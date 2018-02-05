 

Foxtel targets the streaming game with new campaign

The Roar Roar Guru

By The Roar,

Tagged:
 , , ,

5 Have your say

    Foxtel is promising more value for money for sports lovers with a reduction in the costs of its streaming service Foxtel Now.

    After losing the English Premier League rights to Optus, the pay television provider increased its sports coverage with three BeIN sports channels as well as magazine-style channels with some EPL clubs.

    Sports fans who take up the offer will have a no lock-in contract and access to 12 sports channels for $29.

    Subscribers have to have at least one extra package as part of the deal on the entertainment side for a minimum of $10 bringing the total cost to $39 a month.

    “Sports fans will have the biggest choice of live sport on Foxtel, with live, ad break-free during play and HD coverage of every round of NRL and AFL, the roar of Supercars and Formula 1, plus international sport with the NBA, Major League Baseball, the best European football and more,” Foxtel CEO Patrick Delany said.

    The offer also includes access to Foxtel’s iQ3 set-top box with no additional equipment fee.

    To help spruik the offer, Foxtel joined forces with some big names including cricketers Steve Smith and Ellyse Perry as well as footballer Tim Cahill who feature in a new advertising campaign.

    The news comes with some big sports events currently underway including Six Nations rugby and the start of the Super Rugby season on the horizon, plus Australia’s tour to South Africa in cricket.

    Oldest | Newest | Most Recent

    The Crowd Says (5)

    • Columnist

      February 5th 2018 @ 6:19pm
      Brett McKay said | February 5th 2018 @ 6:19pm | ! Report

      If you’re taking up a streaming service, why would you want access to an IQ3 box?

      Reply

      • February 5th 2018 @ 10:36pm
        Steve said | February 5th 2018 @ 10:36pm | ! Report

        articles mixing up foxtel and foxtel now. You can get foxtel now with sports and either kids/documentaries/lifestyle package for $ 39 no contract. You could also get foxtel, also no contract, with HD and a free IQ3 box with the entertainment and sports packs for $39 for the first 12 months then $69 after.

        Reply

    • February 5th 2018 @ 6:40pm
      Jamie said | February 5th 2018 @ 6:40pm | ! Report

      I recently swapped my Foxtel cable to Foxtel now. Cheaper I pay for what I want and so far so good. You need a good internet connection other than that HD quality

      Reply
    • Roar Rookie

      February 5th 2018 @ 7:01pm
      Comrade Bear said | February 5th 2018 @ 7:01pm | ! Report

      Funny – if it were phrased like – pay $39 for sports and get an entertainment package free I’d be more inclined to take the offer up rather than * Having * to pay $10 for something I don’t want…

      To stubborn for my own good.

      Reply
    • Roar Pro

      February 5th 2018 @ 8:03pm
      anon said | February 5th 2018 @ 8:03pm | ! Report

      Foxtel is great value for money these days.

      Much better value than Netflix if you’re a sports fan.

      Reply

    Have Your Say



    If not logged in, please enter your name and email before submitting your comment. Please review our comments policy before posting on the Roar.

    Explore:
    , , ,

    © 2018 The Roar - Your Sports Opinion