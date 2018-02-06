If it’s true that you can only make judgements based on what you’ve seen, then the Brumbies and Rebels are indeed the best Super Rugby teams in the Australian conference for 2018.
And sure, that’s a somewhat provocative opener, I’ll grant you, but that’s the only logical conclusion I can draw from the opening weekend of Super Rugby trials for the Australian sides, where I saw nothing of the Waratahs loss to the Highlanders in Queenstown, still-shots only from the Reds’ internal trial at Ballymore, before watching the Brumbies and Rebels at Queanbeyan in person on Saturday night.
It’s also true that you can’t read too much into trial form, but what was immediately obvious from seeing the Brumbies and Rebels’ first hit-out of the season is that they did indeed look rather different in terms of how they played, and the patterns they followed through the game.
Both teams looked different from a playing personnel front, obviously. The Rebels ran out a lot of their former Western Force contingent, and those combinations are clearly still there. But they also had new guys all over the field; ex-Reds prop Sam Talakai started at tighthead prop, former Waratahs midfielder Dave Horwitz started at inside centre, and West Harbour and NSW Country flyhalf Tayler Adams ran out at fullback.
The Brumbies had ex-Waratahs scrumhalf Matt Lucas start the match, while former Force flanker Isi Naisarani was impossible to miss in the backrow. Boom Canberra Vikings flanker Rob Valetini also started the game, and it immediately felt like this wouldn’t be the last time we see those two players interchanging between blindside and no.8 for the Brumbies this season.
The home side’s ex-Force players – Richie Arnold and James Verity-Amm – also pulled the jersey on for the first time in anger, and it was also a homecoming and return to the Brumbies jersey for Leicester Tigers backrower Lachie McCaffrey.
In terms of a match summary, I’d have to agree with Geoff Parkes’ Monday comments when he concluded that the Brumbies’ fringe players look a bit further advanced than do their Rebels counterparts. The match was played in three thirty-minute thirds, but the Brumbies cohesion was better maintained throughout, reflected in the fact that the Brumbies score five tries to two in the second and third periods.
The teams took a different tack with their changes, too. Though both sides named squads of 33 or 34, the Brumbies broke the game down into five chunks across the ninety minutes that meant most players got at least half a game, with the exception of scrumhalf, where Lucas played the first 30 minutes, Joe Powell the next half hour, and Ryan Lonergan the last.
Slight tweaks were made at each of the five identified ‘chunks’ of the game, and that meant the game plan at the time carried on.
The Rebels, on the other hand, made mass changes of seven or eight players together, midway through the second period, and again during the final third. With up the six forwards changes within these bulk swaps, it wasn’t just bloody near impossible from a commentary point of view, it also had the effect of fairly severely impacting the continuity of the Rebels’ go-forward each time, with each XV on the field effectively having to start afresh.
Just on the commentary front, I was somewhat disturbed by Brumbies coach Dan McKellar’s evil laugh when I chipped him post-match about towering identical twins Rory and Richie Arnold both taking the field with no.4 on their back.
They weren’t on the field together – small mercies – but the only way we recognised a change had been made was that Richie’s boots had different coloured stripes. Interchange officials will need to keep their wits about them at Brumbies games this year, clearly.
The Rebels weren’t quite as sharp in attack, and after he played fullback through Super Rugby and the NRC, I thought it was a big ask to have Jack Maddocks start the match at flyhalf. Michael Ruru gave good service throughout, but the Rebels definitely looked better when Dane Haylett-Petty dropped into first receiver, and likewise Adams at later stages in the game. Horwitz was quiet early at 12, but more involved and dangerous later in the game.
Up front, Talakai and Tetera Faulkner combined really well with hooker Jordan Uelese, and I was really impressed with the way locks Sam Jeffries and Matt Philip worked together around the field. In the backrow, Angus Cottrell got through a mountain of work – and there’s talk he’s a strong chance of winning a contract now – while the Colby Fainga’a-Richard Hardwick 7-8 pairing could seriously be anything this season if Dave Wessels is prepared to let them go and wreak breakdown havoc.
For the Brumbies, the first thing that stood out was the backrow trio of Valetini, Tom Cusack, and Naisarani. The three of them were the backrow in the NRC Team of the Year last season, but of course never played together. After watching them on Saturday night, they look like they’ve been playing together since schoolboys; they’re a seriously good combination already.
Lucas was outstanding. I don’t mind admitting that on his announcement I still thought Powell would start 2018 as the number one number nine, but now I’m not so sure. And that’s a great thing. They’ll push each other all year and will drag Lonergan with them.
The Brumbies played with a lot more width in their attack, with Wharenui Hawera’s passing game key to this, and Kyle Godwin’s straight running at 12 a feature. We thought Tom Banks had an excellent first 45 minutes at fullback, but then Andy Muirhead came on and might have even shaded him.
The Brumbies set piece was also solid, with three driving maul tries from distance just to remind everyone that that important part of their game certainly hasn’t been shelved.
Both coaches were really happy, with McKellar telling me after the game, “We want to play fast, and that’s how we’ve been training. The big difference here has been going from scrum to lineouts to tackling; you don’t get those live involvements at training.”
“We just want to play with tempo and play a good style of footy that’s enjoyable to play and coach, and enjoyable to watch as well.”
Wessels was equally pleased, offering, “I’m really mindful in these games; it’s about putting into practice some of the things you’re wanting to do, and things that you have been working on under live fire, and from that perspective, we’re really happy with some of the performances.”
“It was great to get some extra time and conditioning into some of our young guys.”
There were no competition points on offer for either side, nowhere near as much pressure, and it would be absolutely pointless making any bold claims about either side.
But there were good signs from both sides, just little things here and there that fans could take away and feel pretty excited about for the coming year. It’s a big year for Australian rugby, the most important in yonks, but it’s clear that the sides are working hard to make up ground lost last year.
And in the end, that’s about all you can ask for from a trial game played on the first weekend in February.
February 6th 2018 @ 6:28am
Kia Kaha said | February 6th 2018 @ 6:28am | ! Report
Thanks, Brett.
The Crusaders were beaten by the Hurricanes so you certainly can’t read too much into these games.
But good to hear there’s some positivity in the Brumbies and Rebels.
Will have to check out this Muirhead.
February 6th 2018 @ 11:39am
Brett McKay said | February 6th 2018 @ 11:39am | ! Report
He played the backend of last season, too, Kia, was called up from ACT club rugby. Had a really strong NRC for the Vikings after that, too..
February 6th 2018 @ 12:46pm
Bakkies said | February 6th 2018 @ 12:46pm | ! Report
Muirhead really impressed in the away games against the Kings and Jaguares.
February 6th 2018 @ 6:36am
mzillikazi said | February 6th 2018 @ 6:36am | ! Report
Very interesting and insightful write up on the trial game, Brett. Thanks.
Good to hear so much of a positive nature on so many key players. Hope both coaches can build really strong squads as the season progresses.
Would think Qld. will have a tough start in Melbourne. Be very interesting to see how Brad Thorn approaches that one.
February 6th 2018 @ 11:42am
Brett McKay said | February 6th 2018 @ 11:42am | ! Report
Mzilli, I’m really not sure what to think of the Rebels yet, because not only did they look very different at the end of the game to how they looked at the start, but there were another 14 or so players not on the field – and more than a few of them are definite starters…
February 6th 2018 @ 7:42am
Fionn said | February 6th 2018 @ 7:42am | ! Report
Thank you, Brett, very good read.
I saw the Rebels having dinner at a certain pub in north Canberra after the match and was shocked by just how big Jordan Uelese is for such a young guy. Gave me a lot of hope for the future.
Can you imagine the outrage if the Brumbies tried to use the Arnold brothers to dodge substitution rules 😛 ?
I have a couple of questions for you:
First, do you have any inside word on what the Brumbies’ 10-12 combination will be? Is 10. Lealiifano, 12. Godwin still the most likely?
Second, if both Naisarani and Valetini are on the field at the same time which of the two do you think will be packing down at the back of the scrum over the longterm? Naisarani seems more elusive to me (although still powerful), while Valetini seems to have more raw power.
Finally, I suspect Powell will still start ahead of Lucas, but it would be great if Lucas improved on what he showed at the Tahs and pushed Powell. If he could improve to the point that he established himself as the starting halfback then that would obviously be great for the team.
February 6th 2018 @ 11:51am
Brett McKay said | February 6th 2018 @ 11:51am | ! Report
Yeah, Uelese’s a big boy! gee, he’s impressive around the field, though.
Some quick answers for you:
1. No inside word on 10-12, and I’m still not sure about their preferred methods yet. If they want to play off 12, then Lealiifano will start there and they’ll use Hawera’s width of pass. If they want to be straightening the attack by the time ball gets to 12 – which is what they did on Saturday through Godwin and Dargaville at 12 – then Lealiifano probably starts at 10, you’d think. I’m genuinely unsure which way they’re leaning (though the Vikings played with the latter pattern through the NRC).
2. Naisarani wore 6 and Valetini 8 on Saturday night, but it was noticeable that Naisarani was packing at 8 in scrums in the Rebels half, and twice picked up from the back to run himself, including for his try (and the other time I think resulted in Carter’s try off the next phase).
Lucas and Powell I could genuinely flip a coin right now. Lucas changed my perceptions around him within 10 minutes, I’d reckon. Every time they crossed halfway, it was like he flicked a switch, and he went into ‘little general’ mode, barking orders, pointing all around the place. Was very clearly in charge…
February 6th 2018 @ 12:09pm
Celtic334 said | February 6th 2018 @ 12:09pm | ! Report
I’d say in defense you’d rather Naisarani to pack on the flank so he can cover ground at a greater speed on any impending attacks from the opposition side. Also in attack i’d suspect they’d want Naisarani to be able to break off the back of the scrum and engage the opposition 10 before defensive support comes in cover, should help with greater recycle of the ball and keeps the backline in tact for second phase ball.
February 6th 2018 @ 1:04pm
Brett McKay said | February 6th 2018 @ 1:04pm | ! Report
Yep, that’s precisely how it was working, Celtic…
February 6th 2018 @ 1:04pm
Fionn said | February 6th 2018 @ 1:04pm | ! Report
Cheers, Brett. Bodes well for the Wallabies at hooker to have young guys like him him and Latu already showing so much, along with Ready, Mafi and Faingaa as younger guys who might develop.
10. Lealiifano, 12. Godwin just looks so brilliant in defence. But whatever, I’ll trust McKellar to get it right until he gives me a reason not to do so.
What Celtic says about Naisarani/Valetini makes perfect sense. The distinction between 6 and 8 has blurred a lot in recent years to the point that I don’t really see them as different positions per se. You just need to ensure your entire back-row compliments each other.
You don’t see Lonergan being able to break into the 23 then?
February 6th 2018 @ 12:43pm
Phil said | February 6th 2018 @ 12:43pm | ! Report
Good write up,Brett,and nice to be talking positive about our Aussie teams.Let’s hope it continues.Lucas has always been underrated,in my opinion,and I think he has had a raw deal at previous clubs.Will be good for Powell to have Lucas pushing him.
February 6th 2018 @ 7:49am
Machooka said | February 6th 2018 @ 7:49am | ! Report
Thanks Brett… enjoyable read. Except the bit about the Tahs losing to the H’landers in Queenstown. You sure? You weren’t there, so how do you know?
Moving on… keep an eye on young Ryan Lonergan as the kid’s got game. And that back row for da Brums looks very tasty.
Trials are trials, and as Kia Kaha says ‘you certainly can’t read too much into these games.’ Saders being a perfect example as they are usually crap come trials time, season after season 😉
February 6th 2018 @ 9:10am
Kia Kaha said | February 6th 2018 @ 9:10am | ! Report
Chook, it’s because we’re essentially giving people. We know most of these teams won’t amount to much in the grand scheme of things so we like to give them their moment in the February sun so to speak. 😉
February 6th 2018 @ 9:14am
Machooka said | February 6th 2018 @ 9:14am | ! Report
I will never quote you again!!
🙂 🙂
February 6th 2018 @ 11:52am
Brett McKay said | February 6th 2018 @ 11:52am | ! Report
It’s a fair point you make, Chooko.
But the Highlander-Tahs video at the top of the page helped… 😉
February 6th 2018 @ 12:15pm
Machooka said | February 6th 2018 @ 12:15pm | ! Report
… and nothing will help da Tahs this season 😉
February 6th 2018 @ 8:11am
Muzzo said | February 6th 2018 @ 8:11am | ! Report
These trials, at this time of year, & being pre season, are just that. Iv’e never been one to take any of them seriously, as some are no better than a training run. The Saders, are the perfect example of this. In fact.when was the last time the Saders won a trial? Stands to reason, for the season.
February 6th 2018 @ 9:14am
NickBrisbane said | February 6th 2018 @ 9:14am | ! Report
There will be a lot of good players coming through, but come June I suspect you will see the same old favorites running around.