More heaven than hell: Melbourne’s looming leap in to AFL contention

The demons have been vanquished. It is time for Melbourne to rise from its ashes and wreak havoc on the competition.
Shoulda, coulda, woulda is not good enough anymore. The Melbourne Demons have the makings of a multi-year finalist and premiership contender, and can no longer abide the rebuild status which they have carried for half a decade.
Paul Roos is long gone, as are all but the last vestiges of the playing group that came before him.
A finish on the playoff bubble – six points out of eighth spot, as it were, and I mean a straight kick, not premiership points – was a fitting way for a season full of false starts to end.
Melbourne played some of the most scintillating football of 2017, combining a hard edge with a sharp outside game that allowed the team to control pace.
The club recorded a net margin of -5.9 points per game against the top eight (ranked seventh), beating Adelaide, Port Adelaide, Essendon and West Coast throughout the year. But they were unable to put away the rest, putting up 11.8 points of margin per game against the bottom ten, and losing to Fremantle, North Melbourne (twice) and Collingwood along the way. Last year’s top four had net margins of 25.9 per game on average against the also-rans.
The Dees lay waste to one of their bogey sides in St Kilda – whom they had not beaten since an elimination final in 2006 – but did not overcome the Roos. Melbourne has not beaten North Melbourne since they were known as geography-less Kangaroos in Round 20, 2006. Shoulda, coulda, woulda.
This year is the year of shall, can and will. Melbourne’s list is in pristine condition, the scars of the tanking years now faded and the team looking built for the flexibility demanded by today’s league. If coach Simon Goodwin can harness this, and eliminate the foibles of 2017, we have this year’s most likely finals leaper on our hands.
The circle is complete
Last year saw Melbourne complete its acquisition of the top-end talent sought from the 2014 draft. According to reports, the Dees’ list management team was keen on key defender Jake Lever in his draft year, but chose to cluster Christian Petracca and Angus Brayshaw with the team’s pair of top-five picks.
That view may have been coloured by the means Melbourne came into that second pick (pick three). It was the pick conveyed as compensation for the loss of James Frawley, a then-25-year-old key defender who’d enhanced his reputation during the club’s lean years. Lever represented a fresh start at the position – and one with the upside every club is chasing when picking a big man at the top of the draft.
Petracca and Brayshaw have turned out to be stellar picks in what looms as a top-heavy draft, Brayshaw’s concussion issues notwithstanding. And by trading for Lever, the Dees have their set. When all is said and done, the club is likely to be able to claim to have picked up the three of the best four players in the draft.
The club paid a pretty penny to extract Lever, but when coupled with the gift of free agency compensation, Melbourne has ultimately used three first round picks to assemble its young star trio.
The Lever transaction was the catalyst for Jack Watts’ move to Port Adelaide. Trading Watts had been on the cards for some time, but the timing was a surprise. For all his failings – which were no doubt exaggerated – Watts was a capable second tall forward who could push up the ground and play chess with the best of them.
Lever’s arrival meant the Dees were one tall too heavy. The team couldn’t play all of he, Watts, Tom McDonald, Oscar McDonald, Sam Frost, Jesse Hogan and Max Gawn. Prospective key forward Sam Weideman is waiting in the wings, and Cam Pederson is always available to pinch hit any of the attacking key positions. Watts lost his spot for structural reasons, not because he’s a dud.
The cascade will likely result in Tom McDonald reprising his role as superhero full-forward from the middle of last year, pushing Hogan up to centre half forward. If there’s a desire for a third tall, they can bring Weideman or Pederson in for stretches, but the two-prong look should be the go-to at the start of the season. We will know in about two weeks.
It brings a lot of change at the bookends, but Melbourne could use it. The Dees scored on just 44 per cent of their inside 50 entries last season, good for 16th in the league. In losses, their scoring clip drops all the way to 40.6 per cent, good for second last. The club generated just under 24 scoring shots per minute of possession, ranked 13th.
Like a lot of teams, the Dees have been caught on the hop by the league’s forward pressure meta-game. Advanced stats would likely show they don’t score a ton from forward 50 stoppages, and struggle to both create and capitalise on fast break opportunities.
And for much of the last season, Melbourne were tentative with ball in hand. Indeed, at the one third mark of last season, they were taking a truly staggering 113 uncontested marks per game in wins – by the end of the year that had dropped to 84.
They led the league for disposals per minute of possession with 7.9, yet took just 74 field marks per game (ranked 14th) – suggesting lots of sideways movement and indirect play. The club will have spent a lot of time addressing this in the off season.
The steamroller
The interesting feature of the club’s game is their penchant for starting players off the back of the centre square, instead of the wings, at centre bounces.
Most clubs now have this in their arsenal, but the Dees were the first club to roll it out as a standard look. That is all about pace and scoring quickly.
We saw it come to the fore in their first game of 2017, when the Dees put on 64 points to 15 against St Kilda in the second and third quarters of the game. Gawn’s ruck dominance combined with the straight line pace of Melbourne’s second tier of midfielders and half backs to force the ball inside 50 over and over again from the middle of the ground.
(When other teams started doing this, the league as a collective figured out making body contact with the runners was all it took to snuff it out – as a regular play at least.)
In Round 8, against the Adelaide Crows, the Dees surged from a ten-point halftime deficit to a 27-point three-quarter-time lead, with pacey, direct play. There were plenty of examples of short bursts of high scoring throughout the rest of the year.
The point is: it can be done, and Melbourne can do it with the personnel at their disposal.
That is a signal we should heed: while the Dees can play the touch game, that won’t be the way they win this year. That will centre on their emerging core midfield, chock full of ground-ball machines with long kicks and a risk appetite that would make a Bitcoin investor blush.
Melbourne’s strength when the ball hits the deck is clear. They recorded an adjusted contested possession differential of +7.5 per game in 2017, second in the league to the genetically modified super footballers at Greater Western Sydney.
In wins, that tally pumped up to 11.5 per game, not quite at the stratospheric highs of the new kids (+16.6 per game) but a handy differential indeed.
Winning the ball in these situations is vital, because every contested groundball is an opportunity to get to work moving the ball into a scoring position – logic dictates that doing this more than your opponent is a good thing.
It is a little puzzling that the Dees were better without Gawn in the line up than with him. Melbourne’s adjusted contested possession differential was +12.3 per game when Gawn was out with his hamstring injury, and +5.1 with him. Similarly, the Dees had a clearance differential of +3.3 per game without Gawn, and -1.6 with him.
Cam Pederson was the lead ruckman in those games, suggesting mobility at the position might be more complementary to the Dees’ game style. It’s something for Goodwin and his crew to consider, particularly given the change in key position spots could afford the opportunity to play Pederson as a forward that pinches in the middle for stretches.
The pool runs deep
Melbourne do this with a fanatical attack on the ball by a core group of gritty inside midfielders. Jack Viney is the avatar, but Clayton Oliver is putting up an early career case to be the ‘see ball, get ball’ king of the league.
Brayshaw has proven himself a handy ball winner when he’s on the park, and the indefatigable, sneakily-classy Nathan Jones continues to fly under the radar of every mainstream football pundit in the land. Jordan Lewis chipped in with 26 touches a game last season as the ideal sixth man at stoppages.
Petracca’s year looms as one of transition into that attacking midfielder role – the one Robbie Gray, Dane Zorko, Dustin Martin and Patrick Dangerfield (when he’s not running point) have almost created for themselves over the past three or four seasons. Petracca’s reputation among the football fraternity suffers a bit because of his relatively meagre possession totals; we should have learnt by now that 20 incisive moves can change a game. Speaking of Bitcoin, a declaration: I own half the market capitalisation of Petracca Enterprises.
The Dees have depth, too, albeit the club doesn’t appear to have settled on its first choice set of reserves and link up bodies. On the half back line the team has an All Australian (Michael Hibberd), a future All Australian (Jayden Hunt) and a wily veteran who directs the play (Bernie Vince).
Vince’s play dropped off as last year progressed, but given the likely changes in the key position spot, he’ll start the year. Neville Jetta, he of formerly Most Underrated Player in the league status, is now properly rated as the best small defender in the game, a position few clubs utilise today.
Like last season, Melbourne represents a tantalising set of players with interesting skills and complementary demographics. They have a league-high 19 players all in the 21-t0-24-year-old bracket, including the 2014 draft class trio. Up to a dozen of these guys are in the best 22 or very close.
The query remains whether coach Goodwin and his crew can muster the undeniable talent available, and build a gameplan that sustains the Dees for the full year.
Last year bought a set of challenges by way of injury and absence (through self-inflicted suspension). This year, it would appear Jack Viney – a very important player – is the only significant concern.
Every team is intriguing heading into the preseason competition, but I suspect Melbourne will be doubly so this year.
Melbourne’s fixture difficulty ramps up a smidge in 2018 versus 2017. Ultimately, the Dees faced just one top-eight double-up last year (Adelaide, whom they split the ledger with), this year there will be at least two (the Crows and Cats), and up to four depending on your view of the Western Bulldogs and St Kilda.
But if the Dees deliver on the flashes of last year, it won’t matter too much. Melbourne’s list of excuses for missing the finals is running very short; expect them to burn it themselves in 2018.
February 7th 2018 @ 8:22am
Rick Disnick said | February 7th 2018 @ 8:22am | ! Report
I remember someone saying the same thing last year.
To be honest, I never thought I’d see a finer display of tanking than Melbourne’s effort in 2009. However, they managed to surpass their own effort in their final game last year.
The way the senior group held firm in their belief that an early end of season trip was more important than finals football showed real resolve. You could be onto something here with this assessment, Ryan.
Melbourne Demons
once a basket case always a basket case
February 7th 2018 @ 12:15pm
Kangajets said | February 7th 2018 @ 12:15pm | ! Report
Melbourne demons are to Afl ,
what parramatta are to the nrl .
Or Central Coast Mariners to the A league
Just making up the numbers.
February 7th 2018 @ 9:40am
Basil Fotherington-Thomas said | February 7th 2018 @ 9:40am | ! Report
Good show Buckland old chap although one gets the feeling you did play it down somewhat eh?
We are poised on the cusp of a Red & Blue Dynasty not seen since the boy Smith held the reins. The Mighty Fuchsias are massing on the pre-season hills and will storm into the valley of AFL 2018 with bayonets affixed and slew all enemies before them, taking no prisoners along our path to 2018 Red(and Blue)emption.
Rest assured 2017 was just the end of the beginning. The Fuchsias have now formed a powerful group of skill, strength, speed and utter ruthlessness which will beget victory and vanquish foes such as the flotsam and filth of black and white, black and yellow and black and red so-called armies. Our Vickery (Watts) has been cast out and nothing will stop us now in our inevitable march to flag glory.
The Tweed’s been at the cleaners, the leather elbow patches are renewed and the beret has a new pom-pom. One is Champing at the Proverbial !!! Bring on the 2018 Footer!
Beware the Mighty Fuchsia in Full Bloom!!!
February 7th 2018 @ 12:20pm
Kangajets said | February 7th 2018 @ 12:20pm | ! Report
Well Basil
Your tweed coat brigade will need a lot more then bayonets to beat the mighty Arden st gang this season .
Finals for the fuschias, spare me , September is still for skiing at mount Hotham .😁
February 7th 2018 @ 12:45pm
Basil Fotherington-Thomas said | February 7th 2018 @ 12:45pm | ! Report
A tad harsh my man! Firstly, one hasn’t arranged one’s 2018 local skiing retreat…yet. Secondly the aforesaid season starts in June – immediately following our (will be successful) clash with the Dentally Challenged.
Finally, The Mighty Fuchsias will slaughter the Shinbone ruffians in a canter. The latter are bereft of hope and talent and sliding back towards their rightful place pre 1970s. Revenge will be sweet.
February 7th 2018 @ 10:00am
truetigerfan said | February 7th 2018 @ 10:00am | ! Report
Yes, Basil. The Dees have the makings of a very, very good football team. Loaded with high draft picks, great mix of youth and experience, insides/outsides, grunt and skill, etc. etc. Will they deliver, though? Promising success and achieving success are two different things. I’m not as confident as you.
February 7th 2018 @ 10:55am
Rob said | February 7th 2018 @ 10:55am | ! Report
No one was confident of Richmond last season most wouldnt have even had them in the top 8. Not sure at this stage of 2016 many people thought the Dogs would walk away with a cup either.
February 7th 2018 @ 11:15am
truetigerfan said | February 7th 2018 @ 11:15am | ! Report
That would make the Dees certainties then!
February 7th 2018 @ 10:01am
TomC said | February 7th 2018 @ 10:01am | ! Report
Good writeup.
All the ingredients are there. I think they still have at least a couple too many indifferent ball users, and seem to lack composure at key times. In Jordan Lewis they possibly thought they’d help address that but he’s become part of the problem.
It’s difficult sometimes to distinguish between incisive, damaging disposal and reliable disposal. Ideally you want a mix of both; I think Melbourne have a bit of the former and not enough of the latter. Quite simply, their midfield turns the ball over too often in situations they really should be able to hang on to it. Tyson, Oliver, Lewis, Viney, and even Petracca and Hunt are all good players but miss targets too often.
But on the plus side, that’s probably something that can be learnt. It might improve with a bit more confidence and composure.
February 7th 2018 @ 10:26am
Brian said | February 7th 2018 @ 10:26am | ! Report
Top 4 minimum after 11 years of tanking, The whole XII probably 1st round draft picks by now.
February 7th 2018 @ 10:52am
Rob said | February 7th 2018 @ 10:52am | ! Report
The good ol dees blew it last year. 1 extra goal in any of the 22 games they played would have seen them in. Had that goal come against North, Freo, or Hawthorn the last game wouldnt have mattered.
The players looked very flat by the end of the season however and it was nice to see West Coast get smacked by the Giants rather than my team so all was forgiven.
Im confident the dees will finally deliver on a top 8 spot this year and would even tip them for top 4 – they have the talent and the game plan… they spent most of the season sitting between 5th and 8th so another pre season in the legs of these very young players will hopefully see them be able to get into the last leg of the marathon even if they dont win it.
What did seem to get completly lost in the wash up of the last round and dissapointment of missing what seemed for much of the season a finals berrth is the demons had their first “winning” season since 2006. 12 wins 10 losses and a % of over 100 up from 10 and 12 in 2016, 7 and 15 in 2015 and 4 and 18 in 2014 and the horrible 2 and 20 in 2013. Steady improvement since the arrival of Paul Roos.
Continue this improvement at the current rate and Melbourne should see tbemselves into week 2 of finals this year.