NRL’s three new coaches under the microscope

The 2018 season will see three new head coaches in the NRL – Anthony Seibold at Souths, Dean Pay at Canterbury and Garth Brennan at the Titans. How they’ll go is anyone’s guess, but they’ve all had good apprenticeships.
Before landing the Rabbitohs head coaching job, Seibold had stints as an assistant with Melbourne, Manly, Souths and the Queensland State of Origin team.
Prior to his appointment, Pay had assistant coaching roles at both Melbourne and Canberra, as well as a successful stint in charge of the New South Wales Under-20s.
He also has the instant credibility of having reached the heights of the game himself. Pay won a premiership with the Bulldogs in 1994 and played for both NSW and Australia while he was at the club.
But men like Trent Robinson prove that being a successful player isn’t a prerequisite for being a good coach – and there have certainly been some great players who weren’t able to translate that success to the coach’s box.
Brennan has coached both Penrith’s Under-20s and their New South Wales Cup team to premierships in recent years, as well as having had a season as an assistant to Anthony Griffin in the NRL.
League Videos See more »
Legendary supercoach Jack Gibson once said that the best coach is usually the bloke with the best players.
On that front, Seibold arguably has the best cattle of the three rookies. Souths haven’t lost any big names for 2018, they have Greg Inglis returning from his knee injury, and have Queensland State of Origin star Dane Gagai joining them from the Knights.
But it’s in defence that Souths must improve. They conceded an average of 23 points a game last year, which was one of the reasons they finished 12th.
Pay will be rebuilding without long-serving leaders James Graham and Josh Reynolds, and has to sort out the club’s attack. Scoring an average of just 15 points a game last season to finish 11th. New signing Kieran Foran will be expected to make them more of a threat with the ball.
Brennan was no doubt influential in getting Bryce Cartwright to sign with the Titans, and the club has also picked up some handy 2018 signings like Mitch Rein, Michael Gordon, Jai Arrow and Brenko Lee. But they’ve also lost the likes of Chris McQueen, Tyrone Roberts and Jarrod Hayne.
Gold Coast finished second last in 2017, so there’s plenty of room to improve, especially their defence, having conceded a league-worst average of 26 points a game last season.
Whose shoes would you rather be in out of the three new head coaches?
February 6th 2018 @ 5:01am
PanthertillIdie said | February 6th 2018 @ 5:01am | ! Report
Definitely Brennan’s!! Absolute no contest.
All he’s got to do is avoid the spoon and he’s as good as last season.
He’s brought some useful additions in and without the poison of Hayne they’ve got a relatively pressure free opportunity to make progress on last seasons dismal showing.
The pressure on the other two coaches is huge. Two clubs that expect instant dramatic improvement. They have got to hit the ground running.
Brennan won’t be the first coach sacked in 2018.
February 6th 2018 @ 9:43am
BA Sports said | February 6th 2018 @ 9:43am | ! Report
I couldn’t agree more with this.
Everybody will be writing off the Titans so there is minimal expectations. Forward depth is going to be a question mark but a decent mid-table showing would probably be acceptable.
Seibold – well nobody knows what he will be like when the pressure is on. Souths seem to have a lot of question marks about them and a lot of people are looking at their aging “stars” and expecting them to play to the level they did at their peaks. There is also the need to plug up the leaking defence. If they do struggle the small bunch of loud fans they have will be hounding talk back radio with all their pearls of wisdom calling for the CEO to be sacked and some dinosaur to come back from the dead and lead them..
Pay has some earned stripes with the Bulldogs faithful and while he hasn’t coached at the Top level for any extended period either he seems more of a known quantity. There are also reduced expectations with the loss of Reynolds and Graham at the Dogs and it will be very easy to improve on 15 points per game from last year. But Graham may not be a huge loss and maybe a new coach and new direction will give Lichaa more freedom and confidence to be the player many think he can be.
Seibold is the man I wouldn’t want to swap shoes with.
February 6th 2018 @ 12:14pm
Albo said | February 6th 2018 @ 12:14pm | ! Report
100% BA ! Seibold looks to have a real task ahead of him for mine. He will be hoping that GI can make a full return to his greatness ( I have my doubts) and that Adam Reynolds can stay on the park ( already injured in pre season) and that big Sam can churn out another year from his battered body ( not so sure ? ) and hope that Angus Crichton does not think too much about 2019 at the Chooks, and that Dane Gagai can bring his SOO form not his Knights form to Redfern, and that he doesn’t have to play John Sutton at 6 too often, and that Cameron Murray doesn’t get injured or worn out mid season. Lots of queries over the bunnies for mine.
Whereas Brennan has nothing to lose. Nothing is expected of the Titans but to show some improvement from last year. The addition of Gordon, Brenko Lee & now Cartwright gives them a chance of scoring some more tries that aren’t solely off Taylor’s boot, and this may give them a chance of avoiding the spoon. Pay as an old Doggie hero, will be given a couple of years honeymoon period, and maybe enough time to eventually find an effective spine to finally bring back that winning consistency to Belmore.
But possibly under even more pressure than these three, might be Anthony Griffin at the Panthers as he struggles to stop the growing exodus of players from that club and tries to bring Gus Gould’s 5 year rebuild plan ( now in year 7 ! ) to some sort of positive fruition. He could soon become Gus’s next scapegoat , unless Maloney can actually walk on water this year ?
February 6th 2018 @ 12:25pm
BA Sports said | February 6th 2018 @ 12:25pm | ! Report
Oh my… It just occurred to me that Brenko Lee could be defending outside Bryce Cartwright… anyone see a problem here?!
But you are right – Soo many questions with the bunnies and people just see names on paper and think of them in their prime, not in the now and the players you mentioned (GI, Reynolds, Burgess, Sutton) have lots of miles in their (oft injured) bodies and are already regressing. It is unrealistic to think any of them (let alone all four – which is what they need) to be near their career bests anymore.
February 6th 2018 @ 7:45am
Adam Bagnall said | February 6th 2018 @ 7:45am | ! Report
Bulldogs won in 95.
February 6th 2018 @ 7:48am
John Coomer said | February 6th 2018 @ 7:48am | ! Report
You’re right, sorry about that typo.
February 6th 2018 @ 7:52am
jeff dustby said | February 6th 2018 @ 7:52am | ! Report
Dean Pay played at the DOgs 20 years ago before moving to Parra. He therefore understands the mysterious Family Culture that doesnt exist anywhere else and is a shoe in for the top 4
February 6th 2018 @ 8:20am
The Barry said | February 6th 2018 @ 8:20am | ! Report
Organisational culture is a thing.
Companies – not just footy clubs – invest millions of dollars to get their culture right. If anything footy clubs are behind because they rely on it happening organically.
Just because you don’t know anything about it doesn’t stop it being real to the rest of the world.
February 6th 2018 @ 8:45am
Gray-Hand said | February 6th 2018 @ 8:45am | ! Report
Yeah, but it’s mysterious because nobody can actually describe what particular qualities make it different from any other organisation such as – the Broncos, Rabbitohs, Storm, Waratahs, Commonwealth Bank, CFMEU,USMC or the Medellin Cartel.
They just say it’s unique and then cite it as the reason that particular people should be hired or sacked.
February 6th 2018 @ 9:35am
The Barry said | February 6th 2018 @ 9:35am | ! Report
But every organisation says their culture is unique.
Of course they do. Why would they say “our culture is just like everyone else”
But by definition they are unique.
None of the organisations you’ve cited would have the same culture from design, implementation, consultation, performance management, ownership, accountability, etc
February 6th 2018 @ 9:43am
The Barry said | February 6th 2018 @ 9:43am | ! Report
And the “family club” side of the culture isn’t mysterious or hard to work out.
Through the late 70s and 80s they had two sets of three brothers in their first grade side.
Two of Peter Moore’s daughters married Steve Folkes and Chris Anderson – long serving players and premiership winning coaches.
Moore himself was seen as s father figure by a lot of the players and looked after them off the field as well as on.
In the 90s and 00s there was another set of three brothers playing for the club.
When the Dogs signed young players from the country they were billeted with families linked to the club.
So they cultivated and promoted that family image to get people to buy into what the club was trying to achieve and create passion, commitment, loyalty, common purpose.
It’s not a mystery at all.
February 6th 2018 @ 9:56am
Jeff dustby said | February 6th 2018 @ 9:56am | ! Report
It’s not a mystery because it’s false and something Dogs fans tell themselves to feel good. Thinking Pay will restore the club spirit is grasping at straws.
February 6th 2018 @ 10:31am
The Barry said | February 6th 2018 @ 10:31am | ! Report
It always amazes me when people comment with so much conviction on subjects they know nothing about.
February 6th 2018 @ 10:03am
Nat said | February 6th 2018 @ 10:03am | ! Report
Culture isn’t just one thing. You can put ‘the arts’ under one umbrella but it’s contents have theatre, sculpture, painting design and creation. Organisational/team culture is dependent on what you are trying to achieve. All bosses want a happy and hardworking team. A group that comes together for a greater goal than personal accolades. A salesman that appreciates that their work is only rewarded if admin produces the orders, stores pick and deliver the products, accounts sends invoices and collects payment, therefore, commissions get paid.
A winger doesn’t score if the forwards don’t get bashed repeatedly, the halves identify opportunity and the centre creates space yet the wingers are the ones showboating to the camera. The Dogs have the Family culture. Put simply, you’d do anything for family and their success comes from that. The Roosters have a winning culture: very good players playing their very best. Melbourne are the accountants, statistical and analytical. Do the numbers and get the results. My point, you cannot copy culture you have to create one depending on what you are trying to achieve.
February 6th 2018 @ 12:32pm
The Barry said | February 6th 2018 @ 12:32pm | ! Report
I reckon it’s even more straight forward than that…
Organisational culture is really just getting a group of people making decisions and exhibiting behaviours that align with the organisations values and purpose. But also importantly the meaning that people attach to those actions and behavior.
To give a simple example:
Joe Blow who plays for the Random Rams helps a team mate out because he believes its the right thing to do. That’s great – it reflects really good personal values but doesn’t necessarily reflect club culture.
But if he does the exact same thing because he’s a Ram and that’s what Rams do, then its evidence of the club having a good culture.
It’s completely irrelevant if it all seems like smoke and mirrors or brainwashing or just plain old BS to anyone outside the organisation.
It’s really that simple and anyone who says it’s make believe doesn’t know what they’re talking about.
February 6th 2018 @ 8:05am
jimmmy said | February 6th 2018 @ 8:05am | ! Report
I think Seibold is making the right noises at the Rabbitohs. I like his emphasis on training skills under extreme fatigue. Poor ball control has been a killer for them in the past so it will be interesting to see if that improves.
. Whether he has the tactical nous or not I don’t know but Souths have the cattle to improve and he might just get the best out of them.
February 6th 2018 @ 8:16am
The Barry said | February 6th 2018 @ 8:16am | ! Report
The Bulldogs have a ferociously tough draw in the first 9-10 weeks so it could be a baptism of fire for Pay.
The other guys get a slightly ‘easier’ start.
For me, Pay’s measure of success isn’t really about ladder position but about the type of football the Dogs are playing and ensuring they’re turning up every week.
Not only did they play a horrible brand of footy last year but there were weeks when they showed up with minimal effort and got pounded. Manly, Panthers and Broncos spring to mind.
It’s quite conceivable that the Dogs are playing good footy but end up 3-8 after 11 rounds.
February 6th 2018 @ 9:17am
Scott Pryde said | February 6th 2018 @ 9:17am | ! Report
Agree TB – Dogs draw is pretty tough to start the season, but for mine, it’s going to take one round to work out the style you guys try to play. That game against the Storm first up is huge – not expecting a win, but an effort and a good one at that. Throw the footy around, look to score points. Basically, everything different from what we saw for the first 20 rounds of 2017.
3-8 will be fine if the style is okay and it looks like you guys are being competitive every week. 3-8 won’t be fine if you’re getting blown off the park and not looking to score points and play aggressive footy.
It’s kind of similar to the Dragons in some ways. We have Brisbane and Cronulla to start the season… If we can’t compete there, then three wins over the Titans, Knights and Bunnies in the next three weeks won’t mean a great deal for mine.
February 6th 2018 @ 9:37am
Nat said | February 6th 2018 @ 9:37am | ! Report
You’re right TB. Coaches are accountable for the style of play but the players have to be held to account for the basics. Des seemed to remove all style (for want of a better word) from the Dogs in place of high %, error free play. Defence was OK but struggled to score, until the pressure of finls footy was taken away. Compare that to Souths, as the author points out, lazy defence and dropped balls was their undoing. NRL players are far too good for these basic errors. Whatever the contract value, the coach must have the courage to drop a player to NSW/Qld Cup until they find their form again.
February 6th 2018 @ 10:46am
Rellum said | February 6th 2018 @ 10:46am | ! Report
It’s quite conceivable that the Dogs are playing good footy but end up 3-8 after 11 rounds.
🙂 Just remind yourself of that after round 11 Barry. Don’t let the passion of the moment get to you.
February 6th 2018 @ 12:16pm
The Barry said | February 6th 2018 @ 12:16pm | ! Report
Hahaha…I’ll try. Maybe I need to print this post out and keep it in my wallet as a reminder in the dark times when I’m blaming refs and kicking the dog…
TBH I’m pretty mellow heading into this season. I’m expecting it to be a rebuilding sort of season and things like effort and style will mean more than results.
There are too many unknowns about the Dogs for me to have too much confidence…how will Mbye go at fullback, Foran in the halves, who will be his halves partner, how will they play, can Pay coach, will Lichaa play like his last three games or his last three years…?
If all of these unknowns click, then I actually think the Dogs could have a very good season. Their pack will match pretty much anyone. But that’s a lot of unknowns that need to come together – particularly around the spine.
And they have a horror opening 11 rounds to the season.
So I’m hoping the Dogs under promise and over deliver…
February 6th 2018 @ 9:13am
Scott Pryde said | February 6th 2018 @ 9:13am | ! Report
I think the Titans were building really nicely before Hayne arrived, and to know that, you only have to look at the way they played when the Plane was injured. Whether Brennan can continue on the culture Neil Henry had built is anyone’s guess, but I really rate him as a coach, and obviously, so do a lot of the Panthers players who have played under him and then followed him up to the Coast. If he can get the best out of Taylor and the pack, they could go really well. Based on where the Titans ended up last year though, they won’t be under a great deal of pressure.
Dean Pay is probably at the other end of the spectrum. The Dogs need results – they have the talent to get them as well so pressure on him for mine.
Anthony Seibold is somewhere in the matter. Not quite sure what to expect from South Sydney this year. They get Greg Inglis back, but I reckon he is probably going to be well past his best. If they decide to play him at fullback, I reckon that’s also the wrong way. Fans will turn on Seibold quickly if he doesn’t get the results, but at the same time, I’m not sure expectations can be too high.