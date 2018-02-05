No more Doug the Rug: Bollinger announces retirement

Left-arm paceman Doug Bollinger has called time on a successful cricketing career in which he represented Australia across all three formats and developed into one of the game’s great characters.

NSW quick Bollinger, 36, played 12 Tests, 39 one-day internationals and nine T20s in an international career spanning 2009-2014.

He bagged 50 Test wickets at an average of 25.92, 62 ODI wickets at an average of 23.9 and nine T20 scalps at 27,66.

Capable of generating significant pace, Bollinger took five-wicket hauls against New Zealand in Wellington and West Indies in Perth and his Test scalps came at a very good strike rate of every 48 balls.

Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland described Bollinger’s career as fantastic.

“He was a fierce competitor on the field who gave his all every time he represented his country,” Sutherland said.

“He was a skilful bowler who claimed more than 100 international wickets and enjoyed success against the best in the world.”

Bollinger made his first-class class debut back in 2002-03.

“My first captain for NSW was Steve Waugh, which was unbelievable,” Bollinger said.

“I played under some great captains and players for NSW and Australia including Steve, Michael Clarke and Ricky Ponting.

“To play for 15 or 16 seasons with the SCG as my home ground has been amazing.”

Bollinger will also be remembered for his personality and his changing hairlines.

After losing his hair as a young man he was christened Doug the Rug after undergoing hair replacement work, but in the latter stages of his career he proudly reverted to a clean dome.

“Doug was a larger than life presence on and off the field,” Cricket NSW CEO Andrew Jones said.

“Finishing his career as ninth on the list of NSW first-class wicket takers and playing all three forms of the game for Australia is a remarkable achievement given he did not play cricket until he was 15.”

Bollinger played for NSW in Sheffield Shield and one-day games this season and had his last hitout in interstate cricket for the Sydney Sixers in a BBL match just before Christmas last year.

He was a genuine batting bunny, averaging 8,82 across 124 first-class matches with a top score of 41 not out.

Five other fast bowlers were named on Monday in the Blues squad for the Shield match against WA starting in Perth on Thursday.

Australian representatives Trent Copeland and Gurinder Sandhu were listed, along with Harry Conway and uncapped duo Mickey Edwards and Charlie Stobo.