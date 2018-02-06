Tom Brady spits the dummy after Super Bowl LII

Iconic quarterback Tom Brady didn’t shake his opposite number Nick Foles’ hand after losing yesterday’s Super Bowl at Minneapolis.
The Philadelphia Eagles soared over the white-hot favourite New England Patriots 41-33 in a thriller to win their first Super Bowl.
The catalyst was the 29-year-old Foles, who became the first player in 52 years of Super Bowl history to throw for and catch a touchdown.
In the process, debutant Foles totally outplayed the 40-year-old Brady, who was playing his eighth Super Bowl, five of which have netted him a ring.
Revered by a sporting nation, Brady did himself irreparable damage by not seeking out Foles for a handshake at game’s end.
A vastly different story for Foles.
Two years ago, he contemplated retirement after being dumped by the St Louis Rams. But head coach Doug Pederson saw there were hidden talents that could benefit the Eagles.
Yesterday was surface day with Foles romping away with the coveted Most Valuable Player Award.
How he found a narrow channel with his pinpoint throws for two of the Eagles’ touchdowns will be talked about for years.
And so will the Brady snub, unbecoming a household name as the only player to win five Super Bowls with the same franchise in the biggest annual one-day sporting event in the USA.
Bad call.
And so is the tradition of dumping a barrel of cold soft drink on the winning coach when he’s not looking.
So Pederson spent one of the biggest moments of his life drenched from head to toe at the presentation as one of only four to win Super Bowls as player and coach after Mike Ditka, Tom Flores, and Tony Dungy.
The irony of Pederson’s Super Bowl double was his win as a player came with the New England Patriots 30 years ago as back-up quarterback.
Just as well the state-of-the-art US Bank Stadium is equipped with a roof, with the temperature outside a teeth-chattering minus-17 degrees.
And how did the Philadelphians celebrate their historic victory?
By overturning cars and starting fires in the city, amid other general mayhem.
That’s when the inmates have taken over the asylum.
The Super Bowl deserves better than that.
February 6th 2018 @ 9:31am
Christo the Daddyo said | February 6th 2018 @ 9:31am | ! Report
Of course, it always helps to get the full story before you make wild accusations of dummy spitting…
https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/did-tom-brady-snub-nick-foles-on-super-bowl-handshake-lets-look-at-the-evidence/
February 6th 2018 @ 11:31am
Karlo Tychsen said | February 6th 2018 @ 11:31am | ! Report
That’s not the full story, it’s a different opinion.
Had the QB been any other QB not shaking hands, it’s highly doubtful that any media organisation would be justifying the oversight on Brady’s part.
February 6th 2018 @ 12:58pm
Christo the Daddyo said | February 6th 2018 @ 12:58pm | ! Report
That’s the point of the CBS article – we don’t know the full story. David on the other hand, has rushed to a conclusion based on nothing more than hearsay.
Terrible journalism…
February 6th 2018 @ 9:31am
Marshall said | February 6th 2018 @ 9:31am | ! Report
This article is the personification of ‘old man yells at cloud’
February 6th 2018 @ 9:48am
KingCowboy said | February 6th 2018 @ 9:48am | ! Report
“In the process, debutant Foles totally outplayed the 40-year-old Brady” Oh my David, did you even watch the game yesterday? Foles was great, no doubt about that but to say he totally outplayed Brady is just wrong.
Who at the Roar is ticking off on these articles, this is not good. Wake up!!!!
February 6th 2018 @ 9:53am
Jeff dustby said | February 6th 2018 @ 9:53am | ! Report
Agree
February 6th 2018 @ 12:24pm
Don said | February 6th 2018 @ 12:24pm | ! Report
This article should be taken down for all the inaccuracies contained within it.
It’s one thing to express an opinion but this is simply too far from reality.
If some of David’s opinions today were expressed in the post game article comments yesterday he would likely have been considered as tr011ing…
February 6th 2018 @ 10:18am
Marcus said | February 6th 2018 @ 10:18am | ! Report
I hope you didn’t watch the game because that might be an (albeit poor) excuse for this article, esp saying Foles outplayed Brady. Brady did well and would likely have won the MVP if the Birds didn’t come through in the end (big if, but that is just to show Brady played well).
He threw for 505 yards compared to Foles 373 (10.5 yards per attempt, Foles 8.7).
To say not shaking hands is a “snub” is a joke. It is mayhem on the ground at the end of a Super Bowl. Brady shook other Eagles’ hands. He most likely didn’t get the chance to get to Foles.
I do enjoy your articles just for their consistent inaccuracies.
February 6th 2018 @ 10:22am
BA Sports said | February 6th 2018 @ 10:22am | ! Report
I usually try to avoid being click bait – but the title and D.Lord writing about something and someone he hasn’t ever done (to my knowledge), I couldn’t help myself.
This reaks of being ill informed about anything and everything to do with American football and the Superbowl.
And “totally outplayed” – good grief.
Instead off going for the angle of Folds “totally” outplaying Brady you had focused on Pederson out coaching the master in Belichick; you would have at least been writing about something worth reading and discussing.
February 6th 2018 @ 1:06pm
KingCowboy said | February 6th 2018 @ 1:06pm | ! Report
BA Sports I am the biggest BB fan in the world, my fav coach in any sport of all time. In saying that, I 100% agree with what you say about Pederson out coaching him yesterday. I might disagree but I can respect that argument. This article is so incorrect it is funny.
If i was an editor of the Roar, I would be embarrassed that this was published. Readers deserve better!!!
February 6th 2018 @ 10:40am
Tom M said | February 6th 2018 @ 10:40am | ! Report
I doubt David even watched the game based off this article. Brady played great and was let down by his defence, and if you had any idea about the NFL or did even the smallest amount of research you would’ve known that Brady didn’t snub Foles.
February 6th 2018 @ 11:51am
Al said | February 6th 2018 @ 11:51am | ! Report
This turgid rubbish is over, you can stop pretending to know what you’re taking about.