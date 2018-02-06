Two northern hemisphere teams will contest the 2019 World Cup semi-finals

One of the most annoying and inaccurate notions about success at Rugby World Cup is the notion of teams ‘peaking too soon’, thereby destroying their hopes of winning the tournament.
It used to be a running joke in the commentary of Peter FitzSimons, designed to somehow point the bone at the All Blacks.
The truth of the matter is that New Zealand, who can invariably be accused of peaking too soon (except for their dismal year of 2009), have won three World Cup titles, two back-to-back in 2011 and 2015, and were defeated finalists in 1995.
The All Blacks in 1987 and the Springboks in 1995 are the two teams that came from the back of the field to win.
In six Rugby World Cup tournaments, the winner had strong form going into the competition. The Wallabies, coached by Bob Dwyer and Rod Macqueen, were among the favourites to win in 1991 and 1999.
Sir Clive Woodward’s England side, winners in 2003, were favourites after defeating all the top-tier teams leading up to the tournament.
The Springboks won in 2007 under Jake White having established a formidable record of wins at home. They covered up their poor away form by treating the tournament in France as if it were being played in South Africa. They went into a virtual laager during the tournament, before defeating an England team in the final that they had already crushed in the pool rounds.
History suggests, therefore, that teams that do not peak in their performances in the two years before the tournament have little chance of winning the Webb Ellis trophy.
With this in mind, we come to an initial analysis of the first round of the 2018 Six Nations.
And this brings us to the enigma that is Wales.
In the 1970s, Wales produced the sort of brilliant players and play that we now expect from the All Blacks. Those of us who know our rugby history and have been in the crowd for a Test at Cardiff will always love Welsh rugby. The passion and the hwyl (the singing of the crowd) provide the unforgettable impression that you are in Rugby Country when you watch Wales play at the Millennium Stadium.
What Mecca is to the followers of Islam, what Rome is to Catholics, the Millennium Stadium with Wales playing your team is to ardent followers of the rugby game. It is an occasion every fan should experience.
In the opening match of the 2018 Six Nations, Wales played with the craft, skill, toughness and passion of those great teams of the ’70s. The 34-7 bonus-point demolition of Scotland, four tries to one, was as devastating as it was unexpected.
Last year, the Scots almost beat the All Blacks, leading rugby prophets to predict a Scottish revival into the first tier. Instead, the side was exposed in the set pieces, defence and attack. In other words, the defeat for Scotland – and victory for Wales – was comprehensive in every respect.
Gregor Townsend’s team made the mistake of playing wide before establishing any momentum in the middle of the field with driving play by the forwards. This was compounded by an obsession to have players in the line and hardly anyone supporting the ball carrier. The result was Wales’ ability to win penalties by pressurising opposing rucks.
Scotland also discovered that if you play a ball-in-hand game, which to their credit they tried to do, you have to have a sophisticated, smart and well-organised set of defensive systems to cope with the inevitable mistake or turn-over.
One of the opening phases of play, in fact, revealed how well-organised Wales were on defence (Shaun Edwards take a bow) and how poorly organised Scotland were.
The play went on for about five minutes. Both teams exchanged box kicks that gave away possession. Then there long passages of phase play. Finn Russell, the terrier Scotland number 10, was smashed to the ground in a tackle and the ball was slowly recycled. Wales’ impressive halfback, Gareth Davies (a great name in the history of Welsh rugby!) intercepted a clumsy, ponderous pass and ran about 50 metres to score the opening try.
For all the years that Warren Gatland has coached Wales, the side has been one-dimensional in attack. The emphasis has been on a grunt – even in the backs, with massive wingers – on moving the ball forward and relying on kicking and pressure to force errors and points from the opposition.
Perhaps it was the experience of the British and Irish Lions players insisting on an all-court game in New Zealand, and their consequent success in drawing their Test series against the All Blacks, rather than Gatland’s baseline-obsessed game, that encouraged the coach to allow some flair and running.
Whatever, Wales now look like a side that on its day can beat any other nation. An early test of this suggestion will come next week, when they play a rampant England side at Twickenham.
Ireland’s last-gasp victory over France, in Paris, was impressive as well, although in a different way.
It takes a special team to win away from home, especially when time is up, after squandering a lead to an unexpected try. This is the sort of heroics the All Blacks specialise in.
The Test was played in rain and mist, making the field and ball greasy. Ireland kept the ball in close, won the battle for possession and position and Johnny Sexton kicked all but one of his shots at goal.
But conditions did not allow for any of the eloquence that Wales invested in their game. And France, it must be said, provided a much sterner challenge than Scotland.
The Test ended with one of the most suspenseful periods of play I have ever seen.
With a few minutes of play remaining, France scored a try against the run of play, and the conversion gave the home side a 13-12 lead. The French then stormed back into the Ireland half and were awarded a penalty. The shot missed.
To begin their final series of plays, the Irish won their drop out from the 22, then calmly and resolutely then went through 41 phases – the most successive phases I have ever seen in a Test. It is almost double the sequence made by New Zealand when they snatched victory from Ireland at Dublin a couple of years ago.
Then Sexton booted a dropped goal through the rain and mist from about 40 metres out.
The skill involved with this kick was exceptional, given the conditions – Sexton apparently remembered he had booted a similar goal against Treviso.
He took the decision to kick from a great distance because he believed the Irish pack had, at most, two more phases left in them before they would be overwhelmed by the fired-up French resistance.
It takes a special team to win a Test in these circumstances; a special player like Sexton to orchestrate the sequence of phases with a recoverable drop out, deft passes, a clever cross kick and then having the courage to take the long-range attempt; and a special coach, Joe Schmidt, to instil in the side the belief that the game is never over until it is over.
No wonder pundits are beginning to talk up Ireland’s chances of being the second European team to win the Rugby World Cup.
The third Six Nations Test over the weekend saw England overwhelm Italy at Rome 46-15, seven tries to two.
England’s last four tries came in the final 12 minutes, a late tsunami of points rather like what happened to the Wallabies on their northern tour last year, when the home side scored 24 points in the final 26 minutes.
Eddie Jones’ side have now won all bar one of their last 24 Tests. According to Richie McCaw, England are justified in believing that they can win the 2019 tournament.
One of the most impressive aspects about England is the way that young players have come into the side and played well. This suggests there is growth to become even better than they are right now – number two in the world rankings, with the chance to be top dogs if they get through the Six Nations undefeated.
Last November, Clive Woodward declared that only three sides can win next year’s World Cup in Japan: New Zealand, England and Ireland. It’s a big call considering no northern hemisphere side made the semi-finals in 2015.
To this list of potential winners, I would add Wales, Australia and South Africa – the side that came closest to defeating the All Blacks in the last tournament.
This brings me to my first fearless prediction for the year: two of the semi-finalists in 2019 will be northern hemisphere sides.
February 6th 2018 @ 4:30am
englishbob said | February 6th 2018 @ 4:30am | ! Report
Good read Spiro.
You’d have to say NZ Ire Eng are probably the best prepared as it stands, Ireland need some consistency, they lost twice last year and nearly lost in Paris all against patently inferior team. England, who knows, EJ has wrought miracles so far, I would just caution that it’s ok to lose the odd test towards the greater good. NZ, are I feel going to start feeling the pinch of so many players sailing off up North, even NZ cant sustain such a talent drain forever, injuries will be the AB’s primary enemy in the run up. But what a rwc we have to look forward to 😊
February 6th 2018 @ 6:25am
richard said | February 6th 2018 @ 6:25am | ! Report
And that is the crux of the matter – the player drain is starting to affect NZ’s performance.We constantly hear how the likes of England and Ireland are building strength in depth.But they can do that safe in the knowledge that their playing stocks won’t be raided.The south,on the other hand,don’t have that luxury.
February 6th 2018 @ 7:50am
Taylorman said | February 6th 2018 @ 7:50am | ! Report
Exactly, we’ve at least five players likely to be there in 19 if not for contracts. And that’s over a year off. All blacks have been going at around one a week for a couple of months. Imagine England and Irelands chances if that were happening to them.
February 6th 2018 @ 7:56am
Fionn said | February 6th 2018 @ 7:56am | ! Report
It does make it difficult.
That being said, this will put New Zealand’s legendary depth to the test.
New Zealand has the luxury of having better depth than Australia or South Africa, and so are much better placed to deal with it.
February 6th 2018 @ 8:11am
Taylorman said | February 6th 2018 @ 8:11am | ! Report
No I don’t think it’s about depth anymore. It’s more about what’s important. We now have players that aren’t interested in World cups as a priority so regardless we’ll not have our best side at the tournament next year. We did in 2015, probably the last time we will. The players will come through but they’ll no longer have the ABs as the pinnacle, and that will produce lesser quality players.
Hansen now has to build a squad of fifty and ‘guess’ who he’ll have left come World Cup time. He might be forced to change the no overseas player rule and having northern developed players playing to foreign game plans, conditions, standards isn’t ideal for developing the squad.
Northern fans just say too bad too sad and that’s because they love the idea our sides will be more beatable but will still dance around the ‘excuse’ with PI scholarships and rubbish like that.
Understandable too…I mean they’ve always needed help up there, they now get it by the shovel load.
February 6th 2018 @ 8:20am
Fionn said | February 6th 2018 @ 8:20am | ! Report
That’s fair, and it is a problem.
Hansen no longer has the luxury of having Barrett and Cruden (and Sopoaga, I suppose) competing for the 10 jersey, and then simply deciding who is the better player during the RWC.
Now he has to predict who is more likely to be the better player in 2019 and accept the fact the other is likely to leave New Zealand.
Likewise, prioritising guys like Ben Smith and Kieran Read is a risk as there is a chance that given their age they will not make it to 2019 in the form they were showing in 2017. Meanwhile, alternatives have and may leave.
It has made life tough for the Wallabies in a reasonable number of positions.
February 6th 2018 @ 8:31am
Taylorman said | February 6th 2018 @ 8:31am | ! Report
Yep, at least with Read and Smith we know the6ll be there, part of the old school thinking.
But no new All Black is a guarantee, I can see Reiko, DMac, Mouaga easily going. Throw a couple of million in front of a twenty year old, travel, light duties…who wouldn’t take that up. Easiest money going.
Guys like Cruden and Luatua will have the effect of bringing their mates through. These guys will be in regular touch and why wouldn’t those over there want more of their own around.
Eventually the dollars will top out because the ABs will lose more as more and more leave. Exactly what happened to Auckland and the Blues, hundreds of Auck born pros playing the world over…eight alone in the current Reds squad. (Maybe that’s their problem? 😂)
February 6th 2018 @ 9:10am
richard said | February 6th 2018 @ 9:10am | ! Report
All true Tman.It is all starting to look grim.It is not just the loss of players though,it is the loss of all of our coaches.
It is the brain drain,I believe,that will eventually render the AB’s as just another team.
February 6th 2018 @ 11:09am
Tony said | February 6th 2018 @ 11:09am | ! Report
Taylorman
And throw in that rookie Spud New Zealander coach Thorn at the QLD REDS and the spoon is theirs, no risk.
February 6th 2018 @ 12:03pm
sheek said | February 6th 2018 @ 12:03pm | ! Report
I’m going to say this here & I’ll keep on saying it until it comes to pass.
SH super rugby as we know it is dead. It’s just that SANZAAR & the member unions are a bit slow in understanding this fundamental.
Basically because they can’t bear to admit the truth that they stuffed the whole thing up several years ago.
The only super rugby that should remain is a Champion’s Cup at the end of the domestic season after each country has had their internal comp. That is, Currie Cup (SA), NPC (NZ), Campeonato Argentino (Argentina) & whatever Australia can cobble together.
This means we mimic the NH, T14 & EP, etc, feeding into Heineken Cup. Not mimicking for mimic’s sake but because the system works. And more particularly, this is how things operated deep into the amateur area, with tweaks of course.
Of course, we can’t compete with NH money (yet, or maybe never) but at least we should get our domestic structures right.
Then we can start negotiating with NH clubs, suggesting a transfer fee or such like. It’s reasonable if talent is developed in the SH & NH wants that talent, they should pay for the privilege of acquiring it.
WR should also develop some balls if they want to preserve international rugby.
A lot of this crap (European clubs draining SH talent) happened at the dawn of professionalism when the Island nations were sidelined because they were deemed to have no monetary value apart from the athletic talent of their players.
Denied a decent domestic & international platform, the islanders went elsewhere & anywhere in search of a professional contract, both domestic & international.
Fiji, Samoa & Tonga were abandoned shamefully by everyone, including the ex-IRB.
If anyone has any morals & integrity left, then these matters need to be corrected.
How much money do you want? How much money do you need?
February 6th 2018 @ 12:42pm
RobC said | February 6th 2018 @ 12:42pm | ! Report
sheek. I think it’s less about hoarding money and more about Nash equilibrium.
Geoff’s book explains this v well with the data to prove it.
February 6th 2018 @ 9:36am
englishbob said | February 6th 2018 @ 9:36am | ! Report
English rugby is in the privileged position of generally being about as well paid as the game gets which allows homegrown players the mental freedom to not have to prioritize their families financial future over playing for their country. Taking aus as a case in point. there are I think about 6/7 aussies, mostly ex wallabies on Exeter chiefs books, it’s no surprise that this has helped Exeter win the English league but when all said and done Exeter is a tiny remote town and yet it can drag Nic White(fantastic player, I can’t find fault this season) from France. I don’t know what the answer is, the residency rule changes will help a bit but I cant blame any young kiwi/aussie for seeking out to maximize the rewards for a short career in this most brutal of sports. We’re lucky to have them but the north should produce its own stars not pilfer the south seas
February 6th 2018 @ 9:41am
Fionn said | February 6th 2018 @ 9:41am | ! Report
It’s interesting how different the conceptions of ‘remote’ are in the UK relative to the SANZAAR countries.
I can’t speak for everyone, but I feel like a lot of Australians romanticise the small British and Irish towns and cities. I certainly do.
February 6th 2018 @ 10:21am
Taylorman said | February 6th 2018 @ 10:21am | ! Report
‘not have to prioritize their families financial future over playing for their country. ‘
Exactly. The whole picture has changed. NZ for example is now becoming an outlying gold mine.
February 6th 2018 @ 8:05am
Winston said | February 6th 2018 @ 8:05am | ! Report
Threre’s always been a player drain. Only bench players are heading off at the moment. Only really significant loss is Aaron Cruden.
February 6th 2018 @ 9:35am
Taylorman said | February 6th 2018 @ 9:35am | ! Report
When you lose the experience of Cruden, faumuina, Kerr Barlow, Luatua, sapoaga, and now seta in the one year, players who would make most test squads the cumulative impact is huge. Injury cover alone means we need to dig much deeper. These are seasoned subs as a minimum Cruden arguably the best 10 on the planet.
February 6th 2018 @ 11:09am
Wal said | February 6th 2018 @ 11:09am | ! Report
The RWC is all about the squad jeez look at 2011.
Below is my list of players who if not up north would be in the running for the squad of 30
Cruden
Luatua
Sopoaga
Vito
Piutau
Colin Slade
Tyler Bleyendaal
Isa Nacewa
Tom Taylor
Hadleigh Parkes
Bundee Aki
Jared Payne
Sean Maitland
Jonny McNicol
Charlie Faumuina
Tawera Kerr-Barlow
Brad Shields
Regardless of who may or may not have been picked in 2019 that is a hell of a lot of talent unavailable, and in some cases available to play against the AB’s
February 6th 2018 @ 12:34pm
Poth Ale said | February 6th 2018 @ 12:34pm | ! Report
Piutau, Nacewa, Bleyendaal, Aki, Payne, Parkes, Maitland not good enough, already capped, or too old to make the NZ team. And you can add Ah You, Reidy, Marshall, McCartney, and plenty of others to that list.
Pining after players who left because they were demonstrably not good enough is a waste of time.
February 6th 2018 @ 4:43am
Londoner said | February 6th 2018 @ 4:43am | ! Report
The world cup is the be all and end all in world rugby union. Come the big dance Argentina have all their players back, South Africa Likely to put up a much better show and OZ will have a very dangerous backline
I would see all 3 as possible last 4 sides and a OZ v NZ final won’t shock me at all.
England are very strong, the rest of the NH I feel can all be beaten by Australia when it really counts. So I would not be suprised if another WC happens and Ireland don’t make the last 4.
Ps, union needs to look at the possession laws. 41 phases is crazy… It shows how hard it is to compete for the ball, as players aee scared of giving away penalties.
Prehaps its time to make kickable penalities for deliberate foul play and everything else is scrums or line outs 20m down the pitch.
Always feel for a team to get beat after scoring the only try is wrong….they crossed the line the others did not…
Pps, I know most fans love drop goals winning games, so my view means little.
February 6th 2018 @ 5:32am
Harry Jones said | February 6th 2018 @ 5:32am | ! Report
Spiro, you’re whetting our appetite with talk of RWC semifinals! Good weekend of rugby, even if the Ireland-France battle was a bit wet and dour until the wild ending. No tries for the Irish, and they didn’t really look like scoring a try (against a team which lost several times badly in one year to a terribly young and poorly coached Bok team, last year). Matchups are critical in test rugby. With the collisions ever faster and bigger, I think DEPTH matters a lot when talking about RWCs, and this is where New Zealand, England, South Africa, and Ireland still appear to have advantages (SA has to plumb its depth from offshore). But I can see Australia riding a nice pool and QF path in, with SA “lucky” to draw NZ and either upset them or avoid them in the QF/SF. Not sure Wales can play this well away. And Ireland looks gritty.
February 6th 2018 @ 6:18am
Taylorman said | February 6th 2018 @ 6:18am | ! Report
They’ve had two every year other than 99 and 2015, very much the exception with none, so it’s hardly a revelation, it’s expected. There are five of them vs Four with realistic chances so the chances of not getting one in is remote, and without looking at the draw one of the quarters will probably be all NH and another will beat a SH side, probablybEngland.
They’ll still be up against it to win them though as a few players return to Oz and SA as they did in 15.
February 6th 2018 @ 7:23am
BBA said | February 6th 2018 @ 7:23am | ! Report
Whilst not disagree with your prediction I would like to say the number of semi-finalist is not always an indicator of strength between hemispheres. How the QF play out could make a difference as you will get a more even split if there end up being two big NH and Sh match ups occurring in the quarters.
Last years 4 SH semi finalist was somewhat of a fluke in that it was fortunate that there were 4 NH vs SH quarters to begin with before you get into the results.
Once you get into sudden death anything can happen.
What I think is also fair to say is that there looks like more genuine semi finalists then we have had in many a RWC, which is great for the game.
February 6th 2018 @ 7:58am
biltongbek said | February 6th 2018 @ 7:58am | ! Report
Yeah, agree with your line of thinking.
There is firstly the pools themselves as they were drawn that pretty much depicts the two qualifiers from the four pools (bar of course the inevitable pool of death)
Then the draw for the QF’s pretty much has a huge influence on how many teams and which teams from the NH and SH face and eliminate each other.
Whilst I agree with Spiro’s theory on teams capable of winning the tournament it is a little more complex than that.
I think Cheika has shown his Wallaby team can have a good run of 6-7 test matches, and that is all you need.
NZ will always be a contender.
South Africa is likely the most unpredictable factor these days , but don’t forget Kitch Christe pulled SA together in a matter of 14 tests.
England does look strong at the moment.
Ireland seems to show a weak under belly at world cups, I just think that isn’t about to change.
Then there is luck, choking referees, choking teams, and those Japan moments just to upset the applecart.
February 6th 2018 @ 8:00am
Fionn said | February 6th 2018 @ 8:00am | ! Report
Biltingbek, I agree that Ireland does show a weak underbelly at world cups, but I have the feeling that it is about to change and that they will at least make the semifinal.
If you’re correct in predicting they will underperform at the world cup then I will be very impressed 🙂
February 6th 2018 @ 8:02am
biltongbek said | February 6th 2018 @ 8:02am | ! Report
Fionn, I am always right mate 😏
You only need to believe.
February 6th 2018 @ 8:15am
Taylorman said | February 6th 2018 @ 8:15am | ! Report
How do you think Erasmus will do Biltong? Sounds like he should have been there a while ago. One season to get a winning team together…tough.
February 6th 2018 @ 11:53am
Harry Jones said | February 6th 2018 @ 11:53am | ! Report
Exactly BB
But all of that “unpredictability” leads to an even greater predictability:
The big boys or those who are used to playing the big boys tend to dominate RWCs
Even more than in soccer
So we are probably looking at ENG or NZ or OZ or SA with a strange chance of ARG overperforming; maybe even a repeat of 2015!!!!
February 6th 2018 @ 7:27am
The Electronic Swagman said | February 6th 2018 @ 7:27am | ! Report
I would have said England had plateaued until I watched the Italy game. The return of Ben Teo, picked at 13, and the emergence of Sam Simmons at 8 suggests the potential for a massive growth spurt.
I recommend watching the England v Italy game to witness Simmons turn of speed. He will most likely move to 7 when or if Bully Vunipola returns. That is a frigthening prospect and give England an incredible X factor in the forwards.
February 6th 2018 @ 8:56am
Jeff said | February 6th 2018 @ 8:56am | ! Report
You are 100% correct about England being the real deal and their forward pack is scarily good when all eight are fit. But, and this is a huge but, this article doesn’t take into account their incredibly tough WC draw. They have to play five tier one teams over five consecutive weeks and win at least four of them if they want to win the Cup. People are forgetting this but this is what their draw will most likely look like.
Penultimate Pool game v Argentina
Final Pool Game v France
QF v Wales or Australia
SF v NZ or SA
Final
That’s a massive ask to peak for five consecutive weeks. Eddie might consider playing his B side against France if they have beaten the Argies the week before. That might be their best bet to overcome this ridiculous draw.
February 6th 2018 @ 9:41am
Taylorman said | February 6th 2018 @ 9:41am | ! Report
Yes it’s a tough pool. Great quarter match up. Quite exciting tourney with Eddie in charge of those croonies😂