The young stars to watch in 2018

The 2018 Super Rugby season is almost upon us. While you keep up with all the excitement try and keep an eye out for possible future Wallabies stars.
Here are four relatively inexperienced players – one from each Australian Super Rugby team – who show a lot of potential and may be required by the Wallabies in 2018.
Jordan Uelese – Melbourne Rebels
Australian stalwart Stephen Moore has retired, while Wallabies great Tatafu Polota-Nau has moved to the United Kingdom. Australia is thus looking extremely short on experienced hookers of international quality.
Although Polota-Nau, who must surely be in close to career-best form, qualifies under the foreign eligibility rule, given his age, his propensity for injury and the extremely high injury rate in the Aviva Premiership, Australia cannot be certain that he will be available for the Wallabies throughout 2018 and 2019.
made his debut for the Wallabies in 2017 and has played two games for the national side, one fewer than his three for the Rebels. In his few appearances for the Wallabies he demonstrated himself as being strong in the scrum, having power both carrying and in defence, and being capable of pilfering.
There are some questions around his line out throwing, so hopefully he practices and improves his throwing in 2018.
No-one is expecting Uelese to show Malcolm Marx-like abilities, but with his size and strength, along with the fact he is probably Australia’s back-up hooker after Polota-Nau at this point, Australia needs a strong season from Uelese in 2018.
Tolu Latu – New South Wales Waratahs
As with Jordan Uelese, Australian fans must hope for a great season from Latu in 2018. He started 2017 brilliantly and was surely Australia’s best hooker for much of the Super Rugby season. He is extremely difficult to move over the ball, possesses good skills and appears solid in both the scrum and the line out.
Unfortunately his discipline must be improved upon at times as well as his decision-making, as he gave away too many penalties at times in 2017. Michael Cheika also said that there were questions over his fitness.
If Latu is able to improve his fitness and discipline, he could be extremely valuable for the Wallabies moving forward. In recent years Australia has struggled to turn the ball over when David Pocock has been absent. At such moments Latu could provide an alternative to Pocock. Should he play alongside Pocock, the Wallabies would be extremely threatening at the breakdown.
Unless Andrew Ready has a massive improvement on his 2017 season it can be expected that Latu will likely be the next choice hooker after Polota-Nau and Uelese. With a very good season under his belt it is not outside the realm of possibility that he overtakes Uelese in the order of preferences.
Samu Kerevi – Queensland Reds
Samu Kerevi is an attacking freak with the ball in hand, probably second only to Israel Folau among current Wallabies. He can bust tackles and break the line with ease, his footwork is wonderful for such a big man and he is not at all selfish when it comes to passing. He also possesses a sweet offloading game.
His defensive positioning at outside centre is not quite good enough yet. He is better at defending at inside centre, but it seems that Kurtley Beale has that position locked down. Kerevi seems likely to play outside centre again for the Reds.
Tevita Kuridrani is one of the world’s elite defenders at outside centre. Unfortunately he is not offering as much on attack as he once did. His distribution game has never been a strength, he is not particularly fast for an international centre and he is no longer making the line breaks he once did.
While he is by no means a poor option at outside centre, it would be nice if pressure was put on his position by a player who offers international-quality defence and attack.
Perhaps Reece Hodge will do this if played at 13 for the Rebels, but it would be nice to also see significant defensive improvements from Kerevi in 2018. He has a new coach in Brad Thorn, who was a ruthless defender when he played the game, and it can only be assumed that he will emphasise defence just as strongly in his coaching.
If Kerevi can improve his defence to an international standard, he would allow for a far more threatening Australian backline in attack.
Joe Powell – Brumbies
Will Genia is world class when in form. He is now, however, 30 years old. There are no certainties that he will remain injury free or be able to maintain top form, especially given the number of minutes he is forced to play by Cheika.
If we want to give Genia the best possible chance of making it to the 2019 Rugby World Cup in top form, his workload must be carefully managed until then, and if Genia is injured, we need somebody steady and reliable to start for the Wallabies. This could equally be Michael Ruru or Jake Gordon, but Cheika has thus far shown less interest in them.
Powell has a very quick and accurate pass. He is very fast, gets to a lot of breakdowns and is speedy to make a decision and clear the ball.
Joe has a number of issues in his game that can be worked upon. First, he is untidy with the ball at the back of mauls and at breakdowns a bit too often. He needs to really treasure the possession and ensure he minimises the number of times he knows the ball on.
Second, it would be nice to see Powell offer a little more in terms of a running threat in 2018.
Ken Catchpole's Other Leg said | February 5th 2018 @ 6:28am | ! Report
All good Fionn.
This is refreshing after suffering through illogical defences and attacks of certain nameless 10’s in recent articles. Not to mention the observations of people viewing rugby from different planets.😎
There should not be too much controversy in response to your work here.
The big (literally) one though that i am looking for is the emerging 6/8 combo, the one part galloping stallion, the other part junkyard mongrel that we need in gold by ’19.
Apologies to all emerging hookers out there but if Poey could practice his throwing in and scrum packing we could have space for him, Hoops and a couple of big hard jumping units at six and eight.
February 5th 2018 @ 8:14am
Selector said | February 5th 2018 @ 8:14am | ! Report
I could not be more interested to see how Naisarani and Valentini perform as a duo. Although I tell you what they will be stiff up for competition at the Brumbies, because Fakasoliea and McCaffrey played pretty well in the trial too.
Timu came into some serious form in the NRC and is a hard running 8 that Australia has been longing for. So he is another consideration. His combo with Higgimbotham is also pretty exciting. I really hope everything I heard about Higgers being injured, rather than overlooked last year.
Haylett-Petty was starting to showcase his skills for the force last year, will be interested to see where he fits within the Rebels backrow. I also agree with Fionn that hopefully Timani (from previous discussions) goes up another gear this year.
Dempsey is the only 6 or 8 I am interested in from the Tahs right now and we will have to wait for a few months to see how he comes back.
February 5th 2018 @ 9:57am
Fionn said | February 5th 2018 @ 9:57am | ! Report
You two are right about 6s and 8s being the really important ones.
I would have had Naisarani for the Brumbies—but he doesn’t become eligible until 2019 now as a result of breaking his residency in Australia.
And I would have had Valetini, but I just suspect he is a bit young and the jump to SR from NRC is too big. I think it will take him at least this year to really find his feet at SR. I would love to be proven wrong and for him to bring his NRC form to SR, however.
Agree it would have been cool in a lot of ways if Pocock had made the switch to hooker. Being able to play Pocock and Hooper without compromising the backrow would have been a godsend.
February 5th 2018 @ 10:46am
Markus said | February 5th 2018 @ 10:46am | ! Report
Yeah really good to hear that Fakaosliea looked strong on the weekend too. He was well down the list during the NRC and only really got game time with the injury to Ben Hyne.
Australian rugby needs as many big ball running back rowers in form as it can get. The Brumbies and Reds as you say look to have some coverage there now, the Rebels may need another one once Mafi has to finish up with them, and the Tahs have really failed to find a replacement for Palu.
February 5th 2018 @ 7:25am
Selector said | February 5th 2018 @ 7:25am | ! Report
Thanks Fionn
Yes, certainly players I am watching very closely this year. Particularly the Halfback and Hooker battles.
I think that Uelese and Latu could be a fantastic hooker combination if both perform and stay fit. Uelse is strong, great in contact and abrasive in defence. Latu is a strong defender and fantastic over the ball. Both are relatively good in the set piece. (pending form) I would have Uelese start and Latu come off the bench with 25 remaining.
As you probably know, I am not convinced on Powell just yet and I think he really needs to show more to his game if he wants to be a Wallabies selection. I hope Gordon gets more game time, although again I am not sure he is the answer either. I guess I was hanging my hat on Louwrens coming through, so now I am really not sure who are our 3 best HB’s to put in a Wallabies squad.
February 5th 2018 @ 9:58am
Fionn said | February 5th 2018 @ 9:58am | ! Report
I can’t disagree on your halfback thoughts, and share your concern.
Really a shame that Louwrens didn’t get picked up. Hopefully Cheika looks a little closer at Ruru this year?
February 5th 2018 @ 8:57am
mzillikazi said | February 5th 2018 @ 8:57am | ! Report
Morning Fionn. Good to see you writing again..thanks. Just back from NZ…Otago mainly…and have just quickly read your piece, and now shooting off, but will read more carefully later.
BTW, how is your heart rate after Sat. Irl v France…..I was traveling and did not have to endure the 40/50 phases, and the long drop goal.
February 5th 2018 @ 9:59am
Fionn said | February 5th 2018 @ 9:59am | ! Report
How was the hiking, mate? I really want to get to New Zealand’s south island sometime soon.
Haha, I could hardly take it, to be honest. Great reaction from Sexton also!
February 5th 2018 @ 9:08am
Machooka said | February 5th 2018 @ 9:08am | ! Report
Thanks Fionn for the read… and good to see your appreciation for some young hookers.
Likewise, not a mention of Foley… anywhere! 😉
February 5th 2018 @ 9:59am
Fionn said | February 5th 2018 @ 9:59am | ! Report
I don’t start propaganda, Machooka, I merely respond to it.
February 5th 2018 @ 9:10am
Train Without A Station said | February 5th 2018 @ 9:10am | ! Report
Very interesting the contrast in Kerevi and Kuridrani.
What attributes are the most valuable to have? Not sure there’s a definite answer.
As for Uelese’s throwing. Of course needs to improve but it’s not something I’d be too worried about getting there. I think he’s only been playing hooker since 2014 or 2015 having moved from back row. As somebody whose made the same move I can say it’s taken me into my 3rd year to feel more comfortable throwing. The more time that passes, the better Jordan will get.
February 5th 2018 @ 10:01am
Fionn said | February 5th 2018 @ 10:01am | ! Report
Yeah, its’ not totally clear, is it? I suspect it comes down to the makeup of the rest of the backline. If we had a strong defending 10 and a strong defending 12 then I would be tempted to start Kerevi at 13. With Foley at 10 and Beale at 12 I would start Kuridrani above him.
I think you’re right on Uelese and am sure he will improve, but the question marks around his current throwing still needed to be pointed out.
Incidentally, I saw the Rebels arrive at the pub I was at on Saturday night as they had come for dinner after the trial. First time I’ve seen him life and he is a monster of a kid, isn’t he? Couldn’t believe how big he was.
February 5th 2018 @ 12:05pm
Perthstayer said | February 5th 2018 @ 12:05pm | ! Report
TWAS and Fionn
Tom Youngs moved form centre to hooker. Throwing was poor but improved. 91% success in in domestic and Europe in 2014 with Leicester (helped by Parling no doubt)
BUT…. Youngs was Wilkinson like in his desire to learn and practise.
February 5th 2018 @ 12:32pm
Train Without A Station said | February 5th 2018 @ 12:32pm | ! Report
Youngs also made the move at least 8 years prior to 2014…
February 5th 2018 @ 9:18am
Tooly said | February 5th 2018 @ 9:18am | ! Report
Youngsters not stars have a lot to do would be a more accurate headline .
Uelese and Latu have done very little that puts them above Ready .
Powell is little more than handy and Kerevi is great in attack but is completely lost in the centres as is Hodge .
February 5th 2018 @ 9:52am
jameswm said | February 5th 2018 @ 9:52am | ! Report
I’m far from sold on Powell. I’d have ruru, Gordon and (if fit) Louwrens ahead of him.
Latu and Uelese on the other hand – yes they are ahead of Ready. Reaady was ordinary most of last year. Latu was fantastic first half of the season, and Uelese came from nowhere to play strongly in his 2 tests, including holding up the backup scrum against strong SA pressure, plus getting good go forward in attack.
February 5th 2018 @ 10:03am
Fionn said | February 5th 2018 @ 10:03am | ! Report
I share your concerns about Powell, guys. That said, I see enough in him that I think there is a lot of potential. I agree that on 2017 form he should be behind Ruru. Gordon looks like he would make a great finisher off the bench, but I want to see more consistency and discipline from him.
Hopefully all three improve this year. I don’t really mind who the anointed one is (although Ruru would be my first preference, but Cheika doesn’t seem interested), I just want someone other than Phipps to become backup.
February 5th 2018 @ 12:12pm
MARTO said | February 5th 2018 @ 12:12pm | ! Report
” I’m far from sold on Powell. I’d have ruru, Gordon and (if fit) Louwrens ahead of him ”
Of course you would have Gordon ..He is Tah..You also would have these blokes ahead of anyone. Foley, Phipps, Folau, Hooper, Kepu ,Beale, Hanigan, Simmons, Robertson, Dempsey, Holloway, Rona ,Nayavoro, Ryan, Vui, Roach, Latu…..Anyone else..?? Have i missed anyone?? I`m sure Cyclical, McChicken Jonny R and Pauly will help you out mate…hahahahahahaha..
February 5th 2018 @ 12:32pm
Don said | February 5th 2018 @ 12:32pm | ! Report
Not sure how Ready was “ordinary for most of last year “ when he hardly played SR. After the early season demotion for playing up off field, and Stiles then backing an out of form Moore and a developing Mafi, Ready hardly saw any quality game time.
In the NRC Ready was again really strong.
If he gets a clear shot this year, and I expect he will under Thorn, then he’ll show that 2016 form that should have seen him on tour with the squad.
Unfortunately for him and partly of his own doing, he has given Uelese a head start on him.