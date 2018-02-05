A-League team of the week: Round 19

By That A-League Fan , 5 Feb 2018 That A-League Fan is a Roar Rookie

On Friday, Sydney outclasses Wellington. 2-0 in 14 minutes. Milos Ninkovic gets the ball from Alex Mullen, chips it over Lewis Italiano. Ten minutes later, David Carney seals the dominant performance.

The next day was a warning that dominance doesn’t always pay off. Melbourne Victory put an immense amount of pressure on the Newcastle Jets defence but still couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net. In the next game, there were dominant patches for both teams but Adelaide’s hard work, dedication overall skill and a bit of luck held off a plucky Perth.

One day later, the two visitors, Western Sydney at Central Coast and Melbourne City at Brisbane, both were victorious as the home teams fell, 2-1 in both games. Which 11 players made the difference?

GK: Jack Duncan

Kept Melbourne Victory scoreless despite numerous opportunities, especially as Lachlan Jackson gave Kosta Barbarouses all sorts of chances.

RB: Ryan Strain

His defensive work was good, but his crosses were just as inviting. However, the VAR saw him get away with a handball in the 80th minute.

CB: Nigel Boogaard

Scored a terrific header and cleared the ball on numerous occasions. Best player in the air and also made three interceptions.

CB: Alex Wilkinson

Pinpoint passing and made nine clearances.

LB: Raul Llorente

Had some beautiful deliveries, especially one which assisted Riera. Also created three chances.

CM: Marcelo Carrusca

Assisted Sotirio superbly with his corner, had some good deliveries and also took part in 23 duels, winning 13 of them.

CM: Jordan O’Doherty

Put a fantastic through ball for Mileusnic and contested in 13 duels, winning ten of them. Had a crisp passing accuracy of 93 per cent, got a couple of Glory players yellow cards and won four fouls with his lightning pace.

CM: Joshua Brillante

Played a huge part in Sydney’s dominance. Had 94 per cent passing accuracy and created two goalscoring opportunities.

RW: Nikola Mileusnic

Beautifully positioned himself and beat the offside for the second goal of the game. Was a constant threat with his pace and also took an active part in the first goal.

CF Marcin Budzinski

Scored one, assisted one. What more could you want? Also throw in 100 per cent crossing accuracy, 92 per cent passing accuracy, and four chances created.

LW: Alex Brosque (c)

Scored one and assisted one as well, but this time within a ten-minute period.