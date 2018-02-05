Why Australia needs an alternative red-ball series

While recent conversation has centred on next summer’s packed international schedule and potential Big Bash League expansion, the recent announcement of the Test squad to tour South Africa arguably highlights a greater fixture problem.

The squad, which boasts the luxury of a reserve spinner (Jon Holland), is scarce in potential openers to partner David Warner following an 11th-hour injury to Joe Burns. Peter Handscomb, having been dropped after the Adelaide Test match, is the only reserve batsman, with a move up the order for Shaun Marsh a possibility should the under-fire Cameron Bancroft lose form.

Meanwhile in-form Victorian Glenn Maxwell has once again been left out, while Chadd Sayers has voiced his disappointment at not being part of the touring party at the expense of bolter Jhye Richardson.

These selections call into question the problems associated with the summer’s fixture, with the most recent round of Sheffield Shield concluding almost two months ago on 6 December.

While the last three Ashes Tests have taken place since, those not involved have been stuck plying their trade in the BBL or grade cricket to maintain some red-ball form.

The recent selections reflect this problem, with Richardson’s outstanding recent performances in limited overs cricket boosting his case despite having only five first-class matches to his name. Richardson and Sayers have each taken 17 wickets in the Sheffield Shield this season, with the West Australian’s recent form and superior pace separating the pair.

Similarly the lack of red-ball cricket for Maxwell and Matt Renshaw, along with the Burns injury, has ultimately seen the selectors stick with the incumbent reserve batsman in Handscomb.

This fixture problem is not new, with Marsh selected for the 2011 Boxing Day Test on the back of Big Bash form. The decision backfired, with the left-hander scoring just 17 runs across the four Border-Gavaskar Tests.

This summer Jackson Bird provided another example of this fixture dilemma with his unsavoury figures of 0/108 in the Boxing Day Test coming on the back of a 20-day break since his last first-class match.

But what can Cricket Australia do? The Big Bash is far too popular and profitable to move from the prime holiday timeslot, meaning that the break in Sheffield Shield is necessary. Ultimately an alternative red-ball competition must be made available to select players on the fringe of Test selection as an alternative to the BBL.

The same red-ball break is present in the New Zealand domestic summer, presenting a potential solution for Cricket Australia. Throughout the December-January period the two nations can organise two or three four-day games between their respective ‘Test Second XI’ sides, giving players the opportunity to maintain a push for selection.

Such a proposal would give players a choice, allowing them to decide which games they choose to participate in and providing a high-quality opposition. The close proximity of New Zealand minimises travel, allowing for players to also play some Big Bash games, ensuring minimal impact on the marquee competition.

The main problem is the lack of Test cricket played by New Zealand, with only four Test matches scheduled from March 2017 to October 2O18. However, the inevitable introduction of a World Test Cricket championship will give the Kiwi’s more to play for at Test level, and encourage them to develop against Australian opposition.

While Big Bash franchises may bemoan the loss of players such as Maxwell, Burns, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright and Ashton Agar, their sporadic absence would allow for new talent to emerge, which has been one of the major success stories of the BBL so far.

Ultimately having Test match contenders playing four-day matches is for the greater good of Australian cricket, which must be prioritised above the needs of a domestic T20 competition.