Breathe, NRL fans: February is finally here

February is upon us and the rugby league season is here. Well, kind of. Close enough.
It’s the month of grainy footage of pre-season trial matches that you salivate over simply because you can’t stand any more T20 cricket – in my humble opinion, a dumbed down version of the game for those with limited attention spans.
You look forward to trials because it’s actual footage of players playing. Your new recruit is running around for ten minutes or so, and it produces a strange feeling from within.
It’s footy, so you want your team to win, but it’s also just a trial, so the scoreline doesn’t really matter. But it still kind of does – you don’t want your team getting thumped, even with nothing on the line.
Secretly you just want the team to come through unscathed.
Hull FC and Wigan are in town for a couple of games and, as I was having breakfast in North Wollongong earlier this week, I saw some footy-ish guys at the beach. They were quite fit and joking around. They could have been Wigan Warriors, or Hull FC. Hell, they could have easily been the Dapto Canaries.
After a long summer of cricket, February is really a transitional month. The cricket is winding down, the Big Bash has thankfully ended, and focus turns to the winter codes of AFL and NRL. Sure, there’s also Super Rugby but that competition isn’t a major headline-grabber.
There’s a feast of footy on this month with the Cauldron, otherwise known as Ringrose Park, hosting Parramatta and North Sydney on February 8. Will Jarryd Hayne make his return to the Eels in this one? Is Ringrose Park big enough to hold his ego? Time will tell.
Wigan and Hull FC do battle at WIN Stadium on Saturday, February 10. Do yourself a favour and grab some Chicko’s before the game. Or spend $10 for a couple of dodgy-looking chicken tenders and a handful of chips inside the ground. The choice is yours.
February 17 rolls around and the floodgates open, with a double-header at ANZ Stadium featuring the Dragons and Hull FC at 5:30pm, followed by South Sydney and Wigan at 7:45pm and the chance for Random Souths Guy to make his 2018 debut – but you can bet it won’t be here. You’re more likely to see him somewhere like Rotorua Stadium when the Storm and Warriors do battle.
In all, there are eight trials taking place that day and we’ll love every second of bad footage we can get. We’ll curse and cheer via hashtags and Rabbitohs fans will be claiming another March premiership.
Meanwhile, should the Dragons fall in any game, the inevitable chokers tag will be rolled out, and calls to Oust Doust will grow louder, even though the man has in fact ousted himself.
The month rounds out with a Cameron Smith/Johnathan Thurston testimonial game on February 23 followed by more trials in PNG, Belmore and of course the rugby league heartland of Mudgee for the annual Charity Shield.
Enjoy.
Check out The Roar’s full NRL trial schedule for details.
February 7th 2018 @ 6:02am
Maddi Still said | February 7th 2018 @ 6:02am | ! Report
Wigan vs Hull in Wollongong? Not too many Northern Englishmen reside in Wollongong no wonder your pleading for people to go.
February 7th 2018 @ 8:05am
The Barry said | February 7th 2018 @ 8:05am | ! Report
Get a life, loser
February 7th 2018 @ 9:21am
Duncan Smith said | February 7th 2018 @ 9:21am | ! Report
Hi Maddi, Did you hear about the Melbourne v Newcastle crowd for their trial game? Zero spectators! The code is dying.
February 7th 2018 @ 9:35am
Beastie said | February 7th 2018 @ 9:35am | ! Report
Even though it is an official “closed event” as requested by the Storm. Don’t let facts get in the way of a stupid comment though.
February 7th 2018 @ 9:27am
Adam said | February 7th 2018 @ 9:27am | ! Report
Good contribution Maddi really adds to the conversation. Appreciate it
February 7th 2018 @ 9:28am
Peter Phelps said | February 7th 2018 @ 9:28am | ! Report
That is the thing Maddi,
In Rugby League you don’t have to have been born in the shadows of a club to appreciate the skills and passion in the game. It is something quite exquisite that many other sports just don’t get. Sure there is the tribal thing but then there is the simple love for a fantastic game played well.
You also have to admire Wigan and Hull for trying to promote the international game by playing one of their domestic fixtures just about as far from home as it is possible to go. There will be quite a lot of Northern Englishmen at that game and I hope a lot of Sydneysiders as well.
February 7th 2018 @ 9:55am
Nat said | February 7th 2018 @ 9:55am | ! Report
Guys, t r o l l s get off when you respond to them. Maddi, the international game ID t r o l l has serious mental issues. He needs help. He’s not mentally capable of understanding the difference between conflict and interaction. Don’t entertain him.
February 7th 2018 @ 8:19am
Leonard said | February 7th 2018 @ 8:19am | ! Report
Is the real question “Will the crowds be there?” rather than the season being (almost) here?
February 7th 2018 @ 9:19am
Fraser said | February 7th 2018 @ 9:19am | ! Report
Meh. The crowds are going to be about the same as last year. The NRL isn’t doing much to improve the crowds, and they don’t have much incentive to given they make all their money from the massive TV deals.
Each to their own, but rather than worry about things I can’t control such as crowd sizes (only small relative to AFL, which is a different sport with a completely different culture so who cares?), ‘corrupt’ referee/bunker decisions, ‘unfair’ Free to Air allocations, salary cap ‘sombreros’, or any of the other topics of outrage, I’d prefer to discuss the awesome footy that we get treated to each week by the brilliant athletes who play the sport.
February 7th 2018 @ 9:30am
Peter Phelps said | February 7th 2018 @ 9:30am | ! Report
I do hope so. It would be good to show Wigan and Hull (and Leeds in Melbourne) some respect for having travelled all the way to Wollengong to play a domestic match.
February 7th 2018 @ 9:13am
Paul said | February 7th 2018 @ 9:13am | ! Report
February’s always been a transition month and Adam’s article summed up the situation nicely. We’re going to be “teased” with some games, that should hopefully be good contests, but all we really want is ou best sides to front up for the first premiership round.
Can’t wait!
February 7th 2018 @ 9:14am
Scott Pryde said | February 7th 2018 @ 9:14am | ! Report
Really looking forward to the trials kicking off. Odd the Melbourne vs Newcastle match this arvo is behind closed doors at AAMI Park to kick things off.
The other oddity that sticks out to me is the Raiders – they are the only club playing a single trial. Everyone else has at least two.
The Broncos should be worried as well. They play the Titans, but then have games against QCup sides. Not sure how that’s supposed to prepare them for the season proper.
As for my Dragons – two full on trials I’d say… As long as we don’t pick up injuries, they will be great opportunities for Widdop/Dufty/Hunt/McInnes to work on combinations.
February 7th 2018 @ 9:22am
jamesb said | February 7th 2018 @ 9:22am | ! Report
It will be interesting to see how Dufty and Field go this year.
February 7th 2018 @ 9:33am
Peter Phelps said | February 7th 2018 @ 9:33am | ! Report
I am really looking forward to seeing Melbourne v Leeds next week. I don’t think that Leeds will stand a chance but it will be a serious game for the Storm and a chance to see some of the premier’s new combinations at work. I will be at that one for sure.
February 7th 2018 @ 10:57am
spruce moose said | February 7th 2018 @ 10:57am | ! Report
It’s gonna be strange at the Dragons
Widdop was a revelation at fullback for England, while Hunt was a much better hooker than halfback at the Broncos.
Now they are both going back to 6 and 7 for the Dragons….
I can’t see us making the 8.
February 7th 2018 @ 11:07am
Scott Pryde said | February 7th 2018 @ 11:07am | ! Report
I can Spruce, but not by much. We are going to be somewhere between 7th and 10th.
Widdop and Hunt should combine solidly enough.
February 7th 2018 @ 9:37am
Jeff dustby said | February 7th 2018 @ 9:37am | ! Report
Don’t know why you think the dragons have a chokers tag?
February 7th 2018 @ 9:42am
Nat said | February 7th 2018 @ 9:42am | ! Report
Well written Adam. The BBL “attention span” and Hayne’s ego lines gave me laugh. Not doubt Random Souths guy has his jumper primed for another long season, that dude must have some frequent flyer miles. I’m thinking of making the 10hr drive to the thriving metropolis of Theodore this weekend, catch a catty down the weir, watch my Broncos take on the Capras and finish the night at Aust’s only community owned hotel. Living large.
February 7th 2018 @ 9:56am
The Barry said | February 7th 2018 @ 9:56am | ! Report
Random Souths guy was at the Super Bowl…with his best mate!