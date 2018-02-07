Pre-season preview: Rabbitohs to fly under the radar

If there is one word that sums up the Rabbitohs’ three season since their watershed premiership in 2014, it’s lethargic.
A coach six years into his tenure, a squad that was seemingly growing stale, Souths were far from the worst team in the competition in 2017, but the 2014 trophy was a distant memory.
There were some highlights. Cody Walker looks a good prospect, Sam Burgess tried his guts out in the middle, Angus Crighton burst onto the scene – but has signed with the Roosters for 2019 – while Alex Johnston scored five in an afternoon and crossed many more times.
However, much of the club’s football was dour and underwhelming.
They also missed the leadership and professionalism of skipper Greg Inglis, who ruptured his ACL in Round 1.
At the end of the season, Souths parted ways with Michael Maguire and appointed Anthony Seibold – it was the right call.
How does their squad rate?
Dane Gagai is the club’s highest profile recruit, coming in for Bryson Goodwin. Other changes are mostly of the fringe variety.
Souths’ spine is underrated. Provided Inglis can rediscover his best form, he is a significant factor in attack. Walker had six tries, 18 line-breaks and 16 try-assists at five-eighth last season – he just needs to be better matched by Adam Reynolds, who was patchy at best last season.
In their premiership-winning season, Reynolds had the ball on a string and tested the line.
Out of dummy half they have Robbie Farah, but more importantly, Damien Cook. The latter has great speed for a hooker and is in the early stages of career, meaning he’s got improvement in him.
But the rest of the squad lacks depth. It is far from the worst in the NRL, and there are some big names that have won premierships and Origin series that will push them close to a finals berth, but whether they get there depends on the support cast.
Can the Burgess twins aim up? Can Reynolds rediscover his best? Can they find a centre and a winger who do more than make up the numbers?
Ins
Jesse Arthars (Storm – 2019), Dane Gagai (Knights – 2021), Jacob Gagan (Knights – 2018), Richard Kennar (Bulldogs – 2019), Jesse Martin (Sea Eagles – 2018), Mark Nicholls (Storm – 2018), Vincent Leuluai (Storm – 2018)
Outs
Bryson Goodwin (Leigh), Jack Gosiewski (Sea Eagles), Aaron Gray (Sharks), David Tyrrell (Brisbane Easts), Anthony Cherrington, Brett Greinke, Luke Kelly, Dane Nielsen, Toby Rudolf (released), Sitiveni Moceidreke (Raiders)
Key men
Anthony Seibold and Adam Reynolds are the keys.
Seibold is charged with refreshing his list, since he didn’t get the chance to really put his spin on the roster. A new coach puts everyone on notice and while some players may have got a spot last season, they will have to work hard to fit into the new coach’s plan.
Souths looked lost in attack last season and that may be the most pressing concern for the coach. With the likes of Inglis, Gagai, Walker and Johnston, it shouldn’t be too much of a challenge to get them scoring points.
While they have attacking threats, Souths need a man running the show. In 2014, Reynolds looked every bit like the halfback NSW needed – he was composed under pressure, a 90 per cent goalkicker, a tactical long-kicking game, and a short-kicking game that built plenty of pressure. He was also a good runner of the football.
In the three years since, his goal-kicking is as solid as ever, but the rest of the game has fallen away. It isn’t clear what this is down to, but Seibold will have to get Reynolds playing back near his best if they want to make the finals.
Where do they need to improve?
Consistency is a good place to start. When they’re on, they put a side to the sword, as seen by their 42-14 routing of the Panthers.
By contrast, they can fall away badly, being thrashed by Manly 46-8 and Melbourne 64-6.
In 2014, the gameplan was simple but effective. A power game of big forwards, with Issac Luke, Adam Reyolds and Luke Keary playing off the back. In the time since, they haven’t adapted and their attack has stuttered.
South Sydney need to change their structure. The majority of their efforts in the red zone looked predictable and telegraphed in 2017, with Walker their most likely.
Top five clashes
Round 1: Rabbitohs vs Warriors, Optus Stadium, March 10
This will be the first NRL fixture played at the new stadium in Perth, and be the first game of a Round 1 double-header.
The Warriors have never won in Perth and the Rabbitohs will be hoping it stays that way.
Round 2: Rabbitohs vs Panthers, Panthers Stadium, March 17
In the corresponding match last year, the Rabbitohs got away with a last-gasp 21-20 win. Can they continue their run of form?
Round 4: Rabbitohs vs Bulldogs, ANZ Stadium, March 30
It’s Easter Friday football between two proud clubs, who have both parted ways with coaches over the summer and will be desperate to get some early wins on the board.
These games have been filled with drama over the years and hopefully 2018 in front of a big crowd is no different.
Round 8: Rabbitohs vs Broncos, ANZ Stadium, April 26
This fixture reeked of controversy last year, with poor video referee call on a try, and a knock-on in the lead up to a match-winning field goal. Souths felt rightly duded.
Round 25: Rabbitohs vs Tigers, ANZ Stadium, August 30
Round 1 last season was all about Robbie Farah facing his old club. By Round 25 this year, who knows what the story will be?
Souths have struggled somewhat with the Tigers in recent seasons but will have to overcome them to play finals football.
How will they go?
Souths aren’t being talked about as contenders but Sam Burgess is one of the hardest working forwards in the game, change will be as good as a holiday for Dane Gagai, Greg Inglis is the most damaging ball runner in the game, Damien Cook has speed to burn, Alex Johnston is a quality finisher, and Angus Crighton is allegedly worth a million dollars.
South Sydney will be refreshed and energetic early and win more footy games than anyone is expecting. They will still struggle, especially over Origin, but sneak home with a win over the Tigers in Round 25 to seal an unlikely finals berth.
BA Sports said | February 7th 2018 @ 7:31am | ! Report
Couple of confusing points;
Why will they struggle over the Origin period? An outside back is possibly the only player they will be missing?
Reynolds is just going to magically return to his 2014 form? In addition to the injuries and the ease with which he seems to obtain them… what indication has he shown to suggest he can return to that form?
My position is too many questions on a roster with key players carrying older, bodies and a single off season signing who has had some great games in a historically good QLD side, but not much else.
Then you have the issue of essentially a rookie coach trying to manage some delicate ego’s and experienced players which can be challenging for a coach with limited experience.
Maybe they will go well. Maybe Reynolds will find something and not get hurt, maybe Burgess and Inglis have one last push in them, maybe Gagai will be a difference maker – but he got run down by the corpse of GI the other day – surely that is a concern? Overall, with the teams ahead of them not appearing to decline and a few teams below looking like they will improve – I don’t see what is to be optimistic about…
February 7th 2018 @ 8:16am
Jack Aubrey said | February 7th 2018 @ 8:16am | ! Report
Ok, fair criticism of the point about Origin. You’d have to think that Gagai and Inglis would both be a chance for QLD. If they are both picked the backline is barely a reserve grade one. Aside from that it’s far from my best analysis.
I think the fresh coach is going to do the world of good for Reynolds. He has played his entire first grade career under the same coach and eventually things get stale – look at Des and the Bulldogs. Look at Keary last year or DCE, you don’t know when a player is going to rediscover their best but change is a good start.
Rookie coaches are an unknown. Look at Paul Green for the Cowboys. The Rabbitohs needed change and only time will tell.
Their are plenty of questions marks over Souths and rigntly so. But their is a surprise packet or two every season and the Rabbitohs should be thinking it could be them
February 7th 2018 @ 8:02am
The Barry said | February 7th 2018 @ 8:02am | ! Report
I’ve said this about a few teams now and it’s really the easy answer but I think there are too many question marks over Souths and they need too many things to click to have a successful season.
If everything goes right they have the potential to make the eight but if I had to put money down I would bet on them being in that 9th-12th range.
Inglis has had a full 12 months of recovery and rehab but he is on the wrong side of 30 and a big fella. It can take a full season of playing to get lateral movement and full power and confidence after an ACL repair.
From 2012 – 2014 Adam Reynolds looked every inch an Origin half but he’s lost it since. He looks too tentative to take the ball to the line, his running game is virtually non-existent and he’s not ordering his players around the field like he used to.
Gagai is a brilliant Origin footballer but we don’t really see his best at club level. I also think he’s a better winger than a centre.
The forward pack will be tough again with Surgess, Crighton, Murray leading the way. I like Musgrove as well. Tom Burgess ran well last year but his hands were awful, George’s hands were ok but he barely got on the park.
They need to sort out who their 9 is once and for all instead of this silly swapping and changing. Seibold also has the John Sutton baggage hanging over his head. Souths longest standing player, former premiership captain and seemingly signed by Russell Crowe. Also within sight of 300 games. What does Seibold do with him?
They also need a few of their young blokes who look ok like Burns, Fuimaono, Talakai, Hunt, Jennings to take a step forward with their careers and become first team players rather than just rotating through the team as injuries occur.
So a lot of potential upsides but a lot that needs to go right too. To be considered a genuine contender I like a team a lot more settled than the Rabbitohs.
February 7th 2018 @ 10:35am
Albo said | February 7th 2018 @ 10:35am | ! Report
100% Baz ! Perfect summation of the Souths issues for mine. Too many question marks on their aging, once great players and whether they can still recapture consistent full season form. GI & Sam Burgess have to produce each week for this side to have any chance this season. Their spine needs to be overhauled particularly their halves who just haven’t been working effectively in running the team around the park. Reynolds has been regularly injured and lost all form, and I think he should finally be dropped, with a new organising halfback found. Cody Walker probably has to stay at 6, though I think he is a better fullback, but Johnson probably gets that spot now with GI moving to the centres. And they must sort out the 9 issue between Farah & Cook. Their pack is limited for mine, relying on Big Sam to lead the way, Crichton to stay focused on the edge and Cameron Murray to work overtime around the rucks. These three need more support to be an effective pack. Perhaps this has to come from the younger guys in their squad to step up. I like Tyrell Fuimaono as a likely type to be moved back to the forwards after playing most of last season as a centre due to lack of other options there. They now seem to have plenty of centre options this year. Maybe young guys like Dean ( son of Darren) Britt might be ready for the big time ?
February 7th 2018 @ 8:07am
Greg Ambrose said | February 7th 2018 @ 8:07am | ! Report
Can Crighton really fire up properly when he would really rather be playing for another team this year. The lure of rep duties no doubt will help. Alex Johnston is a bit under the radar in my opinion, I thought he was fantastic last season.
February 7th 2018 @ 9:06am
BA Sports said | February 7th 2018 @ 9:06am | ! Report
Alex Johnson is clearly a good player, and tries are not the sole measure of ones talent or contribution – but…
Last year he scored 22 tries scoring in 11 of 22 games. 9 of those 11 games where he scored Souths were playing teams who didn’t make the Top 8. One game was against Manly in Rd 2 (when they were a far cry from the team who finished the season) and the other was the crazy game against Penrith. Also worth noting he scored 7 of those 22 tries in the last four rounds – when Souths were out of contention. So he didn’t exactly step up when it mattered totally last year. They need him to step up as the likes of Inglis enter the twilight of their career
February 7th 2018 @ 9:05am
souvalis said | February 7th 2018 @ 9:05am | ! Report
I think it’s all about Greggy…he’s the main man of all main men in this league..he comes back confident in his body and at least 80% of the power and agility he had at his peak,he has a good enough supporting cast to get this side back to finals football..Murray’s the forward I’m most interested to see with more game time…having GI in the line ought to give defenses worry enough to see Cookie peak as well..
February 7th 2018 @ 9:23am
The Barry said | February 7th 2018 @ 9:23am | ! Report
Good summary Souvalis.
Inglis at his best is the best player I’ve seen. I’d hate to see his career fade out through injury.
I liked the look of Murray last year too. Talk is he’s going to play 13 with Surgess playing on an edge.
February 7th 2018 @ 9:50am
Jeff dustby said | February 7th 2018 @ 9:50am | ! Report
Another 12th place for them. Their crowds have halved recently
February 7th 2018 @ 10:32am
Joe said | February 7th 2018 @ 10:32am | ! Report
Really looking forward to watching GI back in action. From all reports he is fit, firing and ready to go. Going to be a very good spine combo with Reynolds, Walker and Farah or Cook. Alex Johnson is a very under-rated player and I think whether he plays winger or fullback he will be up there in the top tryscorer list. For this team to challenge though the forward pack will really need to stand up. The Burgess boys just need to fix their handling. I think they have some good forward depth after bringing through a couple of youngsters and the addition of Nicholls and Leilaui from the Storm. These two belong in first grade but were behind a very good pack at the Storm so now they should get their opportunity. If the forwards play to potential they will be in the logjam for 5-8…if they don’t they will be be 9-12.