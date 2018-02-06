Folau the quickest Waratah

Australian rugby superstar Israel Folau has been given another accolade – fastest player at the NSW Waratahs.

Recently-married Folau will enter the 2018 season fresher than at any stage of his five-year rugby union career, having been rested from last year’s Wallabies spring tour.

Winger Cameron Clark, a former Australian Sevens star, is a speedster but he was happy to defer to Folau on Monday when asked who was fastest in the NSW squad.

“Probably big Izzy when he gets moving, he’s pretty lightning,” Clark said.

“We haven’t had any races this pre-season, so I’ll give it to Israel.”

Folau is unlikely to play in this week’s Brisbane Tens, but is expected to be part of the Tahs team for their final Super Rugby trial against the Melbourne Rebels at Sydney’s Brookvale Oval on February 15.

A 2014 Commonwealth Games representative, Clark has no regrets about transferring to the 15-a-side code , though he is keeping an eye on the surging Australian team heading into the Gold Coast Games.

“I spent five years there and I’m at the Waratahs now and I always wanted to give 15s and the Waratahs a good crack, so I’m purely focused on my role here,” said Clark, who has recovered from a shoulder reconstruction late last year.

“It’s obviously great to watch them do well, with the (Sydney world series) success and then third (in New Zealand) on the weekend.

“I still follow them and I’m still great mates with some of the guys there.”