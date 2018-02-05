The LeBron James sweepstakes

The recent on-court struggles of the Cavaliers and internal issues have left LeBron James’s future with the organisation unclear.

Since his return home LeBron has seemingly thrived in chaos, always being able to drag teams into title contention. But what if this year is different?

For the first time in what feels like a long time a LeBron-led team does not seem a certainty to reach the finals. With the rise of a retooled Celtics and a deep Raptors side, this may be one of the toughest playoff routes LeBron has faced.

What if his team of veterans is too slow, too injured, play too little defence and fall short of a fourth straight finals appearance?

Many believe a failure this year will force LeBron out of the Cavs in search of greener pastures. The future hall of famer will have his pick of destinations come summer. Should he choose to leave, the rumoured landing spots are as follows.

Traded before the February eighth deadline

While the Cavs have had their on-court struggles, blowing it up would be a largely irrational move. Even if he were to leave for nothing in the off-season, this team as constructed is still favourite in the Eastern Conference. The biggest Cavs news story at the deadline will be surrounding the Brooklyn pick. Very unlikely.

The Bay

Just as quickly as the rumours emerged that LBJ would listen to Golden State, they were squashed by LeBron (and Kevin Durant for that matter). Not going to happen.

The Bucks

While a pairing of arguably the two most physical specimens in the NBA would have fans salivating, it would seem unlikely. Many, including me, had the bucks pegged as a top-three team in the East. Unfortunately the Bucks have not been able to live up to preseason expectations. With the recent sacking of Jason Kidd, it seems unlikely LeBron goes from one dysfunctional franchise to another.

The Lakers

This was supposed to be the year. After a few lean campaigns, the young Lakers were said to be ready to make noise in the West. With a young core, a strong 2017-18 and salary space they would be able to lure two max-level players this summer.

What happened?. For all the expectations and young talent the Lakers currently sit in 11th. If LeBron goes to LA, he would have a heavy workload on an already minute-ravaged body. It seems unlikely.

The Rockets

Banana Boat Team assemble! A move to the already second-seeded Rockets seems like a no-brainer. An offence already stacked with three-point threats, one of the greatest floor generals of all time and this year’s MVP favourite could be the most prolific of all time.

While D’Antoni has made it clear there is no such thing as too many ball handlers, the issue is who they have to give up. What does the team look like after having shed $35 million in salary to accommodate LeBron?

However, the sentiment was very much the same in Oakland before the arrival of Kevin Durant and things turned out okay. This would be the place for LeBron to compete.

The 76ers

The final years of LeBron’s illustrious career are spent mentoring Ben Simmons. A crop of young talent combined with a strong veteran leadership allows him to challenge for titles even as/if his physical gifts decline.

Joel Embiid, Simmons and James make up the largest (figuratively) big three in the association. If LeBron chooses to stay in the East, this is as likely as anywhere.