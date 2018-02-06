The A-League isn’t stale, just filled with teams that can’t win at home

The professionalism of modern sport provides many of its participants with significant monetary reward. Sadly, for fans, the net result of attendance is often less financial stability.
A recent trip to the Australian Open and centre court seats to gift my kids the chance to see Roger Federer in action, proved it beyond doubt.
Swiping for $550 at the box office stung and my hand trembled over the paywave device.
With four in our party and after $10 sandwiches, copious bottled water to stay hydrated, and a few celebratory sparkling whites for my wife and I, we maxed out somewhere between $650 and $700.
Easily manageable for most in attendance and the mass of white, middle-aged money on show said something profound about the advantages of having lived through such a prosperous time in Australia.
Alas, it is different for many young working families and it effects other sports more noticeably.
While cost is always a factor, transport, scheduling and time pressures are also crucial when it comes to people making the effort to attend live matches.
Television coverage adds a further challenge for executive bodies and finding inventive incentives to lure people through the gate has become the norm, with family tickets and two-for-one deals now commonplace.
As a thirsty media wait expectantly to put the boot into A-League attendance figures, which have taken a hit this year, they fail to balance their commentary with comparative statistics across other sports that paint a similar picture.
The numbers are clearly concerning for many sports, however after a rainy weekend of number crunching a hunch of mine was proven correct.
Since the Western Sydney Wanderers joined the competition in 2012-13, the ten-team league hasn’t significantly changed shape or structure except for the rebranding of the Melbourne Heart.
Looking at that time period and the home performance of the clubs draws an astonishing picture that perhaps provides part of the reason for the recent drop in football attendances.
2012-13 saw a boost in crowds from the previous year, as the Wanderers ignited the competition and unleashed an untapped supporter base in western Sydney.
This success was ridden through their first three seasons and the Asian Champions League success positioned them as the potential owners of the biggest supporter and membership base in the country.
In that very season, A-League teams won 53 per cent of their home matches. Quite a high figure in isolation, yet one that was almost emulated the following season, with 48 per cent of home fixtures seeing success for the local team.
The key to any competition is teams winning at home and providing their loyal fans with something to cheer about at least half the time.
Sure, the rusted-on fans will be there rain, hail or shine. But the busy, time-poor and frugal younger family might just stay away if the kids keep leaving the stadium in tears after another loss.
Wins on the road count for exactly the same value, three points is three points in anyone’s footballing language, however sending fans away with home goals and wins can never be surpassed.
Building a fortress at home galvanises crowd figures like nothing else; no fandangled campaign or gimmick designed to lure in the curious can produce consistent attendance numbers like victories on home turf.
A-League attendance slowly trickled south from 2014 on, yet 2016-17 figures merely mirrored the 12-13 numbers. In short, attendance had gone up and come back down again; treading water if you will.
Home victories remained steady, with 48 per cent of home matches won in 15-16 and 46 per cent in 16-17.
Then, all of a sudden, we fell off the face of the Earth. Season 13 has seen a significant drop in attendance that effectively corresponds to around 1500 people per game.
If I was to tell you that the home winning percentage had dropped to 37 per cent, would you join me on this wild statistical ride?
The reality is, if Sydney FC’s numbers are excluded from the equation and – let’s face it – they have been in a different stratosphere at home for the last two seasons. The remainder of the league are winning home matches this season at the rate of one in three or 32.9 per cent.
Is that enough to sustain a home supporter base? Perhaps not. While originally a hunch and merely research designed to satisfy my curiosity, the data was stunning.
Undoubtedly there are ample matches where the points are shared, yet honourable draws don’t put bums on seats like victories do.
Prior to the weekend of matches just gone and since the inception of the Wanderers, the overall A-League winning percentage of the home team sits at 46 per cent, compared to the 37 per cent for the current season and the 32.9 per cent after barring the dominant Sky Blues.
Attendance figures for 2017-18 currently reflect a 13 per cent drop. Is it a fair hypothesis to suggest that at least a portion of that figure is created by disappointing home results? The early season numbers for the Wanderers and the Roar seem to suggest this is indeed the case.
Such a percentage drop is a concern, yet perhaps there is more to it than what meets the simplistic eye of the casual critic, who senses the demise of the A-League.
Poor returns in their own stadiums may not only have hampered some clubs’ positions on the ladder but also had a significant impact on crowd size.
Short of spot-fixing and instructing referees to favour home teams, which I am pretty sure is illegal in most sports, the solution is unclear.
Has the overzealous monitoring of supporter groups affected the influence and motivational value they have for the home side? Are our stadiums becoming so bland and sterile that fear of the hostility of the away venue ceases to exist? Are our officials so fair and balanced that hometown decisions are a thing of the past? Surely not?
Whatever the actual reasons, the general trend towards poor home results is real and keeping fans away.
Kangajets said | February 6th 2018 @ 5:31am | ! Report
Stuart
As William Shakespeare said
“. Wise men ne’er sit and wail their loss, but cheerily seek how to redress their harms.”
Less poetically…….is it as simple as saying that Brisbane Roar , Western Sydney , Melbourne Victory or Perth Glory are not having spectacular seasons and hence they crowds are smaller. I think so.
What’s important for a club is not to decline over a long period, because it’s taker much longer to win fans back….. eg Newcastle .
Watch the crowds rise in 18 months when the
Wanderers return to parramatta,
Brisbane and Victory return towards the top of the table and
Wellington get removed .
Canberra join the league and
whichever other expansion teams become involved.
Finally I’ll let William Shakespeare expand
“We know what we are, but know not what we may be.” 😁
February 6th 2018 @ 7:48am
Waz said | February 6th 2018 @ 7:48am | ! Report
That would be fine Kanga if it were indeed only a handful of clubs that were down, but it’s not – it’s 8 or 9 out of 10 clubs that are down on last year.
And this is now the fifth consecutive season that average crowds have fallen, and in that time Roar, Victory and Wanderers have had plenty of success but crowds still fell. And while wanderers were playing at parramatta, crowds still fell.
And if there’s further evidence of the folly of Stuart’s argument it’s simply this – if winning is the factor, why are SFC scraping by barely making 10k crowds for home games?
And as a counter to Stuart’s theory, if home wins are down (therefore affecting crowds) then away wins must be up – now that’s not going to affect crowds but you would think fans would be tuning in on tv to watch their side win away. But they’re not. tv viewing has collapsed to embarrassing levels.
February 6th 2018 @ 8:23am
Kangajets said | February 6th 2018 @ 8:23am | ! Report
Waz
I agree there is more then just winning to attract support
No doubt the Ffa are rotten
lack of A lleage promotion and
staleness are of 10 teams
Sydney FC dominance becomes tiresome for other supporters
Also , it’s damn expensive to take a family
I will try to put myself in the mindset of other clubs
Brisbane —- 5 years ago had Postecoglou and a star like berish and Broich . Since then Brisbane although successful have not reached the heights of that unprecedented era .
Wsw- the incredible excitement of winning a title and then an Asian championship in 3 years is hard to repeat .. they move to parramatta and Gombau needs time to bring hid players in
February 6th 2018 @ 8:34am
Kangajets said | February 6th 2018 @ 8:34am | ! Report
Sydney FC – play winning and fairly attractive football. However who attracts the biggest crowds eastern , the high profile marquee like Del pierro and Yorke and buddy Franklin at the swans . Eastern Sydney demographics might also be rapidly changing as far as I’m aware
Ccm. — there owner apparently had a chance to get lawrie mckinna and Martin Lee involved, but Newcastle did and the rest is history.
Perth Glory- west aust is hardcore afl state and Perth scorchers are major competition.
Also Perth play so many games in the heat of the day . Perth in summer, you go the beach .
Perth Glory deserves better scheduling of gsmes
Plus Kenny Lowe has never bothered to strengthen his defence and relied on Castro and keogh. Well times up for Kenny and the team needs a major rebuild .
February 6th 2018 @ 9:51am
Bilbo said | February 6th 2018 @ 9:51am | ! Report
Kj, that is how sport goes
You can’t rely on this team or that team to be successful and then things will improve
Things will improve when Brisbane and the Victory are up near the top, umm Victory is and they made the GF last year, I think they are doing ok. If certain teams improve then others drop and their attendances fall so it is really a zero sum game, like Waz mentioned it is a fall across the board
The A league is a funny competition in that very average teams can jump from 9th into a finals spot with two straight wins, don’t know of many other competitions where that happens
The staleness isn’t for me about the ten teams, it is a competition that drags on for far too long, where in most years the 5 out of the 6 finals spots are decided by Christmas. Why would Victory supporters turn up every week if they by December that their team will be in the finals?
I think what also should be mentioned is the time slots for Melbourne games where all but 1 (yes 1 game) are at 7:00 or 7:50 starts, even on Sunday nights.. good luck with those crowd numbers
February 6th 2018 @ 10:15am
chris said | February 6th 2018 @ 10:15am | ! Report
You do realise that if you want to be part of the AFC you need to play a certain amount of games?
You cant turn the A-League into a 10 game comp to satisfy the minimal attention span spectators, that are infiltrating the sporting landscape.
February 6th 2018 @ 10:46am
Bilbo said | February 6th 2018 @ 10:46am | ! Report
Hi Chris, Yes I know that
What may be required are more midweek games, which obviously won’t help crowds and I’m not sure the players fitness is up to that either
The NBL plays a 28 game season between October and the end of Feb.. yes I know that it is easier for NBL teams to play two games a week, but something needs to be done to condense the A league.
Finals are three months away and the top 5 are set, top two spots sewn up, why would fans be eager to turn up this weekend
Play some midweek games in December and January and shorten the season by 5-6 weeks and hold the finals in early April before its completely off the radar, which it is come May
February 6th 2018 @ 10:53am
Bilbo said | February 6th 2018 @ 10:53am | ! Report
I’m surprised Foxtel hasn’t had the league condensed to a Oct – Mar comp, they don’t need the A League come April when the AFL, League and Union are on
I’d also think they would like more mid week filler during December and January to plug their holes while the FTA networks are killing it with the Big Bash and Tennis
I wouldn’t be surprised if this happens sooner or later, remember who owns the league
February 6th 2018 @ 11:28am
Nemesis said | February 6th 2018 @ 11:28am | ! Report
Foxtel wants more LIVE content to fill more hours. Rather than have mind-numbing replays of Aussie Rules & NRL for 6 months of the year.
Right now 365 days of the year you can watch some Live Football on the FoxSports suite of channels (which includes beIN Sport & ESPN).
This is why FoxSports (AUS) produces & broadcasts ALeague, FFA Cup, WLeague, NYL Final, National Teams (senior, junior, men, women). It’s why they broadcast ACL for ALeague team matches.
Pretty sure FoxSports also broadcast the NPL National Championship.. have to check that.
Live sport content is the lifeblood of PayTV and only football in Australia can provide this.
February 6th 2018 @ 11:36am
Bilbo said | February 6th 2018 @ 11:36am | ! Report
Nemesis, so how does what I’ve said change anything? They would still have the same amount of content
Then to say they want more live sport and less replays doesn’t make sense when A League games would be on at the same time as AFL and NRL games, unless you are proposing some 11am games in the A League to lead into the early 1pm AFL games
And Foxtel only picked up Bein as they lost the EPL, otherwise they wouldn’t have. I’m pretty sure the ratings for Las Palmas vs Malaga weren’t through the roof.
February 6th 2018 @ 11:54am
Nemesis said | February 6th 2018 @ 11:54am | ! Report
FoxSports wants LIVE content throughout the year.
If there are 12 matches per round and each broadcast is 2 hours, FoxSports would not want all matches played during a 24 hour period on 1 day of the week.
Rather, they’d prefer to have 2 matches per day over 6 days of the week.
This is basic common sense.
February 6th 2018 @ 11:58am
Bilbo said | February 6th 2018 @ 11:58am | ! Report
So you are proposing a 24 team A League?
February 6th 2018 @ 12:39pm
Nemesis said | February 6th 2018 @ 12:39pm | ! Report
“So you are proposing a 24 team A League?”
Well, since you asked.
My vision is for a 28 team ALeague.
14 teams in ALeague Divsion 1
14 teams in ALeague Division 2
364 Home & Away matches each season (26 matches for each team)
+
Championship Play-off; or Relegation Play-off
+
FFA Cup
+
League Cup (possible format discussed here
http://www.theroar.com.au/2018/01/03/australian-football-needs-league-cup/)
Add to that WLeague, NPL & WNPL
and we’ll have football in Australia being played around 10 months a year.
Dec & Jan other sports can have a bit of clean air to showcase their carnivals during Christmas holidays.
February 6th 2018 @ 12:45pm
Bilbo said | February 6th 2018 @ 12:45pm | ! Report
I like your proposal Nemesis
The only thing missing are designated hitters..
The move to a Major League Baseball style 162 game season is the right one
February 6th 2018 @ 10:22am
Kangajets said | February 6th 2018 @ 10:22am | ! Report
S
February 6th 2018 @ 7:27am
Fadida said | February 6th 2018 @ 7:27am | ! Report
Agree totally with Stuart and Kanga. I’ve maintained all along that crowds are down this season because the best supported sides are playing horribly, and worse, horribly at home.
Roar, the poster boys of the Sky is Falling brigade, are both tedious to watch and terrible at home. 7 home defeats did I hear the commentators say?
WSW. Orphaned at Spotless. Inconsistent
Victory. Inconsistent and with the exception of George and recently, Barbarouses, dull. Very dull.
Perth. Well at least the Glory fans see plenty of goals.
The Roar and WSW crowd drops alone must just about account for the overall decrease.
Sydney are the exception. Those bizarre Sydney folk want bling. Nothing else will get them out of their gold lined cafes.
February 6th 2018 @ 7:52am
Waz said | February 6th 2018 @ 7:52am | ! Report
Sure, stick your head in the sand.
Why did crowds fall last year then?
And the year before?
And the year before that?
And the year before that?
Why have crowds fallen for FIVE consecutive seasons while WSW, Victory and Roar have enjoyed plenty of success in that time?
February 6th 2018 @ 7:55am
Grobbelaar said | February 6th 2018 @ 7:55am | ! Report
I would say that five consecutive seasons does indeed constitute a trend.
I would add that regardless of how a team is travelling in any one season, at a minimum, all clubs must at least give their members hope of a good chance of success at home, always.
February 6th 2018 @ 8:42am
Nemesis said | February 6th 2018 @ 8:42am | ! Report
“Why have crowds fallen for FIVE consecutive seasons ”
That’s a poor way to analyse market data across 10 outlets operating in different geographical locations.
The only way to analyse sales figures for 10 stores in different geographical locations is to look at each individually store’s figures separately.
When we do this we find:
MVFC: crowds increased by 16% in 2014/15. What happened in that season? MVFC won the ALeague Double
WSW crowds were up 14% in 2015/16. What happened in that season? WSW were close to the Top of the Table all season. Could have won the Premiership on the final match, if other results went their way & they made the Grand Final
Yes, crowds across the league have fallen this season.
Jets crowds are up 20%. How do you reconcile that jump in crowds in Newcastle?
February 6th 2018 @ 9:50am
Jeff dustby said | February 6th 2018 @ 9:50am | ! Report
Thank you for setting the record straight. Your excuses are more convincing than others
February 6th 2018 @ 10:26am
Bob said | February 6th 2018 @ 10:26am | ! Report
🙂
February 6th 2018 @ 10:24am
Waz said | February 6th 2018 @ 10:24am | ! Report
Nemesis,
Pretty much everything you have predicted over the years has proven, over time, to be incorrect. We did not get a $100m tv contract, we did not get a bump in ratings with a move to FTA, we did not get a big tv deal from FTA we gave it away, and we did not get a bump in attendances/viewing from anything such as cross promotion on TEN and the FFAs marquee fund.
So forgive me, but it seems you’re on these pages for the argument and not the discussion and I’m not interested in arguing with you. I’ve seen the pointless and futile discussions that follow.
February 6th 2018 @ 12:31pm
chris said | February 6th 2018 @ 12:31pm | ! Report
Waz I do know you are a football fan and I do read what you post as they are valuable insights by someone who cares about football in this country.
I just wish that you could sometimes provide some positives? When I see you have posted I know its going to be something negative and would be nice to see the reverse sometime.
February 6th 2018 @ 9:55am
Angry Kossie said | February 6th 2018 @ 9:55am | ! Report
Sydney FC need some bling to capture the public attention and increase crowd figures as the amount of leisure and/or social activities available to Sydneysiders it outstanding, particularly for those living between Cronulla and Northern Beaches. I would rather go to a Sydney beach any day then jump in the water with the great whites at Perth!
I’ve seen more Newcastle residents drinking soy lattes than in Sydney, however, the Newcastle cafes are not “gold lined”!
February 6th 2018 @ 10:27am
Kangajets said | February 6th 2018 @ 10:27am | ! Report
Bahaha
Is that u punter
February 6th 2018 @ 7:29am
George K said | February 6th 2018 @ 7:29am | ! Report
If that is the problem, how do home performances improve?
It’s not exactly an easy answer.
February 6th 2018 @ 8:46am
Waz said | February 6th 2018 @ 8:46am | ! Report
And Stuart, as a professional educator, knows that is a big flaw in his argument. His conclusion would read something like “to increase average attendance wait until teams start winning at home, and not just any team but the right teams start winning at home”.
If it was being peer reviewed I would expect, written in red pen, in capital letters right across such a conclusion, “What about Sydney FC then?”
February 6th 2018 @ 9:16am
Kangajets said | February 6th 2018 @ 9:16am | ! Report
Sydney FC
I don’t know the demographics of eastern Sydney as well as others , do the people from across the bridge in manly and the north beaches support Sydney FC
Is it too hard to get to Moore park , expensive to park your car there
They have fantastic marquee players in bobo and Ardrisn and Ninkovic
The buddy franklin experiment with the swans makes me think that the bling factor works in east Sydney.
February 6th 2018 @ 9:53am
Stuart Thomas said | February 6th 2018 @ 9:53am | ! Report
Kanga,
There would be at least 20,000 Sydney FC fans at every game is there was great public transport and infrastructure. There are FC shirts all over the place in the North West where I live, my kids and I start signing when we see one and the wearer smiles and we all have a laugh. When you start chatting to the mum or dad with the kids, they invariably say they don’t go to the games because it is all too hard. Some might think it sounds like a bit of a cop out, but I can assure you my 14km trip to work, against the traffic mind you, takes me 45 minutes. It is a silly city. I’m moving by the way.
How ’bout those Jets hey? cost me a perfect round.
February 6th 2018 @ 10:06am
valhalla said | February 6th 2018 @ 10:06am | ! Report
i wonder what swans crowds would be like if sydney had ‘great public transport and infrastructure’
February 6th 2018 @ 10:26am
Stuart Thomas said | February 6th 2018 @ 10:26am | ! Report
Last eight years, finals each time, just a tick over thirty thousand. There would be more if transport was better, no doubt.
February 6th 2018 @ 10:28am
Kangajets said | February 6th 2018 @ 10:28am | ! Report
Valhalla
Swans fans travel in their private limousines
February 6th 2018 @ 10:16am
Kangajets said | February 6th 2018 @ 10:16am | ! Report
Yes Stuart
It’s almost easier to come from Newcastle down the m1 and then the new motorways to get to Moore park and Randwick .
February 6th 2018 @ 10:20am
chris said | February 6th 2018 @ 10:20am | ! Report
KJ I know in the northern beaches its all Sydney FC. People from there just hate crossing the bridge lol
February 6th 2018 @ 10:20am
chris said | February 6th 2018 @ 10:20am | ! Report
oh and its not just a football thing. Manly in the NRL travel very poorly but their Brookvale crowds are healthy at around 12-13k.
February 6th 2018 @ 10:27am
Stuart Thomas said | February 6th 2018 @ 10:27am | ! Report
The insular peninsula. No one gets in and no one gets out!
February 6th 2018 @ 9:47am
Stuart Thomas said | February 6th 2018 @ 9:47am | ! Report
I see where you are coming from Waz, but I truly just had a gut feeling that there seemed to be a lot of teams losing often at home. It is just a little more valuable to win at home. Enjoying a nice afternoon in the sun and going home with three points a few times in a row somewhat buffers a loss on the road.
It alludes to the whole ‘match day experience’ that the powers at be always mention.
As for Sydney, it’s complexity and stupidity makes attendance at home matches nigh impossible for so many fans. We have a little community in my area with a huge number of Sydney fans who can’t do the 90 minute hike to games with kids, only to return at 11.00pm at night, through quite a dangerous part of the city mind you.
In Adelaide recently, I walked from city centre to Coopers and back in no time at all. A lot of people need to experience the chaos on a Friday afternoon to truly understand how crazy this place is with all the development going on.
A Facebook friend of mine just left a note saying he just did a five kilometre trip to the M2 motorway this morning in forty-five minutes.
Attendance is so unappealing for so many and Foxtel a much better option, sadly.
February 6th 2018 @ 9:59am
spruce moose said | February 6th 2018 @ 9:59am | ! Report
Surry Hills is hardly dangerous Stuart. Especially if you walking along Fitzroy and Foveaux St with the 100’s of others walking back to the trains…unless I’m confused and you are talking about another area?
The logistics of getting to Moore Park are indeed difficult unless you live within walking distance from the stadium. And despite what people think, the trams are not going to improve it either.
However the strength of the excuse is undermined when you consider the Swans face the exact same difficulties but yet can pull 30-32k per game?
February 6th 2018 @ 10:20am
Kangajets said | February 6th 2018 @ 10:20am | ! Report
Spruce
I guessing a fair chunk of Sydney swans fans are their because it’s the cool thing to do right now .
And quite possibly the wealth of that chunk of people allow them to live closer to the s c g
Remember it’s taken the swans 35 years to become trendy .
February 6th 2018 @ 12:10pm
spruce moose said | February 6th 2018 @ 12:10pm | ! Report
@ Kangajets
The demographic of the sydney swans are somewhat mythical.
While certainly a good chunk live in the east, a lot also live in the north shore, northern beaches and southern beaches.
Essentially, if you don’t live in the east or the CBD, the SCG/SFS is a complete nightmare to get to, but yet they are pulling 30-35k.
Trendiness only goes so far…
February 6th 2018 @ 10:33am
Stuart Thomas said | February 6th 2018 @ 10:33am | ! Report
Feels pretty safe on that walk Spruce yet when people start to scatter to different bus stops, taxi ranks or platforms you can get a little isolated. My girls have been a little scared at times, approached for cigarettes, money. All pretty harmless really for me but I would feel much safer with them in the car, however, that becomes a nightmare trip for us.
One night there was an accident on the M2 and with only two lanes at the time nobody could move, literally. We left the car and walked a km to get of the road and caught a cab home. Kitted out in Sydney FC gear and all.
Doesn’t fill people with confidence for next time.
February 6th 2018 @ 12:15pm
spruce moose said | February 6th 2018 @ 12:15pm | ! Report
Then you’ll need to take your little girls to Messina for some quality gelato distraction!
But yes, I appreciate that it is a more challenging walk with children.
February 6th 2018 @ 9:59am
AdelaideDocker said | February 6th 2018 @ 9:59am | ! Report
You walked from the city to Coopers? Impressive! But it really isn’t that far, hey? The city centre is chaos at the moment due to road works, building works and pretty much every other type of work going on. But you’re right: I can leave my house at 6:50 on a Friday night and know i’ll be at Coopers by 7:05. Or 7:00, if I’m lucky.
Of course, that’s just me living close. But most people (barring those far North or South, or in the Hills) can get to Coopers with relative ease. Sure, you’ll hit rush hour traffic, but it’s a hell of a lot easier than Sydney’s convoluted transport system.
Sorry, I know that’s not entirely what the article is about, but I thought I’d throw in my two cents.
February 6th 2018 @ 10:18am
Waz said | February 6th 2018 @ 10:18am | ! Report
Stuart,
If you look at the round by round data it shows a fall off from R1. The fall off did not start when the form of certain sides developed or after the away sides started winning. The fall off started in R1 and has continued. That debunks your theory I’m afraid.
Therefore what you describe might be a contributing factor but it is not the cause. As I highlighted elsewhere virtually every code has seen a significant fall in attendances, that can not be the fault of A league sides not winning at home much.
The first step in dealing with any problem is acknowledgment – do we have a crowd problem or not? Some on these pages will tell you we don’t and that five years of falling attendances is “normal”. Anyone that’s been in business can tell you such a sustained decline should set alarm bells ringing.
I think we have a problem.
You might want to analyse what the NRL have just done; faced with some familiar challenges see what action they took.
February 6th 2018 @ 10:43am
Stuart Thomas said | February 6th 2018 @ 10:43am | ! Report
Waz, as a member of ANZ I am well versed in what the NRL have just announced. An admission of guilt in my opinion. Won’t effect me as I will be hobnobbing in the members with my sushi and sauvignon blanc yet League crowds have been appaling over the last eight years, down 12%. Kind of the point of the piece. Rugby needs no explanation, we all know what happening there, Big Bash down 12% on last year.
Hence the intro I wrote. Many sports suffering for a variety of reasons and one component for the A-League has been some poor home records that doesn’t galvanise the local support. Of course there is more to it, yet at the moment the Jets fans are loving the sun and the feeling of either one or three points at home and it brings them back. Even with a few away losses, the locals will keep coming if they are doing well at home.
February 6th 2018 @ 11:23am
Waz said | February 6th 2018 @ 11:23am | ! Report
As I said, if your answer to increasing crowds is to wait until Victory, Roar and Wanderers et al start winning then it’s a flawed question you were answering.
February 6th 2018 @ 11:52am
Kangajets said | February 6th 2018 @ 11:52am | ! Report
Waz
What will increase crowd sizes then ?
Expansion?
February 6th 2018 @ 12:22pm
Bilbo said | February 6th 2018 @ 12:22pm | ! Report
True, but trying to pinpoint the reason for a decline in crowds isn’t that easy. It could be due to a number of factors.
1. The increase in popularity of other competitions, people have the same bucket of funds to draw upon, if attendances at the tennis (Melbourne only), NBL (nationally) and BBL (nationally) increase then that might have an impact
2. The length of the season and competing with other codes come late Feb and early March
3. Start times dictated by Foxtel
4. General quality of play
5. Lack of any widely recognisable stars in the A League
6. The perception that finals spots are sewn up by Christmas wouldn’t make the average person keen on heading down to a game until the finals start
February 6th 2018 @ 7:44am
Buddy said | February 6th 2018 @ 7:44am | ! Report
At WSW the scene is slightly different at present. The results are not there is obvious to one and all and the change in managers, playing style and player turnover remains high and a major source of frustration for some fans.
The part that isn’t known and not reported is how many fans that have season tickets are staying away? It has been well documented as to just how much fans hate the whole Homebush experience with neither venue able to satisfy the wants and needs of the fans and so they turn up, grudgingly and talk of the days when they will no longer have to walk the length of platform 0 at Lidcombe, orbe squashed into one direct service after the game as trains for fans after games do not have comfort in mind as the timetable is produced.
Anecdotally, I’d estimate the number of stay away fans that do have passes to be several thousand plus. I base that on looking at the various bays in the vicinity and knowing quite a few season ticket holders myself that just don’t attend as they cannot abide the Olympic Park experience.
Winning isn’t everything and whilst a successful team is more likely to attract more fans through the gate (SFC appearing to be the exception) the quality and style of play can be just as influential. I would also throw in the “same old same old” as being a factor this season. Numbers are down in the Sydney derby. The first at Allianz early in the season only drew in 36000 which might suggest that the novelty has worn off now?
The irony of watching on television for me is that I hate watching games in sparsley populated stadiums and with little in the way of atmosphere and so my viewing has decreased quite dramatically this season.
Roll on October and a new season and a new hope is something I’ve heard being uttered quite regularly.
February 6th 2018 @ 8:35am
Kangajets said | February 6th 2018 @ 8:35am | ! Report
Homebush is just terrible.
February 6th 2018 @ 8:52am
Waz said | February 6th 2018 @ 8:52am | ! Report
Everyone outside of the WSW bubble knew a truth about WSWs attendances, even at Para. When you take out the derby matches their average attendance was no better than Brisbane’s. Attendance wise they were never a “big club” like Victory, they were just average. But the big-wigs at WSW started to believe their own press and stopped thinking about how to grow non-Derby day attendance.
It’s the same flawed thinking at the FFA. Their rationale for expansion is “more derbies” which is just flawed. The question should be, outside of a derby – what support is there for a second team? We do not need more sides struggling and averaging 6k but looks like 9.5k with derby matches.
February 6th 2018 @ 9:27am
Buddy said | February 6th 2018 @ 9:27am | ! Report
No argument from these quarters. I argued the case that the existing Parramatta ground was actually large enough for the most part and could have easily been upgraded one stand at a time…see what Liverpool did between end of one season and beginning of next!
There is potential for a larger audience but that might be down the track. Based on the SFC and WSW experience I have never understood where the argument comes for a third Sydney team. I just don’t believe in the numbers. Wollongong perhaps as there would be a separation and new fans to engage, otherwise I have always held the belief that a new team will just dilute the current supporter base.
Even when WSW were formed there must have been a few thousand that jumped on board? I went to SFC with friendsin season 1 of the A League but couldn’t engage and hated the journey……quicker to get to Brisbane or Melbourne!
February 6th 2018 @ 10:28am
chris said | February 6th 2018 @ 10:28am | ! Report
Im pretty sure they were averaging around 15k before the move out of Parra. Not bad for a club barely 5 years old dont you think?
February 6th 2018 @ 11:35am
Waz said | February 6th 2018 @ 11:35am | ! Report
12/13 12,466
13/14 14,860
14/15 12,520
15/16 14,297
16/17 17,746
17/18 14,683
They’re the six year averages. And they’re pretty good.
Even this year which is only down on last year when they had 61k for one of two home derbies and is better than all but two of their previous seasons.
The issue is when you take the derby crowds out the remaining fixtures are not drawing as many as they should and are average in nature.
Only Victory draw regular good crowds
February 6th 2018 @ 12:44pm
chris said | February 6th 2018 @ 12:44pm | ! Report
Waz – both Sydney FC and Wanderers yearly memberships have been increasing year on year. Surely if that is the case then its the match day experience that is impacting crowds? Ie traffic, public transport logistics, lack of proper home ground etc.
February 6th 2018 @ 7:52am
AR said | February 6th 2018 @ 7:52am | ! Report
Cheers Stuart.
It’s possible, but there’s a few holes in this theory.
First, SFC, the best team ever, record smashing, reigning Champions, even at home…yet crowds are falling. This is even more bizarre given Sydney fans are allergic to losing. And more pronounced when the Sydney Derby drew just 55k viewers nationally.
Second, the thing that makes soccer stand out is the atmosphere – we sing if we’re winning or losing etc. Your theory says that’s not actually true. The ALeague often touts its season-ticket culture, but after just half a season it all falls away? More to it I think.
And third, this theory doesn’t sit with the reality of the broader malaise affecting the competiton – from the staleness of the same ten teams, to the ongoing FFA clown car parade. Changes needed and soon.
February 6th 2018 @ 7:52am
Grobbelaar said | February 6th 2018 @ 7:52am | ! Report
In the early years of the A-League, home performances were a real problem.
At that time, it was simply a case of away teams adopting run-of-the-mill counter-attacking tactics, waiting for the home team to over-commit, and slipping in for one or two goals. I can still remember the Knights, late in season two, already consigned to death, managing a 1-0 win against SFC in Sydney.
Ange was probably the first coach to absolutley smash through such agricultural practices (one only needs to compare the Roar’s home record during his reign with their first five or so seasons).
February 6th 2018 @ 12:01pm
Kangajets said | February 6th 2018 @ 12:01pm | ! Report
Newcastle made the finals in the first 3 seasons winnng more games away then at home ,
with players like Nick Carle and Joel Griffiths they were hardly playing for sneaky 1-0 away wind
February 6th 2018 @ 12:33pm
Grobbelaar said | February 6th 2018 @ 12:33pm | ! Report
ON the contrary, the Jets epitomised the counter-attacking strategies of the day (and no surprise that they defeated the Mariners 1-nil in the grand final that season).
February 6th 2018 @ 1:04pm
Kangajets said | February 6th 2018 @ 1:04pm | ! Report
Very contrary mr grobelaar
How surprised am I abt that . Sigh 😔