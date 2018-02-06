If it’s true that you can only make judgements based on what you’ve seen, then the Brumbies and Rebels are indeed the best Super Rugby teams in the Australian conference for 2018.

And sure, that’s a somewhat provocative opener, I’ll grant you, but that’s the only logical conclusion I can draw from the opening weekend of Super Rugby trials for the Australian sides, where I saw nothing of the Waratahs loss to the Highlanders in Queenstown, still-shots only from the Reds’ internal trial at Ballymore, before watching the Brumbies and Rebels at Queanbeyan in person on Saturday night.

It’s also true that you can’t read too much into trial form, but what was immediately obvious from seeing the Brumbies and Rebels’ first hit-out of the season is that they did indeed look rather different in terms of how they played, and the patterns they followed through the game.

Both teams looked different from a playing personnel front, obviously. The Rebels ran out a lot of their former Western Force contingent, and those combinations are clearly still there. But they also had new guys all over the field; ex-Reds prop Sam Talakai started at tighthead prop, former Waratahs midfielder Dave Horwitz started at inside centre, and West Harbour and NSW Country flyhalf Tayler Adams ran out at fullback.

The Brumbies had ex-Waratahs scrumhalf Matt Lucas start the match, while former Force flanker Isi Naisarani was impossible to miss in the backrow. Boom Canberra Vikings flanker Rob Valetini also started the game, and it immediately felt like this wouldn’t be the last time we see those two players interchanging between blindside and no.8 for the Brumbies this season.

The home side’s ex-Force players – Richie Arnold and James Verity-Amm – also pulled the jersey on for the first time in anger, and it was also a homecoming and return to the Brumbies jersey for Leicester Tigers backrower Lachie McCaffrey.

In terms of a match summary, I’d have to agree with Geoff Parkes’ Monday comments when he concluded that the Brumbies’ fringe players look a bit further advanced than do their Rebels counterparts. The match was played in three thirty-minute thirds, but the Brumbies cohesion was better maintained throughout, reflected in the fact that the Brumbies score five tries to two in the second and third periods.

The teams took a different tack with their changes, too. Though both sides named squads of 33 or 34, the Brumbies broke the game down into five chunks across the ninety minutes that meant most players got at least half a game, with the exception of scrumhalf, where Lucas played the first 30 minutes, Joe Powell the next half hour, and Ryan Lonergan the last.

Slight tweaks were made at each of the five identified ‘chunks’ of the game, and that meant the game plan at the time carried on.

The Rebels, on the other hand, made mass changes of seven or eight players together, midway through the second period, and again during the final third. With up the six forwards changes within these bulk swaps, it wasn’t just bloody near impossible from a commentary point of view, it also had the effect of fairly severely impacting the continuity of the Rebels’ go-forward each time, with each XV on the field effectively having to start afresh.

Just on the commentary front, I was somewhat disturbed by Brumbies coach Dan McKellar’s evil laugh when I chipped him post-match about towering identical twins Rory and Richie Arnold both taking the field with no.4 on their back.

They weren’t on the field together – small mercies – but the only way we recognised a change had been made was that Richie’s boots had different coloured stripes. Interchange officials will need to keep their wits about them at Brumbies games this year, clearly.

The Rebels weren’t quite as sharp in attack, and after he played fullback through Super Rugby and the NRC, I thought it was a big ask to have Jack Maddocks start the match at flyhalf. Michael Ruru gave good service throughout, but the Rebels definitely looked better when Dane Haylett-Petty dropped into first receiver, and likewise Adams at later stages in the game. Horwitz was quiet early at 12, but more involved and dangerous later in the game.

Up front, Talakai and Tetera Faulkner combined really well with hooker Jordan Uelese, and I was really impressed with the way locks Sam Jeffries and Matt Philip worked together around the field. In the backrow, Angus Cottrell got through a mountain of work – and there’s talk he’s a strong chance of winning a contract now – while the Colby Fainga’a-Richard Hardwick 7-8 pairing could seriously be anything this season if Dave Wessels is prepared to let them go and wreak breakdown havoc.

For the Brumbies, the first thing that stood out was the backrow trio of Valetini, Tom Cusack, and Naisarani. The three of them were the backrow in the NRC Team of the Year last season, but of course never played together. After watching them on Saturday night, they look like they’ve been playing together since schoolboys; they’re a seriously good combination already.

Lucas was outstanding. I don’t mind admitting that on his announcement I still thought Powell would start 2018 as the number one number nine, but now I’m not so sure. And that’s a great thing. They’ll push each other all year and will drag Lonergan with them.

The Brumbies played with a lot more width in their attack, with Wharenui Hawera’s passing game key to this, and Kyle Godwin’s straight running at 12 a feature. We thought Tom Banks had an excellent first 45 minutes at fullback, but then Andy Muirhead came on and might have even shaded him.

The Brumbies set piece was also solid, with three driving maul tries from distance just to remind everyone that that important part of their game certainly hasn’t been shelved.

Both coaches were really happy, with McKellar telling me after the game, “We want to play fast, and that’s how we’ve been training. The big difference here has been going from scrum to lineouts to tackling; you don’t get those live involvements at training.”

“We just want to play with tempo and play a good style of footy that’s enjoyable to play and coach, and enjoyable to watch as well.”

Wessels was equally pleased, offering, “I’m really mindful in these games; it’s about putting into practice some of the things you’re wanting to do, and things that you have been working on under live fire, and from that perspective, we’re really happy with some of the performances.”

“It was great to get some extra time and conditioning into some of our young guys.”

There were no competition points on offer for either side, nowhere near as much pressure, and it would be absolutely pointless making any bold claims about either side.

But there were good signs from both sides, just little things here and there that fans could take away and feel pretty excited about for the coming year. It’s a big year for Australian rugby, the most important in yonks, but it’s clear that the sides are working hard to make up ground lost last year.

And in the end, that’s about all you can ask for from a trial game played on the first weekend in February.