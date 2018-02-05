D’Arcy Short eyeing off Warner-like path to Test cricket

BBL sensation D’Arcy Short wants to follow in David Warner’s footsteps and morph from a short-form weapon to a Test cricketer.

Short’s stunning BBL feats ended with the player of the tournament award but also in defeat as his Hobart Hurricanes lost Sunday’s final to the Adelaide Strikers.

Short’s prodigious BBL run-scoring has earnt him an Australian Twenty20 debut – just how Warner broke into international ranks.

And Short has set his sights on becoming a renowned longer-format batsman – just like Warner.

“I aspire to play Test cricket … it’s definitely a dream to play Test cricket,” Short said.

His Hobart captain George Bailey has no doubt the explosive left-hander – again, just like Warner – has the talent to play Tests.

“Absolutely,” Bailey said.

“What you’re seeing with all these young guys now, technically they’re all fine, it’s as much a mindset.

“It’s that ability to change your mindset and your tempo when you go through the different formats.

“I think it took Davey a little time to work out but the best players across all formats, that is their biggest skill – their ability to change tempo, change their mindset.

“And Darc has got that. Four-day cricket he is probably still just trying to find it a little bit.

“But if he gets an extended run in a four-day team he will be phenomenal.”

Pre-BBL, the 27-year-old Short was playing Sheffield Shield for Western Australia – as a spin bowler.

Short batted at No.9 in his most recent Shield game and isn’t sure he’ll even be in WA’s side when he returns from Australian T20 duties.

“Hopefully I can get back and play as a batter as well as bowling,” he said.

“I will just wait and see where it goes but hopefully I’m playing.”