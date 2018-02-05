The inconsistency behind Australia’s ODI woes

While the T20 tri-series began with a commanding Australian victory, the 4-1 ODI series loss to England continues to frustrate many.
The disappointing result comes after a string of ODI defeats for Steve Smith’s side, with many searching for answers ahead of the 2019 World Cup in England and Wales.
While Smith and his deputy, David Warner, clearly showed signs of fatigue throughout the series, with neither passing 50 in the five matches, the problems stretch far beyond exhaustion.
The line-up is unsettled – it has been throughout the barren period since the series victory against Pakistan one year ago.
In 2017 Australia completed 13 ODIs (plus two washouts), winning just five games. In this period a remarkable 25 players were used – two more than India, who played a whopping 29 games.
For further contrast, England won 15 of their 20 matches using just 18 players for the entire year. In fact only Sri Lanka (36 players), the West Indies (27) and New Zealand (26) used more players in the last calendar year, but all played significantly more matches (29, 22, and 20 respectively).
While the Kiwi’s had a reasonably successful year, both Sri Lanka and the West Indies won less than 20 per cent of their matches, reflecting the price of too much change.
The pattern of inconsistent line-ups has continued into the new year for Australia, with five players – Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson, Tim Paine, Alex Carey and Cameron White – used who weren’t involved last year, bringing the tally up to 30 players used in the last 18 completed matches.
How can Glenn Maxwell be expected to perform with his spot constantly on the line? How can Travis Head develop when being constantly moved around the batting order?
The one-day side is expected to prepare for a World Cup next year with this culture of constant change and impatience and without any clarity in relation to personnel.
So where to from here? The series loss to England did yield some positives. Aaron Finch (275 runs at 91.66) stepped up, cementing his place in the team as Warner’s opening partner.
Marcus Stoinis (221 runs at 44.2) had an impressive series and displayed the aggression and maturity to suggest that his stay at number three may be a long one. Therefore the engine room of the team – the top four – should be settled beyond 2019.
The successful debut series of Tye (eight wickets) and Richardson (two wickets) suggest that the reserve bowlers to Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins have been found.
However, the spinner remains a problem, with Adam Zampa’s poor series (two wickets, 5.97 runs per over) paving the way for a limited-overs return for Nathan Lyon.
While the temptation may be for the selectors to wield the axe, they must learn from history. Continuity is often more effective than change.
Ajay said | February 5th 2018 @ 3:55am | ! Report
Having Smith as leader, but then there ain’t any alternative either.
Playing Warner, despite his below par ODI performances. And frail middle order. This could improve the precarious situation Australia have consistently found themselves in.
Head
Finch
Lynn
Smith
Stoinis
M.Marsh
And others as per situation.
February 5th 2018 @ 9:34am
JamesH said | February 5th 2018 @ 9:34am | ! Report
Warner and Finch are both accomplished short-form captains, Ajay. Either of them would be a good alternative (although Warner looks as tired as Smith does). Letting Smith focus on his batting would probably be beneficial all round.
February 5th 2018 @ 6:35am
marfu said | February 5th 2018 @ 6:35am | ! Report
Thanks Patrick for a good read. I think the problem starts at the top with an incompetent administration that is out of its depth which has resulted in having a similarly bad panel of selectors. The landscape has changed too much for the likes of Hohns and Chappell to be able to cope and Waugh has prejudices and conflicts of interest with his Sydney Thunder and Channel 10 positions.
February 5th 2018 @ 7:21am
qwetzen said | February 5th 2018 @ 7:21am | ! Report
If you’re going to name ‘Inconsistency’ as the prime reason for Oz’s poor ODI form Patrick then you really shouldn’t practice it yourself. You infer that the following five are first choices; Smith, Warner, Starc, Cummins & Hazlewood, yet you advocate dropping Zampa. This is clearly inconsistent as they’re *all* in poor form.
And regards Continuity v Change… What about Form?
February 5th 2018 @ 9:40am
JamesH said | February 5th 2018 @ 9:40am | ! Report
That’s a good point about form, qwetzen. Tests are more forgiving to guys who are trying to find their touch because they generally give players time to work their way into a match. But if you scratch around for ten overs or bowl a poor spell in an ODI, you can cost your team the match right there.
Unfortunately it can be hard to know who is in form at the start of an ODI series because often a handful of senior players haven’t been playing any limited overs cricket. The scheduling is not very helpful.
February 5th 2018 @ 10:03am
Paul said | February 5th 2018 @ 10:03am | ! Report
Patrick, there are a number of factors that have caused the disarray our ODI team is currently in and part of that for sure, is the number of players we’ve used. Behind the number of players used, are selectors and scheduling, neither of which have been neither positive nor helpful in the past 12 months.
We played the Chappell/Hadlee series in Feb last year, then did not play another ODI game till the Champions Trophy in June, then played a completely meaningless series against India when all eyes were focused on the Ashes. Along the way, selectors have chopped and changed the side depending on favouritism, form, injuries and any other excuse not to pick Lyons!
If you throw in Smith who is a very sound Test skipper but maybe not so good in the ODI role, it’s little wonder we’ve hardly won a game.
Your basic point is right – pick the best, in form squad of 15 or 16 and try as hard as possible to stick with it.