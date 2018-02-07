Cricket’s oldest foes are T20 strangers

Such is the strange nature of international T20 cricket that the sport’s oldest rivals, Australia and England, have clashed only once in the format in the past four years.
Australian fans would be familiar with the results of recent Ashes series, and most would know where the two nations sit respective to each other in ODIs.
But even the teams themselves must have no idea how they match up in T20s.
The last time Australia played England in the shortest format was a whopping two-and-half-years ago, in Cardiff. Since then, they have faced off in no less than 11 ODIs, highlighting the curious position T20 occupies in the international game.
In the past 17 months, Australia have played a paltry seven T20s, with these matches often shoehorned into the schedule at odd times. Take last summer, for example, when Australia’s home series against Sri Lanka started on the same day the Australian Test team was playing India A in Mumbai.
That meant Australia fielded a T20 team without the likes of David Warner, Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, and Mitch Marsh, and lost the series to a full-strength Sri Lanka line-up.
This is what makes it hard to accurately assess Australia as a team – they have so rarely fielded anything close to their best side in recent years, and when they have, that line-up has had no time to gel.
Currently, they are ranked seventh, but they could leap to second if they go undefeated across their next three matches in this tri-series against England and New Zealand.
Australia clinically disposed of the world’s number three team, the Black Caps, in the series opener on Saturday. The Kiwis were overwhelmed first by the startling pace and bounce of beanpole quick Billy Stanlake, then by the thunderous strokeplay of Glenn Maxwell and Chris Lynn.
Today in Hobart, Australia play fourth-ranked England, who also have an ordinary recent record in T20s, having won only four of their past ten matches.
England won that aforementioned one-off match, in August 2015, as Australia fell five runs short batting second. Australia’s team today will be almost unrecognisable from the one which lost that match, with only David Warner, Marcus Stoinis and Maxwell remaining.
England will field a team missing arguably their two best T20 players – dynamic all-rounder Ben Stokes and star batsman Joe Root. But they will still boast generous power with the blade thanks to the likes of Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Jos Buttler and Eoin Morgan, while also owning a strong lower order.
It will be interesting to see if they play bowling all-rounder Liam Dawson as a second spinner to complement leggie Adil Rashid. Rashid had a brilliant ODI series against Australia, finishing as the leading wicket-taker from either side, and also had a fantastic Big Bash League last summer.
England would be wise not to stack their side with fast bowlers, and instead field two spinners, as several of the Australian batsmen are far more potent against pace than slow bowling. One of those is Lynn, who belted 44 from 33 balls against New Zealand. The other two are BBL player of the tournament D’Arcy Short and Adelaide Strikers star Travis Head.
England may well look to use Rashid and Dawson to put the brakes on Australia’s innings in the middle overs. Australia likewise should field a pair of spinners in Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa, the former having bowled impressively against the Kiwis.
But the firmest attention of fans, and of the Englishmen, will be on the towering Stanlake after his dominant display against New Zealand.
Predicted teams:
Australia
1. David Warner
2. D’Arcy Short
3. Travis Head
4. Chris Lynn
5. Glenn Maxwell
6. Marcus Stoinis
7. Alex Carey (wk)
8. Ashton Agar
9. Adam Zampa
10. Andrew Tye
11. Billy Stanlake
England
1. Jason Roy
2. Alex Hales
3. James Vince
4. Eoin Morgan
5. Sam Billings
6. Jos Buttler (wk)
7. David Willey
8. Liam Dawson
9. Liam Plunkett
10. Adil Rashid
11. Chris Jordan
February 7th 2018 @ 8:16am
Leonard said | February 7th 2018 @ 8:16am | ! Report
Who could possibly ‘give a toss’ – apart from the official coin-tosser – after one of the best Ashes series in history?
February 7th 2018 @ 8:53am
spruce moose said | February 7th 2018 @ 8:53am | ! Report
I think you’ll find a few give a toss.
Secondly, I think you’ll find that you are in a party of one if you thought that that Ashes series was one of the best in history.
February 7th 2018 @ 8:58am
Rellum said | February 7th 2018 @ 8:58am | ! Report
I care about this more than the BBL because I actually identify and care about one of the teams playing.
February 7th 2018 @ 9:10am
jamesb said | February 7th 2018 @ 9:10am | ! Report
I agree, but the problem is it will be Australia versus England for the ’25th’ time this summer. BBL is good entertainment fun, but at least in the BBL, you do see different match ups.
Anyway, the shield is back tomorrow.
February 7th 2018 @ 9:12am
We are playing the Kiwis' as well….diversity!!

Anyway, go the Bulls!
We are playing the Kiwis’ as well….diversity!!
Anyway, go the Bulls!
February 7th 2018 @ 9:07am
Paul said | February 7th 2018 @ 9:07am | ! Report
In fairness, it’s hard to excited about this game when there’s been so much cricket this summer with more to come in SA. Sure I’d like the Aussies to win, but there’s no context to this series, no T20 WC coming up, so if we lose – so what?
February 7th 2018 @ 9:20am
spruce moose said | February 7th 2018 @ 9:20am | ! Report
I would think that if Australia doesn’t win the series, then it has serious ramifications on the point of the BBL’s existence as a breeding ground for international T20 success, and raises further questions as to the entire Australian T20 strategy.
February 7th 2018 @ 10:03am
Paul said | February 7th 2018 @ 10:03am | ! Report
in what context? There’s little between the top sides as the article pointed out – if we win we go to second. If we lose do we stay at 7th simply because we haven’t played many T20 internationals recently?
Your also saying that in a series where Australia plays 3 games, one of which it’s already won, if we don’t win the series, then it’s BBL’s fault and our strategy is wrong. If we have two games affected by weather, or in one game, a side we’ve previously beaten get’s hot and wins – like Pakistan did in the Champions Trophy – there are “serious ramifications”?
Sorry, but Australia will not go into a tail spin if they don’t win. Nice if they do of course.
February 7th 2018 @ 10:42am
spruce moose said | February 7th 2018 @ 10:42am | ! Report
The point of every team’s existence is to win. And win well.
This is a tri-series split between Australia and New Zealand in conditions that Australia are well suited to (both at home and in NZ). England are the visiting team.
So,
1. Australia have home ground advantage
2. It’s in season for Australia and NZ. It is not in season for England.
3. Australia have a historically poor record at T20. Rankings need to be disregarded, as such few games are played they have a significant impact on rankings. The fact is that Australia are regularly shown up at T20 world cups.
4. Australia are always playing catch up in T20. Australia was one of the last nations to recognise it’s place in the world context, and recognise it’s unique strategic differences compared to Tests and ODI’s.
5. Australia is picking a team brimming with players of excellent BBL form against top (or near to) top strength international teams. It is a useful exercise to gauge the quality of the BBL.
6. It’s also useful to see whether the BBL talent is better suited for selection than the incumbent Australian players who were in the ODI’s instead of in the BBL – again, another litmus test for the BBL, to see whether it is developing players that can make the leap from domestic drudgery to international honours.
7. England are a good T20 side, ratings or otherwise. It will be useful for Australia to gauge where they are at against them.
8. Australia is hosting a T20 world cup in two years – it’s very important that they can prove they can win and win well at home.
The blaise approach you carry is precisely why Australia have never won a T20 tournament.
February 7th 2018 @ 11:20am
paul said | February 7th 2018 @ 11:20am | ! Report
my approach is not blase, it is being realistic. More to the point, it is not my approach that matters, it is those of CA, the players, coaches, etc. You said there were “serious ramifications” if we lose this series and clearly there are not.
Your other points make sense and I completely agree we need to build towards the next T20 WC, but Australia’s ability to play this form of cricket will not suffer irrepairable damage if we lose a couple of games in 2018.
February 7th 2018 @ 12:46pm
Brian said | February 7th 2018 @ 12:46pm | ! Report
nor will Australia be any closer to winning the T20 World Cup if they win the series. Hence the word meaningless
February 7th 2018 @ 10:49am
Where's finch he's guaranteed to be there he's vc.
Where’s finch he’s guaranteed to be there he’s vc.
February 7th 2018 @ 10:52am
Ballymore Brumby said | February 7th 2018 @ 10:52am | ! Report
I think it just highlights the existential question about how International T20 cricket fits (or doesn’t) into the wider cricketing world.