Who finishes higher in 2018? Collingwood, Fremantle, West Coast, Hawthorn

We love to banter and argue in pre-season, but when all is said and done, the question of “who’s going to be better?” is at the heart of every debate.
This week, we’re dividing the AFL up into five groups of roughly equivalent teams and asking you that vital question for 2018 – who’s going to finish highest on the ladder of them?
Yesterday our voters tipped that Carlton would finish higher than Brisbane, North Melbourne and Gold Coast, the Blues winning 38.3 per cent of the vote, with the Lions a close second.
Collingwood
Let me be honest: picking where Collingwood will finish is all but impossible. And trying to decide where they’ll finish in a group with Hawthorn and the two West Australian clubs is much, much harder.
I’ll wager that most will say that their three competitors – with the exception of Freo – will probably better them, and that’s probably an appropriate bet.
But, while Collingwood besting those three might seem unfathomable, I believe it will a combination of Collingwood’s improvement and the decreasing fortunes of the others.
With the WA teams languishing in rebuilds and Hawthorn being a mystery to me, Collingwood’s backs-to-the-wall approach and classy midfield will see them rise just enough to be top of its group. Probably.
Hawthorn
After missing the finals for the first time since 2009, Hawthorn are set to rise back up the ladder in 2018 thanks to the new breed of Hawks coming through.
With scoring power up forward in the form of skipper Jarryd Roughead and the returning Cyril Rioli, they won’t find it hard to pile on the points.
West Coast are expected to slide down the table due to a mass exodus of veterans and no real youth coming through, while Collingwood and Fremantle both lack personnel up forward and down back.
Fremantle
The Dockers just haven’t been the sum of their parts over the last two seasons, but there’s no reason why that can’t change in 2018.
For starters consider the good form Nat Fyfe ended the year in, and then displayed again in the International Rules Series. If it’s at all indicative of what we can expect from him in 2018, he may very well have another Brownlow come September.
He’s surrounded in the middle by Brad and Stephen Hill, and Lachie Neale – a four-man midfield that doesn’t belong in the bottom section of the ladder.
With Griffin Logue, Darcy Tucker, Connor Blakely and Cam McCarthy all ready to have an impact – and maybe Andrew Brayshaw and Adam Cerra too – the Dockers could do big things this year.
West Coast
Three reasons.
Optus Stadium – a brand-new stadium brings a chance to create another fortress. With bigger crowds and coming off a semi-final appearance, the Eagles have the chance to cause other sides to fear visiting Optus Stadium.
Josh Kennedy – the Eagles’ spearhead missed five games with a calf injury last season, but still managed to finish second in the Coleman medal race and if it wasn’t for Sydney’s Lance Franklin having a day out against Carlton, booting 10 goals, Kennedy would have won his third straight Coleman medal.
With a cleaner run on the injury front, Kennedy can slot a few more majors and help the Eagles over the line more often.
Nic Nat – the return of Nic Naitanui is huge. While Drew Petrie and Nathan Vardy provided excellent coverage last season, Nic Nat remains one of his side’s most important players and his return adds another string to Adam Simpson’s bow.
February 6th 2018 @ 3:51am
Chancho said
As a Hawks fan, I was impressed with the second half of the season and there is no reason to think they wont carry this forward into 2018 and that’s why I’m optimistic about us finishing above the other sides in this group. I’m hoping we get to see a lot more of O’Mera in 2018, and I think Roughead having a pre/season behind him will be all the better. Some really good young talent coming through so there’s a lot to look forward to.
The only negative I see is across our back lines. Yes they came good in the second half of the season but I still don’t see them as the finished article by a long way and for me there is still the question mark over Frawley, and he’ll be the senior man down back.
Of the other sides in this group my feeling is that they haven’t been able to show their potential because of injuries of the last couple of seasons, especially at Freo, so it’s hard to say where they really should be placed
February 6th 2018 @ 10:08am
Harsh Truth Harry said
Sorry Chancho but O’Meara has spent the best part of the last four seasons injured poor bloke and why should that change now? It was a big gamble by Clarkson desperate to cling on to the pointy end of seasons. Footy is cyclical though and you will now play the price of success and lack of recruiting with a long time out of contention. Still, you have those flags to remember so I’m sure a decade out of finals won’t hurt that much.
February 6th 2018 @ 10:17am
Brian said
3 seasons yes but in 2014 he played 22 games out of 22.
February 6th 2018 @ 12:31pm
Dalgety Carrington said
O’Meara is probably one who could make the biggest difference between Hawks of ’17 to Hawks ’18. If he’s able to string together a good sized patch of games close to his best (with an assumption Mitchell will continue his rich vein of form) it’ll be a massive boost to the Hawks upward trajectory. I’m not sure it’s that great for their midfield to remain so Mitchell-centric.
Roughead will be interesting. Will he have more improvement in him? If he stays fully fit he’d probably at least perform at very similar levels to last year, but age might be more likely to play a factor in his durability and output.
February 6th 2018 @ 10:36am
Penster said
It’ll be interesting to see the team devoid of Luke Hodge’s commanding presence, more of a distraction than anything else last year. Shiels is the man for my money in the leadership group. Cyril’s hammies are a ticking time bomb, and playing the futures market with O’Meara’s knee is a gamble and pleased the Vickery clanger is behind us. Frawley the senior man down back, what about Birch? Neither played much last year and that’s a concern. Pencil Tom Mitchell in for the Brownlow & Crimmins again.
I’ve got Freo and the Pies in the top 8, Hawks knocking on the door but a bit louder this year and WCE regrouping around 10-12th.
February 6th 2018 @ 12:16pm
Birdman said
I really struggle to see Shiels’ value as the ‘man’ – thought he struggled last year as vice capt and thought Howe went past him as a run with mid which would be ok if Liam was getting more of the ball.
He wasn’t the only one to struggle post Mitchell and Lewis but expecting a better performance from him in 2018.
February 6th 2018 @ 12:17pm
Paul D said
Pin all your hopes to Isaac Smiss birdy
February 6th 2018 @ 6:01am
mattyb said
This is a really interesting group and all four could easily finish anywhere from top 4 to bottom 4 to anywhere in between. If I was going to pick one that I’d fancy the most it would probably be Collingwood.
Hawthorns biggest advantage would be they have the best coach in the league,who has a solid track record for innovation and being a step ahead of everyone else. Clarkson doesn’t copy anyone and generally speaking everyone copies him.
Fremantles biggest advantage is they have the best player in the league,as well as the second best coach. I wouldn’t underestimate what effect a fully fit Fyfe might have on the squad.
The Eagles biggest advantage is that now that they’ll be playing in the best stadium in the country,it will be even more intimidating for opposition clubs than even Subiaco ever was.
How long it takes them to adjust to the new ground dimensions might be a factor but opposition teams will still need to travel across the entire country to get there. West Coast will pack out the new stadium every week and it’s going to be a very noisy and intimidating place. I wouldn’t be surprised if WC go undefeated at home this year which would go a long way to a finals berth.
Collingwoods biggest advantage would be the depth of their list,with some solid standout players like Treloar,Sidebottom and Elliott.
February 6th 2018 @ 9:38am
AdelaideDocker said
Morning Matty! Yeah, it is an especially interesting group. Tricky to definitively place, as well.
Clarkson is a big factor in Hawthorn’s fortunes. It’ll depend on how he handles the breadth of youth that the Hawks’ have accumulated.
That comment about the Eagles and the new stadium is also applicable to Freo. I’m very curious to see both the Eagles v Sydney and Freo v Essendon (the respective first games at the stadium) to see how the first games go – but obviously first games won’t tell us anything about how the teams will trend to perform at the stadium.
And, yeah, I know a lot tend to criticise Collingwood – probably for good reason – but I’m optimistic. I really want to see what they do this year. I genuinely believe they can push close to finals.
Lots of questions about these four!
February 6th 2018 @ 10:25am
mattyb said
Yes,good morning AD.
I do agree the new stadium should also be applicable to Freo. I’m not sure if the Dockers will regularly sell the stadium out though,while I have no doubt the Eagles will be playing in front of full houses every week.
Wonderful for the people,of Perth and Adelaide also that they now get to watch the footy in the two best stadiums in the country.
February 6th 2018 @ 10:29am
AdelaideDocker said
Yup, it’s fantastic. I’m still uber-happy about Adelaide Oval, I absolutely love going there. Hell, I love driving past it.
February 6th 2018 @ 12:10pm
Reservoir Animal said
“Wonderful for the people,of Perth and Adelaide also that they now get to watch the footy in the two best stadiums in the country.”
That’s assuming anyone can get to or from the Perth stadium given the debacles surrounding its transport arrangements. The 80-minute wait for a departing bus is precisely why Grand Finals should never be held there.
February 6th 2018 @ 12:32pm
Jon boy said
You are obviously not aware the bridge is not complete ,which will release another 20,000 in a another direction, which will reduce your 80 minute wait I attended the cricket (full house ) was on a train after 25 mins.
February 6th 2018 @ 12:41pm
Dalgety Carrington said
The location they plonked it in, on a peninsula sandwiched against the Packer Casino, is a dud (thanks Col), but the stadium itself is top shelf from a spectator point of view.
It is very early days to expect seamless transport out of there though, see how they go after a few more big events, they promise it’ll exit vast numbers out of there quickly. I’m not sure the yet to be completed footbridge will make all that much difference once it’s in operation, but it may help a little too.
February 6th 2018 @ 12:05pm
Jon boy said
mattyb-No way will WCE win all home games 8 maybe 9 most ,will not beat Freo twice, lucky if they win 2-3 away about ten wins Freo could win 9-10 home (12 in all) 3-4 away about twelve wins providing Ross does not play Ballantyne ,Sutcliffe and Sheridan,
February 6th 2018 @ 6:45am
Slane said
I have all these teams above the ‘Aints and the Dees…
February 6th 2018 @ 10:08am
Birdman said
the Saints yes, the Dees no
February 6th 2018 @ 10:32am
Paul D said
Yeah I can’t get excited about the Saints, they’ve always been hopeless.
Dees though will give top 4 a shake this year
February 6th 2018 @ 7:47am
Magpies army said
Well its between Fremantle Collingwood and Brisbane for the wooden spoon this year .
Probably Freo gets the spoon though
Can’t see either West Coast or hawthorn finishing above 12 th
February 6th 2018 @ 7:48am
Rob said
Im not so sure the new PERTH STADIUM will be an advantage to the eagles… the dimentions are not suited to their game plan… deep wings ironicly have been West Coast undoing particularly since the arrival of Adam Simpson.
This coupled with the fact they are at best a mid range team that lost 1000 games of on field experience means they may have a pretty ordinary 2018.
The advantages of playing the new stadium wont come till at least 2019. Remember the crows struggled at Adelaide Oval… and if a healthy one sided crowd is that much of an advantage wouldnt Collingwood and Richmond have won more flags in the past 20 years?
February 6th 2018 @ 10:13am
spruce moose said
Except, they aren’t deep wings at Optus.
165 x 130. The width is only an extra 10 metres on Subiaco and still narrower than the MCG. It’s also narrower than the Gabba, SCG, Manuka, Metricon and Sydney Showground. It’s only 1 metre wider than Etihad.
I don’t think West Coast have a game plan that suits them only on the Adelaide oval and Kardinia!
February 6th 2018 @ 10:19am
Aligee said
You need to see total playing surface rather than just 160×130 etc etc, that doesn’t actually tell you the deepness or narrowness of pockets, flanks etc.
total playing surface or those measurements can be misleading to some extent.
February 6th 2018 @ 7:55am
I ate pies said
Brisbane will finish above all of them. Freo has the least talent in the AFL outside Norf, West Coast has no midfield anymore, Hawthorn are well coached but have lost too much experience, and no Collingwood player could hit the side of a barn.
February 6th 2018 @ 1:04pm
anon said
I don’t think Fremantle lacks that much talent in the midfield.
The problem is they have too many midfielders who are content and not pushed to win their own ball.
Brad Hill, Stephen Hill, Michael Walter, Danyle Pearce — these are guys who don’t like to get their hands dirty. Don’t win the hard ball. They bludge on Fyfe.