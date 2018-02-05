When will the penny drop, if ever, for Bernard Tomic?

The troubled and turbulent career of Bernard Tomic has now reached an all-time low after his latest outburst against Lleyton Hewitt.

In response to Hewitt’s claims that it was unlikely that Tomic will ever play Davis Cup for Australia again, Tomic didn’t hold back when he said “I don’t care what Lleyton said, I never lost to him.”

“The important thing is that there’s a reason why I played Davis Cup and there’s a reason why my record stands that good,” Tomic said.

“I stand by my call. They know they can’t win without me and I know they can’t win without me.”

As if that wasn’t enough, Tomic then took aim at Tennis Australia, likening them to the FIFA after he had previously claimed that the sport’s governing body in Australia was corrupt.

For Tomic to show Lleyton Hewitt absolutely no respect at all after the latter had such a distinguished career, winning two Grand Slams to go with 30 overall titles overall and the world number one ranking in 2001, is beyond belief.

Sure, there’ll be those out there who will sympathise with Tomic after he left the reality TV show I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here due to claims that “he was depressed”.

This comes on top of his petulant outburst after he lost in the third round of qualifying for the Australian Open.

When asked by a reporter whether this represented a career crossroads for him, Tomic responded “I just count money, that’s all I do. I count my millions.”

“You go do what I did. You go make 13-14 million. Good luck guys”.

This just wreaks of the antics of an immature spoilt brat.

It would appear that Tomic has all the signs of burnout after being so young when he started to play tennis and the pressure that was placed on him by his domineering father who was desperate for his son to achieve success.

If Tomic is depressed, then he should seek professional help and sooner rather than later so that he can address some deep-rooted issues that have obviously been troubling him over a long period of time.

Until Tomic does, he’ll continue to have a tough time and the sublime tennis skills that he possesses will sadly go to waste.