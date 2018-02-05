I’m done trying to understand VAR, says Aloisi

A jaded John Aloisi has given up trying to understand the video assistant referee.
But if it’s rolled out at the World Cup later this year, the Brisbane Roar coach reckons it’ll at least be used more effectively than it is in the A-League.
Not for the first time this season, the Roar appeared to be hard done by in Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Melbourne City.
In the 29th minute, with scores locked at 1-1, City’s Osama Malik chopped down Jack Hingert inside the penalty box in what looked a clear-cut penalty call.
Referee Jonathan Barreiro didn’t spot it – prompting a nervous wait for the verdict of the VAR, Kris Griffiths-Jones.
Much to the frustration of Brisbane fans, he chose not to intervene.
A few weeks ago, Aloisi might have blown his top at such an outcome. Not anymore.
“I have to accept it,” he said.
“I’m not going to complain anymore about decisions from VAR or referees because it gets me nowhere and people think I’m making excuses.
“I think everyone saw it, it was very clear and we moved on.
“Hopefully next time we get that one.”
Aloisi and the rest of the football world had better get used to it – despite an overwhelmingly negative reaction in Australia, the VAR doesn’t appear to be going anywhere.
It’s currently being tested in England, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal and the USA and a decision is due to be made by the end of March whether it will be used at the World Cup in Russia.
The A-League’s trial run has been a disaster despite a mid-season attempt to change how it is used to appease angry fans, coaches and players.
The new guidelines reinforced that the VAR should only be used for “clear (or) obvious” errors with a focus on “match-changing situations”; the Hingert foul seemed to be both.
Asked if he would be happy to watch a World Cup with VAR, Aloisi said: “There’ll be different people that will be upstairs, I suppose.”
“Because the actual understanding that I got (was) the referee thought (Malik) touched the ball.
“That’s what he told me when I asked him.
“Clearly, he didn’t touch the ball so there must have been another reason why he didn’t think that it was a penalty.
“Are they communicating? I don’t know.
“It’s a little bit bizarre… we scratch our head sometimes.”
February 5th 2018 @ 8:24am
Fadida said | February 5th 2018 @ 8:24am | ! Report
He’s correct. How could it not be given on replay?
February 5th 2018 @ 8:29am
KJ said | February 5th 2018 @ 8:29am | ! Report
Yep. I can see, to an extent, how it’s saved on by an on field ref in real time, but VAR, I just don’t understand.
February 5th 2018 @ 8:50am
KJ said | February 5th 2018 @ 8:50am | ! Report
*waved on
February 5th 2018 @ 9:22am
Waz said | February 5th 2018 @ 9:22am | ! Report
It was a penalty no doubt about it.
Like John himself, Brisbane supporters have just given up on the damn thing. It’s a shambles and if it can’t fix that glaring error then it’s just a corrupt system.
February 5th 2018 @ 10:20am
Lionheart said | February 5th 2018 @ 10:20am | ! Report
It was an obvious penalty in real time, let alone on replay. That ref is a dud, and so too the VAR. But that said, Roar had ample opportunity to win or at least draw. No excuses.
February 5th 2018 @ 11:42am
Fadida said | February 5th 2018 @ 11:42am | ! Report
The VAR is actually a living, breathing ref. It was he who couldn’t see a blatant penalty in slow motion.
I suspect the VAR is only as good as the person using it…
February 5th 2018 @ 11:48am
Lionheart said | February 5th 2018 @ 11:48am | ! Report
yes, obviously.
and the related rules and procedures of course
February 5th 2018 @ 10:32am
Realfootball said | February 5th 2018 @ 10:32am | ! Report
I’m done trying to understand how Aloisi is still an A League coach.
VAR is the least of my worries as a Brisbane supporter.
Brisbane should have had a point from the game, but they sure as hell didn’t deserve one.
February 5th 2018 @ 11:15am
Waz said | February 5th 2018 @ 11:15am | ! Report
“Deserve” is a funny word in football. If that Penslty was given its most likely 2-1, if Holman shows more composure one on one with the keeper it’s 2-1, if the ball pinging around in the box goes in its 2-1. Second half Roar faded but if either TK or Young had been decisive it’s 1-1, and Maccarone’s worst pen should have made it 2-2. But they weren’t good enough so agree, they didn’t deserve it but that was the best game they’ve played for awhile.
Nothing can save the season now, JA had hoped for a run of games to get him mid table and push the finals but it’s increasingly unlikely they’ll make it and less likely they’ll win even one game.
Should he stay? If he doesn’t make finals his position is untenable – and even if he does, what a gamble on next season it will be if he stays in post.
February 5th 2018 @ 11:45am
Realfootball said | February 5th 2018 @ 11:45am | ! Report
Agree, Waz, keeping him on would be a huge gamble, and a very unwise one too. We’re seen him at Heart, we’ve seen him at Brisbane with “his” squad. Only a fool would put money on him succeeding next season, given his track record.
Honestly, I don’t think the club can afford that bet. Another season like this, and I’m not sure what would be left of the club by the end of it. We would certainly be looking at an all time low attendance average. It would take years to recover.
And to think that, according to reports, the Bakries twice turned down 10 million for the club. If they hold with JA for next season, they would most likely be left with a stranded asset worth almost nothing.
February 5th 2018 @ 11:54am
Lionheart said | February 5th 2018 @ 11:54am | ! Report
Read yesterday that he sought mentoring from Wayne Bennett, highly successful rugby league, Broncos coach. An outcome in the report I read was the importance of stability in your coaching staff – don’t change coaches every year. And then our local Fox sideline reporter tweets that one of the players (who has extensive experience in an overseas league) said that he’s the best coach he’s ever played under, then that’s good enough for him.
It seems the best result for us may be to lose, every game, otherwise we might be up against it and stuck with our current coach for a few years yet.
February 5th 2018 @ 11:59am
Nemesis said | February 5th 2018 @ 11:59am | ! Report
Hold on a second.
Brisbane did get a penalty & they stuffed it up.
I’m trying to understand why players and coaches are not held accountable for game-changing errors that happen with far higher regularity than any error made by match-officials.
February 5th 2018 @ 12:06pm
Lionheart said | February 5th 2018 @ 12:06pm | ! Report
yep, I think Roar supporters agree your first point. No excuses has been their typical reaction, on here and everywhere.
But I’m surprised with your second point Nemesis. Not meaning to be nasty in any way, but I do read it as a little bit of nonsense.
February 5th 2018 @ 12:10pm
Waz said | February 5th 2018 @ 12:10pm | ! Report
Hold on a second.
You’re in agreement with what Aloisi has said.
In his press conference he talked about being wasteful in front of goal and shoddy at the back.
Its just that this article relates to the first question he was asked in the press conference.
How the ref didn’t award the penalty is a mystery but they can be unsighted and unsure. How the VAR didn’t award this penalty is quite frankly an embarrassment to football – it’s no wonder people are questioning the VAR