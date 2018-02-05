Foxtel targets the streaming game with new campaign

Foxtel is promising more value for money for sports lovers with a reduction in the costs of its streaming service Foxtel Now.
After losing the English Premier League rights to Optus, the pay television provider increased its sports coverage with three BeIN sports channels as well as magazine-style channels with some EPL clubs.
Sports fans who take up the offer will have a no lock-in contract and access to 12 sports channels for $29.
Subscribers have to have at least one extra package as part of the deal on the entertainment side for a minimum of $10 bringing the total cost to $39 a month.
“Sports fans will have the biggest choice of live sport on Foxtel, with live, ad break-free during play and HD coverage of every round of NRL and AFL, the roar of Supercars and Formula 1, plus international sport with the NBA, Major League Baseball, the best European football and more,” Foxtel CEO Patrick Delany said.
The offer also includes access to Foxtel’s iQ3 set-top box with no additional equipment fee.
To help spruik the offer, Foxtel joined forces with some big names including cricketers Steve Smith and Ellyse Perry as well as footballer Tim Cahill who feature in a new advertising campaign.
The news comes with some big sports events currently underway including Six Nations rugby and the start of the Super Rugby season on the horizon, plus Australia’s tour to South Africa in cricket.
February 5th 2018 @ 6:19pm
Brett McKay said | February 5th 2018 @ 6:19pm | ! Report
If you’re taking up a streaming service, why would you want access to an IQ3 box?
February 5th 2018 @ 10:36pm
Steve said | February 5th 2018 @ 10:36pm | ! Report
articles mixing up foxtel and foxtel now. You can get foxtel now with sports and either kids/documentaries/lifestyle package for $ 39 no contract. You could also get foxtel, also no contract, with HD and a free IQ3 box with the entertainment and sports packs for $39 for the first 12 months then $69 after.
February 5th 2018 @ 6:40pm
Jamie said | February 5th 2018 @ 6:40pm | ! Report
I recently swapped my Foxtel cable to Foxtel now. Cheaper I pay for what I want and so far so good. You need a good internet connection other than that HD quality
February 5th 2018 @ 7:01pm
Comrade Bear said | February 5th 2018 @ 7:01pm | ! Report
Funny – if it were phrased like – pay $39 for sports and get an entertainment package free I’d be more inclined to take the offer up rather than * Having * to pay $10 for something I don’t want…
To stubborn for my own good.
February 5th 2018 @ 8:03pm
anon said | February 5th 2018 @ 8:03pm | ! Report
Foxtel is great value for money these days.
Much better value than Netflix if you’re a sports fan.