ 8:40am
Taylorman said | February 4th 2018 @ 8:40am | ! Report
Yes, it’s typical of getting carried away from the AI’s, everyone saying Scotland this and that, Wales are poor.
Well. Doesn’t work like that in the 6N. Russell had a Barrett mare type game, possibly because he’s been listening to all the kudos over the new year.
Ireland were lucky as, Sexton making up well for that potential match losing chip to the winger, but they need to add more options to their game.
England to coast in. Best chances to beat England interestingly are more likely France in Paris, and Wales! Before this Ireland and Scotland were the best bet.
Typical 6N first weekend, where previous form largely means little, where few bar Wales, whose tries were assisted by poor Scottish defence and options, took their chances.
February 4th 2018 @ 9:23am
Cynical Play said | February 4th 2018 @ 9:23am | ! Report
Poor game form Russell. Multiple errors. Poor defence. Out of position leading to the intercept try. The commentators described the Scots as rudderless.
February 4th 2018 @ 9:35am
Taylorman said | February 4th 2018 @ 9:35am | ! Report
Yep CP, the 6N we know and love, built on a foundation of punishing errors and no risk play.
Have you seen the English vs Italy side?…be a major if they lost a match this tournament. France might strangle them at home, but the backline looks as sharp as any Ive ever seen in an English side.
England by 14?
Conservatively speaking I’d hope. I think the backs will rip it up big time.
February 4th 2018 @ 9:43am
FunBus said | February 4th 2018 @ 9:43am | ! Report
You thought the Wales – Scotland match was characterised by ‘no risk play’?
February 4th 2018 @ 9:49am
FunBus said | February 4th 2018 @ 9:49am | ! Report
Interesting choice having Te’o at OC. Jones has been saying for a while he wants more bulk in the back line and there’s talk of using Nowell at OC. Won’t be long before Watson moves to full back. Probably when Daly returns on the SA tour.
February 4th 2018 @ 10:07am
Taylorman said | February 4th 2018 @ 10:07am | ! Report
Very (very) exciting backline. This will be fun to watch. Recalling looking forward to this one. If England get more than parity up front…they should at least at line out time, watch out. Can’t see anything but a big score, and many tries.
February 4th 2018 @ 10:00am
Taylorman said | February 4th 2018 @ 10:00am | ! Report
No, that was the error ridden match, Wales mostly punished the Scottish errors as opposed to being overly creative, and there were plenty.
The France Ireland game saw an Irish side with little imagination bar taking fifty (thought I’d push that number up a couple) phases to go twenty yards for the drop goal. Did it well but…not pretty.
February 4th 2018 @ 10:17am
FunBus said | February 4th 2018 @ 10:17am | ! Report
The Irish will be disappointed with their performance, but know it’s a one-off and they’ll improve. To put it in perspective, though, that’s only the third time they’ve won in Paris. It’s never been a happy ground for them.
February 4th 2018 @ 10:46am
Fionn said | February 4th 2018 @ 10:46am | ! Report
I think winning ugly is one of the most important characteristics of a champion team. Finding a way to grind out ugly wins.
I thought the same as you about England after their relatively poor showings against Wales and France last year, but then they stormed home powerfully after the 6N as opposed to declining.
February 4th 2018 @ 9:33am
Brisbane boys said | February 4th 2018 @ 9:33am | ! Report
Unfortunately as a Scottish born Australian the worst thing I can say about Scotland is they played like Australia. When plan A did not work there was no plan B.
The best thing I can say about Ireland is they played like NZ. Although they okay d poorly they had the belief to work up field for 49 phases after the bell and lad a clutch drop goal in the 83rd minute. Pure belief.
February 4th 2018 @ 9:38am
Taylorman said | February 4th 2018 @ 9:38am | ! Report
49 now? Wonder if we can get to 100 before the days out? 😂 did seem like a hundred though, very hard to watch those regardless of who you support, with one eye on the ref most of the time.😁(pun intended)
February 4th 2018 @ 9:40am
FunBus said | February 4th 2018 @ 9:40am | ! Report
Ireland will get much, much better than that as the tournament progresses. Foul weather and first up in Paris is never an easy start. Particularly as France were killing everything in their own half. As an England fan it would probably have been to our advantage for France to win, but after the very dodgy HIA in the last 5 minutes I was cheering for Ireland.
Scotland are over-hyped, and as I said a couple of days ago will get over-powered up front.
February 4th 2018 @ 9:44am
Fionn said | February 4th 2018 @ 9:44am | ! Report
‘Scotland are over-hyped’
But didn’t you see the extent they managed to beat Australia by?
February 4th 2018 @ 10:13am
FunBus said | February 4th 2018 @ 10:13am | ! Report
I thought the Wallabies race was run for the season by the Scotland game, and they’d put everything they had left into the England match.
Also, I reckon Scotland are one of those teams that will play better against Oz, and even the ABs, then teams who beat them up, up-front.
February 4th 2018 @ 9:48am
Colm said | February 4th 2018 @ 9:48am | ! Report
Thanks for the article, Oliver.
Jeez, that was as disappointing a 78 minutes of rugby that I’ve seen from Ireland since Schmidt took over. It’s one thing to be losing to a team who are playing well(Scotland + Wales last year), it’s another thing to play like that against a poor French team missing a lot of their best players(Fofana, Picamoles, Parra, Lopez.)
The coaching team seemed to learn nothing from the 2016 match in Paris. I’d love to know what the logic is in box-kicking/garryowens 25 meters from the opposition try line. Safety-first is always the option for this Ireland team. It’s very difficult to beat an opposition team 9-12 away from home. The best teams(England, New Zealand) kick for touch from penalties, when they are in the ascendancy.
The positives from the match were Sexton, Leavy, Aki and James Ryan. The rest were well below par and some players are still making the same mistakes they made last year. Looking forward i’d have Scannell at 2, Leavy at 7, Conan at 8, Larmour/Stockdale at 15 and maybe Farrell at 13 over Henshaw.
February 4th 2018 @ 10:16am
Dan54 said | February 4th 2018 @ 10:16am | ! Report
Well after having watched both games this morning, first thought it was great to have it back. Then Wales/Scotland geez Welsh defence was great, first 15-20 minutes Scotland looked pretty good but couldn’t crack the Welsh defence, and you could almost see their belief in themselves start to fade. They seemed to attack and defend quite narrow, so never really bothered Wales after 20 minute mark. Wales were good,Wyn Jones is a master lock, and by geez I was a bit impressed with young Patchell at 10, looks a good boy.
France /Ireland game was certainly a grind, not sure if it was just because of pitch, still Sexton showed how good he was throughout the game, and was probably fitting he slotted winning goal , he really was the man controlling the game for Ireland.
So all in all one I thought pretty good game, and one that was a little bit of a grind, so good start and will only improve as players get used to being back together, and hope fully teams show a touch more individual skill in passing and catching.
February 4th 2018 @ 10:25am
Cynical Play said | February 4th 2018 @ 10:25am | ! Report
Wales were the goods. Complete game and thrashed a Scots team coming in with their tails up. It could easily have been 50 points had the other Welch try close-calls been given. Yes, the debutant Welsh 10 was excellent and outplayed the disappointing and error-ridden Russell who had no answer to the stifling Welch back-row.