Why the goal area should be a no-go zone

Football rarely makes substantive changes to its laws of the game.
There are regular technical changes that impact interpretation of laws of the game (LOTG) and redefine procedural matters – for example, introducing the concept of passive offside, determining where free kicks are taken, giving cautions for removing a shirt when celebrating a goal, instructing referees on hand signals for a direct and indirect free kick et cetera – but for the for most part the football I watch today is the same as when I first watched it more than 40 years ago.
However, the way football is played has changed. Players are fitter, stronger and quicker and the game is played at a higher pace than when I started watching. No doubt people who’ve been watching for longer will notice the changes even more.
One of the few substantive changes to the LOTG in my lifetime that profoundly changed the way football is played was the introduction of the back pass law in 1992. Prior to its introduction a goalkeeper was allowed to use their hands inside his own penalty area at any time.
However, since 1992 the goalkeeper is no longer allowed to touch the ball with their hands if a teammate deliberately kicks the ball to them or if they receive it directly from a throw-in taken by a teammate.
This law has profoundly changed the game. In particular it has changed the technical requirements needed to be an elite goalkeeper.
Now, 25 years after the introduction of the back pass law, I would like to see a further substantive change that will affect goalkeepers and that I think will increase the purity of the game by further minimising the use of hands to control the ball.
The goal area in football is defined by law 01.5 as
Two lines are drawn at right angles to the goal line, 5.5 m (6 yds) from the inside of each goalpost. These lines extend into the field of play for 5.5 m (6 yds) and are joined by a line drawn parallel with the goal line. The area bounded by these lines and the goal line is the goal area.
But what exactly is the purpose of the goal area? After reviewing the LOTG the only purpose I see for the goal area marking is to create a zone from which a goal kick is taken. While this purpose is important, I would like the goal area to have a new and more powerful purpose that will transform the way the game is attacked and defended.
My new law is based purely on the goal area would be:
A goalkeeper is the only player permitted inside his team’s goal area and the goalkeeper is only allowed to touch the ball with his hands inside his own goal area.
Some of the benefits I see from this law change would include:
- Eliminating the likelihood of an attacking player’s leg, knee or boot making contact with a goalkeeper’s head as the goalkeeper slides down to intercept a ball. Such a collision nearly killed goalkeeper Petr Čech when he was playing for Chelsea.
- Eliminating large groups of players jostling around the goalkeeper at corners and the inevitable free kick awarded to goalkeepers from minor infringements that never get called a foul anywhere else on the park.
- Increasing pure foot-foot interactions, since a much larger area will be continuously in play.
- Increasing goal chances and goals.
- Increasing shots on goals, since players will no longer be able to try to walk the ball into the goal.
- Reducing time-wasting tactics.
Will there be negative outcomes from this law change? I can’t think of any major consequences other than eliminating tap-in goals from inside 5.5 metres.
So let’s make the goal area a no-go zone for outfield players and reduce the occassions on which a goalkeeper can handle the ball.
February 6th 2018 @ 4:12am
English twizz said | February 6th 2018 @ 4:12am |
No chance you live on a different planet of you think that will ever happen
February 6th 2018 @ 7:17am
chris said | February 6th 2018 @ 7:17am |
Nem are you actually saying the 18 yard box? Or the 6 yard box?
February 6th 2018 @ 7:22am
chris said | February 6th 2018 @ 7:22am |
Apologies – you do refer to the 6 yard box.
I can see some issues with that. People “accidentally” stepping in the box. Was it passive? Was it deliberate to distract the keeper?
February 6th 2018 @ 8:15am
Nemesis said | February 6th 2018 @ 8:15am |
I don’t see what the issue would be with outfield players accidentally, or passively, stepping into the box?
If an attacker stepped into the box = goal kick
If defender stepped into the box = corner
When I first played a version of Futsal in the late 1980s, our competition had a similar rule for the goalkeeper area. From memory, the law was even harsher for defenders stepping into the protected area. The attacking team got a penalty.
February 6th 2018 @ 10:04am
chris said | February 6th 2018 @ 10:04am |
Yes you are right in regards to Futsal and that rule.
I used to play under that rule as well and I found it a little limiting re checking your runs and stopping short etc. I know you will say that its no different to a sideline or a goal line but for me some of the most intricate movements happen inside that 6 yard box. I dont think any advantage of having it as an exclusion zone would be great enough to do away with it.
February 6th 2018 @ 10:35am
Nemesis said | February 6th 2018 @ 10:35am |
The big advantage I see will be a larger portion of the playing area will always be “in play”.
I’m sure you’ve seen situations every match where a ball is slightly over hit to the attacker & as soon as the attacker knows the ball will enter the penalty area, he gives up the chase because the GK will just pick it up.
But, if the ball is likely to stay outside the penalty area, the attacker goes 100% at the contest & never gives up.
Sometimes the GK will get there 1st outside the penalty area & boot the ball away.
Sometimes he’ll get there first stuff up the clearance & the ball ends up in the net.
Sometimes the attacker gets his toe to the ball first & dances around the GK.
No matter which scenario plays out, the contest is alive because the GK couldn’t use his hands.
All my Law does is keep the contest alive for every part on the pitch except the 6 yard Goal Area.
February 6th 2018 @ 8:35am
Buddy said | February 6th 2018 @ 8:35am |
Highly ambitious rule change Nem and based on what we know of lawmakers makes it a rank outsider anytime soon but why can’t they do pre season tournaments or lower league experiments with these types of changes? My favourite would be to have a tournament without offside. I just want to see what happens, that’s all!
In all seriousness though I don’t see why the backpass rule cannot be extended to include headers and chests, in fact any ball where the player deliberately plays the ball back towards his/her own goal and it goes inside the penalty area.
February 6th 2018 @ 8:49am
Nemesis said | February 6th 2018 @ 8:49am |
@Buddy you’re right. IFAB works slowly & in mysterious ways.
But, this is a Law change that I think would have massive benefits for the game – for players & spectators. Right now around 30% of the playing area is almost a “dead zone” during significant periods of open play.
By this I mean, if an attacking team plays the ball forward, but the ball is slightly overhit, the attacker gives up the chase when he knows the ball is going to end up in the Penalty Area & the GK will just pick it up with his hands.
However, if the ball is likely to remain outside the box … the fun begins. The GK has to race outside his area & must not use his hands. The ball is still fully in play.
My Law change simply makes the whole playing area – except the 6 yard goal area – fully in play all the time.
February 6th 2018 @ 9:24am
j,binnie said | February 6th 2018 @ 9:24am |
Nemesis – First of all let me pass comment on your proposed rule change.
You mention the pass back rule.
Whilst a member of the Queensland Soccer Federation management committee, 1982-1985, I arranged a meeting between officials,players ,coaches and referees to discuss playing a pre-seasom tournament held annually by the ruling body, with a back pass change ..
The suggestion met with limited acceptance ,the heirachy who declared it a waste of time and effort, but after long discussion and voting it was decided to go ahead. Figures taken during the tournament ,and comparisons taken with previous tournaments, showed a 30% increase in goals scored.
When this information was formalised and put to the ruling body, it was suggested the data be forwarded to FIFA for their consideration.That idea was shot down in flames immediately.
As you correctly say, some 8 years later,the idea was accepted by FIFA,. idea sourced from somewhere else.
Personally ,having proved to myself that rule changing is not easily changed, I personally agree with your observation that players are fitter ,faster and technically probably better equipped than players of yesteryear,but to me,if you are going to champion a rule change that would “improve” the game I still think the offside rule is the one to be analysed and altered to better the spectacle.
This is not a “put down” to your idea but simply pointing out how something thought up in the Antipodes by a concerned fan takes a long time to take effect in far-off Geneva. Be warned. Cheers jb.
February 6th 2018 @ 9:40am
Nemesis said | February 6th 2018 @ 9:40am |
Good insights, jb. Thanks for that.
I must be one of the minority that does like the off-side rule. It creates a tactical dimension to the Game that makes players think & time their movement. How boring would it be to have players just standing in front of the opposition GK for most of the match waiting for the long ball forward?
Anyway, I digress.
This possible Law change hit me in recent times when I saw balls being slightly over hit to wide attackers (or even central attacker) and the attacker simply gives up when he knows the ball will roll into the penalty area before he gets there.
The Penalty Area is huge… nearly 1/3rd area of each half. I think it’s ridiculous we allow GKs to touch the ball with their hands in such a big area & kill the attacking move.
As you said: the Back Pass Law increased goals by 30%. I reckon my Law change would have an even bigger impact and it would not at all alter the purity of the actual game. It will still be football as we know it – we just reduce the area where the GK can touch the ball with his hands.
February 6th 2018 @ 10:18am
shirtpants said | February 6th 2018 @ 10:18am |
What are your thoughts on minimising the 18 yard box instead?
As I was far too young to be watching football when the backpass rule change came into affect, how did players adjust to it? Were there initially many cases of goalkeepers picking it up when they shouldn’t, or players passing backwards when there was perhaps a better option forward?
February 6th 2018 @ 10:36am
Nemesis said | February 6th 2018 @ 10:36am |
I was in the thick of my playing career at the time (I was a defender) and it caused huge problems for goalkeepers who were never very good with their feet. In fact, many GKs were so poor with their feet they would have the central defender take every goal kick!
And, I don’t want to minimise the 18 yard box because that area determines whether a foul on an attacker is just a direct free kick or whether it’s a penalty kick.
February 6th 2018 @ 11:42am
Buddy said | February 6th 2018 @ 11:42am |
I played in a grand final,that season and we had a defender take a throw in and pass back to the keeper. He picked it up and protested loud and long to the referee upon conceding an Indirect free kick. He got his name taken and was lucky to sat on the field. They scored from the kick too although we won the game in the end! It was a lot of fun in grassroots as people adjusted!
February 6th 2018 @ 12:54pm
Mark said | February 6th 2018 @ 12:54pm |
The back pass rule was introduced to address a significant problem in football. The quality of international and domestic football had become totally turgid. Teams would aim to get ahead by a goal, then spend the rest of the game wasting time with keeper throw, back pass to keeper, keeper pick up and repeat. Italia 90 is still generally considered the worst quality World Cup ever…it was the straw that broke the camel’s back and forced change.
I think major rule changes should be limited to these circumstances. On that basis, I think the change offered in this article is a solution in search of a problem.
February 6th 2018 @ 11:29am
j,binnie said | February 6th 2018 @ 11:29am |
Nem – I have a feeling we have discussed this before. I am not totally against the offside law per se. but like you ,recognising that players today are fitter and faster I do realise that the offside rule is based on half a pitch when in fact coaches, players, and even some fans, realise that the pitch today can accurately be measured in “thirds” and as you are aware most of the action takes place in the “middle” third.
My thoughts were on how to increase the size pf that “action area” and in doing so I realsed that the offside law was being manipulated by players and coaches to actually minimise that “action third”.
My thoughts. Extend the 18 meter front line out to the sidelines and the “action area” is immediately increased in size for 20 outfield players, whilst “playing the offside trap” automatically becomes more difficult for defenders.
Far from a central striker being able to “stand in front of a goalkeeper” he, the striker,could position himself “safely” 18 metres form goal and this in turn would mean a defender would have to “cover” him,,thus automatically increasing the “action area”.
This change in potential tactical play would also automatically create more space for players, (nullifying in part their increased fitness) and as a side benefit would allow assistant referees to cut down on their area of policing, a player only becoming offside in the penalty area. Cheers jb.
February 6th 2018 @ 10:38am
That A-League Fan said | February 6th 2018 @ 10:38am |
100% spot on.
February 6th 2018 @ 11:27am
Midfielder said | February 6th 2018 @ 11:27am |
Nem
Through provoking and worthy of consideration … get back to you latter with final troughs