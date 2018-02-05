NFL Super Bowl LII live stream: How to watch New England Patriots vs Philadelphia Eagles online and on TV in Australia

Ah, the Super Bowl. That one time a year when everyone pretends to know everything about the NFL and those who actually do get infuriated by their lack of knowledge. Well, now you can fit in with the knowledgeable ones thanks to The Roar‘s ultimate guide to the match, streaming it online and watching it on TV.

2018 SUPERBOWL LIVE SCORES, BLOG

How to watch the match on TV

So, if you want to tune into the NFL Super Bowl from Australia, how do you go about that?

Foxtel, of course. Don’t organise a Super Bowl party or invite people to watch the game without having a valid Foxtel iQ3 subscription complete with the sports package.

In this instance, the match will be broadcast on ESPN (Channel 508) with coverage directly from the USA starting at 2am (AEDT) – you know, seven hours and 30 minutes before game time – with NFL Countdown.

That will run for four hours, before a replay of the show. So, if you want to wake up at a more bearable hour, that might be the one for you.

Things switch to game coverage from 10am, not finishing until Sports Center and NFL Primetime finish at 5pm (AEDT).

How to stream the match online

Want to stream all the action from ESPN? The best way to do that will be through Foxtel’s streaming applications, which bring you all the content you could want.

For fans who already have a valid TV subscription, then you’ll want to use the Foxtel App³, which allows you to stream Foxtel for free with a valid username and password, depending on what you have included in your package.

If you don’t already have TV access to Foxtel, the best way for you to go about it would be to use Foxtel Now. This allows you to stream the action on any compatible device you own.

Here at The Roar, we will be covering the game with a live blog and highlights.

All you need to know about the match

Super Bowl LII (that’s 52) will see Tom Brady lead the New England Patriots into battle against the Philadelphia Eagles at the US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis.

The match is scheduled to start at 10:30am (AEDT) on Monday, February 5 in front of what will undoubtedly be a full house.

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest events on the US sporting calendar. It pits the winners of the National Football Conference (NFC) against the American Football Conference (AFC) champion for the right to declared league champions.

The Patriots are defending Super Bowl champions after running out 34-28 winners in overtime over the Atlanta Falcons last year.

Both teams finished the regular season with a record of 13 and 3, but the real story is Brady. The New England quarterback is going for an unbelievable sixth Super Bowl ring. He has won the MVP award in four of the five he has played and was the key man in last year’s decider as well.

While the match itself is the main focus, the Super Bowl is an event more than anything else. Pink has been locked in to sing the national anthem, while Justin Timberlake will headline the nigh-on half-hour halftime show.

And how about the halftime ads? We don’t get to see them in Australia, but why not spruik your knowledge? It costs advertisers $5 million for 30 seconds of airtime. Five million dollars damn it!

Make sure you don’t miss a minute of the Super Bowl action when the Patriots and Eagles clash by watching it on ESPN with a Foxtel subscription, and don’t forget to check out all the post-game reaction right after the match with Sports Center.