Kangaroos out to prove AFL critics wrong

North Melbourne are out to embarrass their AFL prophets of doom.
Utility Shaun Atley says while the main focus is preparing for the season, they are taking note of the predictions this will be a lean year for the Kangaroos.
North finished 15th last year with only six wins – the first time since 2013 they have not made the finals.
But Atley said young players such as Jy Simpkin were stepping up and Majak Daw has impressed since switching to a key defensive role.
“We use it as motivation,” Atley said of the pundits writing off North.
“You hear people talk about us and you try not to listen to it but you do hear it.
“We have our own opinions of ourselves internally and that’s what we try and focus on.
“We’ve had a lot of improvement from our younger guys and we’re really excited for this year.”
The past two premiers provide obvious encouragement for Atley and his teammates.
The Western Bulldogs broke their 62-year premiership drought two years after they were in disarray.
Last season, Richmond coach Damien Hardwick started the season under massive pressure and led the Tigers to their first flag since 1980.
“The Bulldogs, everyone was saying negative things about them two, three years before they won their premiership,” Atley said.
“It can turn around really quickly.”
Atley has spent the pre-season training as a forward, meaning he has seen up close how well Daw has developed in his new backman role.
“He’s slotted down there for the pre-season and since Christmas. He’s actually improved a helluva lot,” Atley said.
“His development has been amazing.
“He has all the attributes – he can jump and he can mark, read the ball.
“It’s exciting for the team and exciting for the team as well to see him down there.”
Atley has played as a midfielder and in defence but has relished having a pre-season where he has spent the whole time training in attack.
“Understanding your own game and trying to play within that is how to be successful,” he said.
February 7th 2018 @ 3:46am
mattyb said | February 7th 2018 @ 3:46am | ! Report
He could be right,he could be wrong.
I really don’t understand why anyone pays much attention to what clubs say during the preseason.
According to them they are always the fittest they have ever been and all burning the house down,all their young players developing at record speeds,every previous underperforming player ready to totally tear up history and start achieving miracles.The media ask questions and the players then give the answer they’ve been trained to give.
Fact of the matter is someone’s going to finish on top of the ladder and some are going to finish down the bottom.
February 7th 2018 @ 10:51am
jonboy said | February 7th 2018 @ 10:51am | ! Report
Great comment Mattyb So true.
February 7th 2018 @ 9:01am
Swannies said | February 7th 2018 @ 9:01am | ! Report
Same old story down at Arden St every February…let’s prove the critics wrong and hope for a miracle before the old bodies break down. They are desperate for some attention before the losses start piling up. Terry Wallace summed it up perfectly…the worst list in the competition. They will battle it out with Suns for the spoon.
February 7th 2018 @ 9:28am
Pope Paul VII said | February 7th 2018 @ 9:28am | ! Report
Wallace is the worst analyst of the competition.
February 7th 2018 @ 9:53am
Cat whisperer said | February 7th 2018 @ 9:53am | ! Report
Swannies
You have a weird obsession with North Melbourne. Are you still upset about 1996 .
February 7th 2018 @ 9:54am
Kangajets said | February 7th 2018 @ 9:54am | ! Report
Swanny
I just love the angst you have for north . It must eat at you badly 😂
February 7th 2018 @ 10:50am
Perry Bridge said | February 7th 2018 @ 10:50am | ! Report
#Swannies
Which ‘old bodies’ are you referring to?
Grant, Simpson and Harvey are all gone (I can say that as of 2017).
February 7th 2018 @ 12:08pm
Kangajets said | February 7th 2018 @ 12:08pm | ! Report
He is still salty about 96
February 7th 2018 @ 9:51am
Steve009 said | February 7th 2018 @ 9:51am | ! Report
Worst list? Maybe not for 2018, the season we are about to play.
Poor list management delisting or trading out such a large group of player s over 30 or even showing signs of grey hair in two off seasons.
north does have however a strong group of players in that prime 24 – 29 years of footy that was playing finals footy not long ago. That group might be short on the potential we drool over on other teams young lists, but they will play better footy than most 1st, 2nd and 3rd year players in 2018.
That said, I can’t see enough youth on the Kangaroos list coming through or acquisitions to cover for all of those recently gone veterans in 2018. If injuries hit depth will be a serious problem, but that is the same for many clubs
February 7th 2018 @ 9:55am
Kangajets said | February 7th 2018 @ 9:55am | ! Report
Let’s all proclaim the death of North Melbourne again . Same story every year .
Yawn
February 7th 2018 @ 11:10am
Perry Bridge said | February 7th 2018 @ 11:10am | ! Report
The players that take the longest to ‘mature’ are the key position types and ruckmen. Mids often come out of the top 10 of the draft and play much of their first season and in cases such as McGrath they can have an immediate impact.
At North – we have a Goldie replacement ready to go in Preuss.
In the key defensive positions – Tarrant is at his peak, Thompson is mature and still playing well. Daniel Nielson got a taste of it in 2017 and nearing 22, is ready for more game time; and if Daw can make a fist of it in the backline – he’ll be very hard to move from under the drop of the ball.
In the key forwards – Ben Brown is going just nicely and nearing his peak years all going well. Ben McKay has just turned 20 – Carlton have high hopes for his twin Harry – Ben had better early VFL form before injury but managed to make his debut last year. A guy like Sam Durdin has played forward and back and nearing 22 and like Nielson is ready for more game time.
The mids – our main lacking is classy finishers and ball carriers. We’ve already got the ‘inside’ players in Ziebell, Cunnington and Dumont.
Keys will be the development of Sympkin, Clarke, and Paul Ahern (could be a bonus – was given all of 2017 off so not expecting too much early on) and top 4 draftee Davies-Uniacke who looks classy.
2018 will likely be a development year – most of these players should be getting at least 15 games into them.
Whether Wright and Jacobs can return and provide decent productivity remains to be seen – but both are top tier capable players at their best – for their roles.
I lament that Jed Anderson is still on the list. I do hope that Garner, Turner and Mason Wood can all have a decent run at it this year (re injuries) – those 3 all have a next step to take and are in the 22-24 age range.
So there’s lots to be excited about at North – the expectation for 2018 is similar to 2017 – show something but don’t win too many games. Hope for a bottom 4 finish and another decent draft pick – a decent crack at some father sons too. And load up for 2019-2020.
North’s members are on board – already having ticked over 30,000 I suggest that most North fans/members share the vision.
(hope – it’s very hard to win a flag in an 18 team comp – but, trading on ‘hope’, you can sell that story!!).
(hmmm, it’s why we need Tassie in and FNQ/NT/PNG combined side – 20 teams in two conferences – so, you first target being the ‘conference’ winner out of 10 – before competing in the GF).
February 7th 2018 @ 12:11pm
Kangajets said | February 7th 2018 @ 12:11pm | ! Report
I think top 10 is possible. Probably 2 wins outside the top 8
2019. Top 6
I can’t put north in the no hoper teams like Brisbane and Carlton this year at all .
Very resilient club with recent final experience , some solid midfielders and Big Ben brown .
February 7th 2018 @ 12:33pm
Slane said | February 7th 2018 @ 12:33pm | ! Report
I feel like people could do what you’ve done in this comment to each and every team. Trying to completely ignoring the team/history/bias clouding my judgement I still think the Roos have the least talented list in the competition. I think they are far ‘harder’ than a bunch of the no-hoper/cellar-dwellers but don’t have any of the same top tier youngsters that these dud clubs are pinning their hopes on. I’d say that Tarrant and Brown are pretty much the only Roos players that are even in the conversation for top 10 players for their position. Ziebell (who I once thought could be the best Mid in the comp) has been overtaken by a bunch of younger midfielders.
February 7th 2018 @ 12:51pm
Paul D said | February 7th 2018 @ 12:51pm | ! Report
Ziebell has turned into another Mitch Robinson, only not as good.
February 7th 2018 @ 1:22pm
Perry Bridge said | February 7th 2018 @ 1:22pm | ! Report
#Slane
Yes and no.
The development of hard bodies where they are needed – it’s hard to fast track to get the guys who are able to stand up week in – week out.
If we were relying on Goldstein in the ruck then I’d be nervous but from the first time I saw Preuss a couple of years back at a praccie match in Wangaratta I have been content (so long as we retained him) that we have the 1st ruck position covered.
Getting classier ball users via the draft is still dependent upon them building up their endurance and having a bit of luck with injuries.
And that’s the key for – as you say – the discussion that can be aimed at every team – a bit of luck with injuries. Generally the premier team at the end of year can be reviewed as being relatively ‘lucky’ re injuries/absentia throughout the season and especially leading into finals.
Ziebell I reckon has to push forward more often – he’s very good inside forward 35. He’s not quite a Martin or Dangerfield in the general mid sense – but I reckon he’s not as far off as a fwd 50 target.
February 7th 2018 @ 9:52am
Cat whisperer said | February 7th 2018 @ 9:52am | ! Report
North are guaranteed to beat Melbourne as they do every year .
February 7th 2018 @ 10:06am
Pope Paul VII said | February 7th 2018 @ 10:06am | ! Report
Love this Melbourne Cup, long may North reign but the pesky demons are improving rapidly.
February 7th 2018 @ 10:09am
Kangajets said | February 7th 2018 @ 10:09am | ! Report
My favourite game every year
February 7th 2018 @ 10:04am
crack the code said | February 7th 2018 @ 10:04am | ! Report
North have invested in the future with promising kids like LDU Simpkin and vickers-Willis
However The kangaroos rarely bottom out like Brisbane Melbourne and St Kilda do . Probably surprise a few and finish about 10 th
Ben Brown staying fit is vital .
February 7th 2018 @ 10:08am
Magpieblack said | February 7th 2018 @ 10:08am | ! Report
Roger
I think north will embarrass a lot of teams this season .
Wasn’t it 52-0 against Adelaide in the first quarter of the Hobart game in 2017
Although unable to win many last season , the kangas will be better for the experience.