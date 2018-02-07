Pre-season preview: Rabbitohs to fly under the radar

If there is one word that sums up the Rabbitohs’ three season since their watershed premiership in 2014, it’s lethargic.

A coach six years into his tenure, a squad that was seemingly growing stale, Souths were far from the worst team in the competition in 2017, but the 2014 trophy was a distant memory.

There were some highlights. Cody Walker looks a good prospect, Sam Burgess tried his guts out in the middle, Angus Crighton burst onto the scene – but has signed with the Roosters for 2019 – while Alex Johnston scored five in an afternoon and crossed many more times.

However, much of the club’s football was dour and underwhelming.

They also missed the leadership and professionalism of skipper Greg Inglis, who ruptured his ACL in Round 1.

At the end of the season, Souths parted ways with Michael Maguire and appointed Anthony Seibold – it was the right call.

How does their squad rate?

Dane Gagai is the club’s highest profile recruit, coming in for Bryson Goodwin. Other changes are mostly of the fringe variety.

Souths’ spine is underrated. Provided Inglis can rediscover his best form, he is a significant factor in attack. Walker had six tries, 18 line-breaks and 16 try-assists at five-eighth last season – he just needs to be better matched by Adam Reynolds, who was patchy at best last season.

In their premiership-winning season, Reynolds had the ball on a string and tested the line.

Out of dummy half they have Robbie Farah, but more importantly, Damien Cook. The latter has great speed for a hooker and is in the early stages of career, meaning he’s got improvement in him.

But the rest of the squad lacks depth. It is far from the worst in the NRL, and there are some big names that have won premierships and Origin series that will push them close to a finals berth, but whether they get there depends on the support cast.

Can the Burgess twins aim up? Can Reynolds rediscover his best? Can they find a centre and a winger who do more than make up the numbers?

Ins

Jesse Arthars (Storm – 2019), Dane Gagai (Knights – 2021), Jacob Gagan (Knights – 2018), Richard Kennar (Bulldogs – 2019), Jesse Martin (Sea Eagles – 2018), Mark Nicholls (Storm – 2018), Vincent Leuluai (Storm – 2018)

Outs

Bryson Goodwin (Leigh), Jack Gosiewski (Sea Eagles), Aaron Gray (Sharks), David Tyrrell (Brisbane Easts), Anthony Cherrington, Brett Greinke, Luke Kelly, Dane Nielsen, Toby Rudolf (released), Sitiveni Moceidreke (Raiders)

Key men

Anthony Seibold and Adam Reynolds are the keys.

Seibold is charged with refreshing his list, since he didn’t get the chance to really put his spin on the roster. A new coach puts everyone on notice and while some players may have got a spot last season, they will have to work hard to fit into the new coach’s plan.

Souths looked lost in attack last season and that may be the most pressing concern for the coach. With the likes of Inglis, Gagai, Walker and Johnston, it shouldn’t be too much of a challenge to get them scoring points.

While they have attacking threats, Souths need a man running the show. In 2014, Reynolds looked every bit like the halfback NSW needed – he was composed under pressure, a 90 per cent goalkicker, a tactical long-kicking game, and a short-kicking game that built plenty of pressure. He was also a good runner of the football.

In the three years since, his goal-kicking is as solid as ever, but the rest of the game has fallen away. It isn’t clear what this is down to, but Seibold will have to get Reynolds playing back near his best if they want to make the finals.

Where do they need to improve?

Consistency is a good place to start. When they’re on, they put a side to the sword, as seen by their 42-14 routing of the Panthers.

By contrast, they can fall away badly, being thrashed by Manly 46-8 and Melbourne 64-6.

In 2014, the gameplan was simple but effective. A power game of big forwards, with Issac Luke, Adam Reyolds and Luke Keary playing off the back. In the time since, they haven’t adapted and their attack has stuttered.

South Sydney need to change their structure. The majority of their efforts in the red zone looked predictable and telegraphed in 2017, with Walker their most likely.

Top five clashes

Round 1: Rabbitohs vs Warriors, Optus Stadium, March 10

This will be the first NRL fixture played at the new stadium in Perth, and be the first game of a Round 1 double-header.

The Warriors have never won in Perth and the Rabbitohs will be hoping it stays that way.

Round 2: Rabbitohs vs Panthers, Panthers Stadium, March 17

In the corresponding match last year, the Rabbitohs got away with a last-gasp 21-20 win. Can they continue their run of form?

Round 4: Rabbitohs vs Bulldogs, ANZ Stadium, March 30

It’s Easter Friday football between two proud clubs, who have both parted ways with coaches over the summer and will be desperate to get some early wins on the board.

These games have been filled with drama over the years and hopefully 2018 in front of a big crowd is no different.

Round 8: Rabbitohs vs Broncos, ANZ Stadium, April 26

This fixture reeked of controversy last year, with poor video referee call on a try, and a knock-on in the lead up to a match-winning field goal. Souths felt rightly duded.

Round 25: Rabbitohs vs Tigers, ANZ Stadium, August 30

Round 1 last season was all about Robbie Farah facing his old club. By Round 25 this year, who knows what the story will be?

Souths have struggled somewhat with the Tigers in recent seasons but will have to overcome them to play finals football.

How will they go?

Souths aren’t being talked about as contenders but Sam Burgess is one of the hardest working forwards in the game, change will be as good as a holiday for Dane Gagai, Greg Inglis is the most damaging ball runner in the game, Damien Cook has speed to burn, Alex Johnston is a quality finisher, and Angus Crighton is allegedly worth a million dollars.

South Sydney will be refreshed and energetic early and win more footy games than anyone is expecting. They will still struggle, especially over Origin, but sneak home with a win over the Tigers in Round 25 to seal an unlikely finals berth.