Brumbies bring back former Wallaby for another year of Brisbane Tens

Former Brumbies and Wallabies fullback Andrew Walker has been named to come out of retirement again to play in the second instalment of the Brisbane Tens.

Walker retired from professional rugby in 2008 after a career spent code-hopping between rugby union and league, but was brought out of retirement by the Brumbies for the 2017 Brisbane Tens, where he was one of the tournament’s standout players.

The 44-year-old made seven appearances for the Wallabies during his career to go with 47 for the Brumbies between 2000 and 2003.

Walker also played for Gaillac in French Rugby, before ending his career with the Queensland Reds. In between, he played 145 games in the NRL, scoring 57 tries and racking up a total of 600 points.

In another selection for experience, Ben Alexander will make the trip to Brisbane. He holds the Brumbies’ record for most appearances with 130, and has scored more than 100 points for the club in his Super Rugby career.

The Brumbies have plenty of class in their Brisbane Tens squad to go alongside Walker, with three Wallabies – Henry Speight, Kyle Godwin and Rory Arnold – all named.

Of the Brumbies’ new signings, seven have been included in the 25-man squad. They include Rory’s brother Richie Arnold, James Verity-Amm, Mees Erasmus, Lachlan McCaffrey, Chance Peni, Issak Fines and Connal McInerney.

All seven will be hoping to stake their claims for inclusion in the Brumbies’ first game of the season when they make the trip north to play the Sunwolves in Tokyo.

Full Brumbies squad for Brisbane Tens

Forwards

Robbie Abel, Ben Alexander, Richie Arnold, Rory Arnold, Tom Cusack, Blake Enever, Mees Erasmus, Lolo Fakaosilea, Leslie Leulua’iali’i-makin, Lachlan McCaffrey, Connal McInerney, Faalelei Sione, Darcy Swain, Rob Valetini

Backs

James Dargaville, Isaak Fines, Kyle Godwin, Jordan Jackson-Hope, Ryan Longergan, Matthew Lucas, Andrew Muirhead, Chance Peni, Henry Speight, Lausii Taliauli, James Verity-amm, Andrew Walker