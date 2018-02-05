Foxtel targets the streaming game with new campaign

Foxtel is promising more value for money for sports lovers with a reduction in the costs of its streaming service Foxtel Now.

After losing the English Premier League rights to Optus, the pay television provider increased its sports coverage with three BeIN sports channels as well as magazine-style channels with some EPL clubs.

Sports fans who take up the offer will have a no lock-in contract and access to 12 sports channels for $29.

Subscribers have to have at least one extra package as part of the deal on the entertainment side for a minimum of $10 bringing the total cost to $39 a month.

“Sports fans will have the biggest choice of live sport on Foxtel, with live, ad break-free during play and HD coverage of every round of NRL and AFL, the roar of Supercars and Formula 1, plus international sport with the NBA, Major League Baseball, the best European football and more,” Foxtel CEO Patrick Delany said.

The offer also includes access to Foxtel’s iQ3 set-top box with no additional equipment fee.

To help spruik the offer, Foxtel joined forces with some big names including cricketers Steve Smith and Ellyse Perry as well as footballer Tim Cahill who feature in a new advertising campaign.

The news comes with some big sports events currently underway including Six Nations rugby and the start of the Super Rugby season on the horizon, plus Australia’s tour to South Africa in cricket.