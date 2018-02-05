Philadelphia Eagles win Super Bowl LII

The Philadelphia Eagles have won what will surely be remembered as an instant classic in Super Bowl LII, defeating the New England Patriots by eight points.
The Patriots were going for a record sixth Super Bowl victory in 17 years and very nearly finished the night with the trophy in their hands.
If it hadn’t been for two controversial decisions to award heavily-reviewed touchdowns to the Eagles during the match, they might once again have taken the championship back to Boston.
And even in the final moments of the match Tom Brady was looking to conjure some last-minute magic of the kind that won the Patriots Super Bowl LI just a year ago.
However a Hail Mary throw on the last play of the game just couldn’t find a pair of Patriot hands, and the Eagles went up in raucous celebration, winning the big game for the first time in franchise history.
It was the Eagles who led for almost the entire match, with an early field goal putting them in front, and they didn’t relinquish their lead until the final quarter.
There was plenty of controversy in two Eagles touchdowns that were both ultimately approved by a review, but led the commentators to question whether the rules had been applied correctly.
That said, perhaps the most memorable play of the match will be that which came just before halftime and resulted in Nick Foles, eventually named MVP, becoming the first quarterback to catch a touchdown pass in Super Bowl history.
The Eagles seemed to be playing out of their skin for so much of the match and yet in a massive credit to the Patriots they were never far behind. Every time it looked like Philadelphia might pull away, the Pats found a way to get back into the game.
Then early in the fourth it happened – a touchdown from the Patriots and successful conversion put them ahead by the slim margin of one point.
However with 2:21 left on the clock in the match the Eagles found a reply through Zach Ertz. While they couldn’t convert it, a field goal to come put them up by the eventual eight point margin.
Although no one dared exhale until the final seconds ticked down off the clock – you never do with the Patriots – in the end it was the Philadelphia Eagles becoming Super Bowl champions for the first time in an gripping encounter.
Perhaps an even greater honour, they can put their names along side the New York Giants as one of only two teams ever to defeat Tom Brady and Bill Belichek in the NFL’s biggest game.
Philadelphia Eagles 41
New England Patriots 33
February 5th 2018 @ 2:23pm
Al said | February 5th 2018 @ 2:23pm
Hard to believe that there is a sport more boring than soccer, but here it is.
February 5th 2018 @ 2:28pm
piru said | February 5th 2018 @ 2:28pm
What a waste of electrons this comment is.
February 5th 2018 @ 4:52pm
Leonard said | February 5th 2018 @ 4:52pm
Doesn’t deserve any electrons.
February 5th 2018 @ 7:08pm
sheek said | February 5th 2018 @ 7:08pm
There’s always one. I’m amazed he went to all that effort to post a negative comment.
February 5th 2018 @ 3:29pm
Oingo Boingo said | February 5th 2018 @ 3:29pm
Think about what you’ve said …. more boring than soccer .
Like saying she’s uglier than Julia Gillard…. it’s just not possible.
February 5th 2018 @ 9:27pm
Peter said | February 5th 2018 @ 9:27pm
Or more crass than Oingo Biingo. Just not possible. Jerk.
February 5th 2018 @ 9:31pm
Peter said | February 5th 2018 @ 9:31pm
Get your hand off it!
February 5th 2018 @ 4:21pm
Cousin Claudio said | February 5th 2018 @ 4:21pm
I follow both and love them both.
Like most sports when you go to a game and experience it you appreciate it a lot more.
I was lucky enough to work in New York for 5 years and the guys took me to all the Jets and Giants games.
I’m now a life long Giants fan.
February 5th 2018 @ 7:14pm
sheek said | February 5th 2018 @ 7:14pm
Yeah I like NFL also.
But unfortunately, or fortunately, we already have four major footy codes in Australia. We don’t need a 5th.
For the history buffs, it’s interesting to observe how rugby union, rugby league & American football all borrowed different parts of rugby during its evolution in the mid-to-late 1800s.
Apparently the ‘down’ rule was once a part of rugby. After the tackle, the leagueies embellished this with a ‘play the ball’. The Yanks went for a scrimmage. The rugbyites decided on a continuous maul or ruck.
Even Australian football’s ‘kick to kick’ was a feature at one stage of rugby.
February 5th 2018 @ 9:24pm
josh said | February 5th 2018 @ 9:24pm
Kick to kick was a part of rugby? Still is…
February 5th 2018 @ 9:31pm
sheek said | February 5th 2018 @ 9:31pm
ha ha true!
February 5th 2018 @ 10:21pm
Cousin Claudio said | February 5th 2018 @ 10:21pm
Your game is not Australian football, there’s only one genuine football game in the world and that’s the round ball game.
Your AFL originated from Rugby. Tom Wills went to Rugby School.
Your game was originally called MeIbourne Rules of Rugby and had rugby posts.
The name then changes to Victorian Rules and then Australian Rules.
Marketing ploy to call it anything else.
February 5th 2018 @ 10:13pm
Cousin Claudio said | February 5th 2018 @ 10:13pm
We’re not talking whether people follow it in Australia, instead of what we already have, instead of Victorian Rules or whatever. There are hundreds of sports in the world and you don’t just need to follow one of them.
NFL is a great game and it doesn’t relly matter who likes it or not. Free choices in the free world.
Today’s game was awesome and I really enjoyed it.
Its the USA’s biggest sport and 120 million peope round the world watch it.
February 5th 2018 @ 2:29pm
piru said | February 5th 2018 @ 2:29pm
Not sure the TD catch is anything controversial – he caught it, apparently had control and took two steps in the endzone with it.
February 5th 2018 @ 2:37pm
Joel Erickson said | February 5th 2018 @ 2:37pm
The argument was that he didn’t have full control until after he went out of bounds, which meant his second foot would have been technically out. I had no issues with it myself, but I can see why some people would.
February 5th 2018 @ 2:45pm
piru said | February 5th 2018 @ 2:45pm
I’ve only watched it silently (at work) so haven’t heard what they are saying, but it looked like he had control to me
February 5th 2018 @ 2:56pm
Joel Erickson said | February 5th 2018 @ 2:56pm
There was a small movement after the first foot came down. He kind of had it in one hand, and then there was a transition to the other. The commentators felt that transition was due to the defensive pressure, and I guess the refs thought it was a deliberate move. Tough call either way to be honest.
February 5th 2018 @ 3:01pm
piru said | February 5th 2018 @ 3:01pm
It would be much more controversial to have denied it than allowed it
Still, we need something to debate till preseason don’t we?
February 5th 2018 @ 2:41pm
Christopher Spinks said | February 5th 2018 @ 2:41pm
Great game of football.
Eagles were one of the best teams all season.
Nick Foles a much-deserved MVP.
February 5th 2018 @ 2:43pm
Joel Erickson said | February 5th 2018 @ 2:43pm
I reckon Tom Brady should have been the MVP. By far the best player on the football field.
February 5th 2018 @ 3:37pm
Phast Phil said | February 5th 2018 @ 3:37pm
Did you watch the 2018 Superbowl, today, in Minneapolis?
February 5th 2018 @ 3:55pm
Joel Erickson said | February 5th 2018 @ 3:55pm
Yes. Did you?
February 5th 2018 @ 5:54pm
Phast Phil said | February 5th 2018 @ 5:54pm
Yes, not sure how he could get MVP. He had 100% of sacks/fumbles. He was good but was outplayed in the clutch. Foles and Philly were the underdog and over exceeded expectations on the winning side.
February 5th 2018 @ 6:16pm
Joel Erickson said | February 5th 2018 @ 6:16pm
He had 100% of the sack/fumbles in the same way that Nick Foles had 100% of the INTs. So by that logic, Foles shouldn’t win MVP. Brady had a better overall game than Foles, but Foles got the nod because of his defence forcing a fumble.
February 5th 2018 @ 10:50pm
Marshall said | February 5th 2018 @ 10:50pm
Spot on Joel.
February 5th 2018 @ 11:17pm
Pelican said | February 5th 2018 @ 11:17pm
Foles scored a touchdown. Didnt fumble the ball. Didnt throw passes into the grass.
February 5th 2018 @ 3:09pm
KingCowboy said | February 5th 2018 @ 3:09pm
Tough loss to take but you have to hand it to the Eagles. They were the better team on the day and they deserved this victory.
February 5th 2018 @ 3:15pm
Joel Erickson said | February 5th 2018 @ 3:15pm
Not sure if I’d say better overall, but much better in those ‘situation football’ moments. They executed a few plays better than the Pats, and that proved the difference.
February 5th 2018 @ 5:00pm
KingCowboy said | February 5th 2018 @ 5:00pm
Agree with that statement. I have a bad feeling that BB might be done after today. I really hope I am wrong because IMO he the greatest coach to ever coach the game.
February 5th 2018 @ 5:41pm
Kangajets said | February 5th 2018 @ 5:41pm
Fantastic win for the eagles
🙌
February 5th 2018 @ 7:44pm
monday QB said | February 5th 2018 @ 7:44pm
agree – i think this might be it for Bill. There’s definitely more to the Jimmy G thing that the Pats are letting on. The whole thing’s just strange and (as a Pats fan) is easily the most disappointing personnel decision i’ve seen in the last 20 years (i wasn’t really following NFL pre mid-90’s).
February 5th 2018 @ 3:30pm
Bob said | February 5th 2018 @ 3:30pm
What a finish!