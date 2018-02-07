Eddie Jones holds the key to next year’s Rugby World Cup

Since Eddie Jones took over as England coach in early 2016, the men in white have won 23 of their 24 internationals as well as capturing back-to-back Six-Nations titles.
Their only loss was to Ireland 13-9 last year, but England’s 95.8 per cent win rate makes Jones the most successful coach in world rugby.
The missing link are the All Blacks.
England hasn’t played them since November 2014 at Twickenham, when they lost 24-21.
But England has stitched up the rest of the world’s top ten under Jones, with the exception of Ireland, where the count is 1-1.
Against the Wallabies it’s 5-0, against the Pumas 3-0, Wales 2-0, Scotland 2-0, France 2-0, the Boks 1-0, and Fiji 1-0.
Since the 2015 Rugby World Cup the world’s top ten performances have been:
1 – England under the 58-year-old Jones – played 24, won 23 – 95.8 per cent.
2 – All Blacks – Steve Hansen (58) – 28, 25 – 89.28.
3 – Ireland – Joe Schmidt (52) – 24, 16 – 66.67.
4 – Scotland – Vern Cotter (56) – 22, 13 – 59.09.
5 – Fiji – John McKee (56) – 13, 7 – 53.85.
6 – Wales – Warren Gatland (54) – 25, 13 – 52.00
7 – Wallabies – Michael Cheika (50) – 29, 15 – 51.72.
8 – Boks – Allister Coetzee (54) – 25, 11 – 44.00.
9 – France – Guy Noves (64) – 22, 7 – 31.81.
10 – Pumas – Daniel Hourcade (59) – 25, 5 – 20.00.
But those stats don’t marry with the world rankings:
1 – All Blacks – 93.99.
2 – England – 90.87.
3 – Ireland – 86.86.
4 – Wallabies – 85.49.
5 – Boks – 83.81.
6 – Wales – 83.43.
7 – Scotland – 82.79.
8 – Pumas – 78.22.
9 – Fiji – 77.93.
10 – France – 77.62.
Those rankings won’t vary too much by September next year when the Rugby World Cup kicks off in Japan, with the possible exception of France.
The groups for the tournament tell an interesting tale.
Pool A
Ireland
Scotland
Japan
Europe 1
Play-off winner
Pool B
All Blacks
Boks
Italy
Africa 1
Repercharge winner
Pool C
England
France
Pumas
USA
Tonga
Pool D
Wallabies
Wales
Georgia
Fiji
Uruguay
Pool C is the kiss of death, and the draw favours the Wallabies in the bottom half, with both the All Blacks and England in the top half.
With that in mind, this is what the quarter-finals will end up looking like:
Winner Pool C v Runner-up Pool D
England v Wales
Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A
All Blacks v Scotland
Winner Pool D v Runner-up Pool C
Wallabies v France
Winner Pool A v Runner-up Pool B
Ireland v Boks.
The semi-finals:
Winner QF1 v winner QF2
England v All Blacks.
Winner QF3 v winner QF4
Wallabies v Ireland.
And then a repeat of the 2015 decider in the final:
Final
All Blacks v Wallabies.
Having made the prediction of an All Blacks-Wallabies decider, the two semis could so easily go the other way for an England-Ireland final.
The key will be Eddie Jones.
Jones has made a career out of raising the performance bar of his troops starting with the Brumbies’ first Super Rugby title, taking the Wallabies to the 2003 Rugby World Cup final, assistant coaching the Boks to win the 2007 tournament, and coaching Japan to the greatest boilover in history by beating the Boks in the opening round of the 2015 edition with a try on the final hooter.
On his current watch, he has instilled enormous belief in his England squad that was gutted when they missed the 2015 Rugby World Cup play-offs as host.
He has also lifted the individual skills to the point where it would be fair to say they believe they are invincible.
That belief won’t be genuinely tested until their first clash with the All Blacks, which is scheduled for November 10 this year.
Carlos the Argie said | February 7th 2018 @ 9:39am | ! Report
“Raising the performance bar”? Am I missing something? I thought he was chased out of Oz and, if I recall correctly, he was responsible for the destruction of the Wallaby scrum. A damage that would take years to (almost) correct.
Give him time, he will bury the English too.
February 7th 2018 @ 11:00am
David Lord said | February 7th 2018 @ 11:00am | ! Report
Is that so Carlos. Since Eddie Jones stopped coaching the Wallabies there have been four Wallaby coaches – John Connolly (25), Robbie Deans (74), Ewen McKenzie (22), and Michael Cheika (45).
That’s 166 internationals, and since Jones took over England he’s played five Tests against the Wallabies.
Scoreline – 5-zip.
That makes your final statement look pretty stupid Carlos.
February 7th 2018 @ 11:22am
Fionn said | February 7th 2018 @ 11:22am | ! Report
It’s true that Jones did extremely well with the Brumbies and did well with the Wallabies at the start of his tenure.
It’s also true that Jones was removed after a horrid final season with the Wallabies.
It’s also true that Jones was the one under whose coaching the Wallabies’ scrum disintegrated and took a decade to recover.
It’s also true that Jones struggled at the Reds afterwards.
It’s also true that he did well with the Boks, did very well with Japan and is currently doing fantastically with England.
It’s very possible that you’re correct, David, but it is also possible that Carlos will be correct.
February 7th 2018 @ 11:38am
Old Bugger said | February 7th 2018 @ 11:38am | ! Report
Well said Fionn because its also possible, that another team wins 6N and prevents, a 3-peat……I think Carlos, would enjoy calling an undertaker then…..??
February 7th 2018 @ 1:22pm
Perthstayer said | February 7th 2018 @ 1:22pm | ! Report
Fionn – Chicken egg horse cart. Are teams trying to be good enough to defeat England or are they relying on EJ to slip up?
We cannot move on unless we learn from our past. Only time will tell if EJ has achieved that, not hope.
February 7th 2018 @ 1:40pm
Fionn said | February 7th 2018 @ 1:40pm | ! Report
It looks to me like Wales, Scotland and especially Ireland are all trying to be good enough to defeat England.
February 7th 2018 @ 1:44pm
Don said | February 7th 2018 @ 1:44pm | ! Report
Yep.
When we lost Ben Darwin EJ opted for Al Baxter and Matt Dunning. He spoke at the time of his desire for props who had more mobility.
Until he had such success with England I had EJ categorised as an ideal assistant / consultant but not a top tier international coach. Good to see how he has shown otherwise.
February 7th 2018 @ 11:37am
bigbaz said | February 7th 2018 @ 11:37am | ! Report
I think Jones made the assessment, towards the end of his Aussie term that the set plays of scrum and lineout were losing their importance and started us down the League path, much to the detriment of Aussie rugby. He learnt his lesson, not sure we have.