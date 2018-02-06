Hayne most dedicated I’ve seen him: Mannah

Parramatta’s prodigal son has never looked more dedicated.
That’s the belief of Eels captain Tim Mannah, who’s declared Jarryd Hayne is defying his reputation as a poor NRL trainer and is primed for a successful comeback at the club.
Hayne’s perceived lack of work ethic again came under fire following reports he had been outperformed by coach Brad Arthur in a fitness test last week.
However, Mannah praised Hayne’s attitude and maturity during the summer.
“I’ve played with him for many years and this is the most dedicated I’ve seen him to his training in terms of doing extra work in the gym, really having a crack on the field,” Mannah said.
“And when the football’s out, he just naturally does what he does. He’s been great this off-season and I’m sure he’s excited as anyone else to get onto the field.”
With the Eels’ season-opener one month away, Mannah insists Hayne is a far different player from the one who made a dramatic exit from the NRL in 2014.
Hayne has since appeared in the NFL and attempted to feature for Fijian sevens team at the Rio Olympics before struggling in his NRL return at the Gold Coast.
He’s also become a father for the first time and has been the subject of a rape allegation in a civil suit stemming from his time with the San Francisco 49ers in 2015, which he says he will vigorously defend.
“I feel there’s a bit more maturity about him,” Mannah said.
“He’s starting to grow off the field and he’s obviously had some life lessons that he’s gone through and come back a bit more of a complete player, which is good for us as a club.
“And he’s got a lot of leadership qualities as well, which really helps myself and a few other senior players leading this team.”
But Mannah also says the major difference between Hayne now and the one who claimed the Dally M medal alongside Johnathan Thurston in 2014 is the make-up of the Eels.
Hayne was widely seen as a one-man band before his departure from the NRL club.
“There was a lot of pressure on him in the past when he used to play for the club. It was a case of, if Jarryd plays, we’re a much bigger chance of winning the game,” he said.
“Now we’ve developed a team. (Coach Brad Arthur) and his staff have done a great job to develop a team that doesn’t need just one player.”
February 6th 2018 @ 9:31am
Paul said | February 6th 2018 @ 9:31am | ! Report
So Hayne “has stated to grow off the field”, eh? Must have had something miraculous happen to him since his effort only 4 or 5 months ago at the Gold Coast.
I admire Mannah for making such positive comments about a team mate but the fact is, Hayne is a time bomb waiting to explode. He will not be a good fit for the Parra team because he;s shown time and again it’s all about Hayne and they are wanting to play team football.
I hope I’m wrong for the sake of Parra supporters but I reckon you’ve got yourselves a real lose cannon in Hayne.
February 6th 2018 @ 9:34am
At work said | February 6th 2018 @ 9:34am | ! Report
This is why you don’t ask questions to current players because they say whatever is going to please their team mate or coach.
Complete non story and silly question from the journo
February 6th 2018 @ 9:47am
BA Sports said | February 6th 2018 @ 9:47am | ! Report
Or maybe he is actually training well and determined to prove people wrong/ payback people who have supported him…
February 6th 2018 @ 10:00am
PanthertillIdie said | February 6th 2018 @ 10:00am | ! Report
I can’t believe parra are risking the good thing they’ve got going by bringing back a bloke who’s only proven to be a bad apple since his return. They were going gangbusters without him.
I’m just not getting the JH hype. I’ll eat my words if he winds the clock back and recaptures his past eels form but I just can’t see it.
It looks like a very high stakes gamble from the eels to me and I don’t see it paying off.
February 6th 2018 @ 10:42am
Nat said | February 6th 2018 @ 10:42am | ! Report
Mannah, one of his besties, is always going to say positive things and no doubt he believes them seeing as Hayne set a low bar previously. It’s easy to be disappointed in someone we know can offer so much more so I hope for his, the fans and the teams sake he can just train and play to the best of his exceptional ability.
February 6th 2018 @ 11:17am
ScottWoodward.me said | February 6th 2018 @ 11:17am | ! Report
It’s fair to say that the Eels overachieved last year finishing 4th.
Their key figures suggested they should have finished 7th or 8th but with a combination of brilliant coaching and a major boost by new recruits Moses and Brown, combined with the Eels modern day version of Eric Groth in Semi Radradra they won some vital end of season matches.
Semi scored 22 tries (many only he could have scored) in a team that could only manage a below benchmark 20 points per match, and for them to be a top 4 contender Jarryd Hayne looms as the only player to fill the enormous void.
Given what coach Brad Arthur did for Nathan Brown and Mitch Moses, almost doubling their market value, and knowing Hayne won a Dally M under BA, it is a brave man to back him out.
I’m not!
February 6th 2018 @ 11:20am
RandyM said | February 6th 2018 @ 11:20am | ! Report
I think Hayne is going to have a massive season for the Eels. He just has to get his head right and being back home in west sydney and having Brad Arthur overlooking him will help him a lot.
Last year he was still coming down from the NFL stint and he obviously wasn’t quite with it mentally.